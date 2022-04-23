WEDNESDAY
Virtual Parking Strips: Groundcovers, Xeric Plants and Tree Choices — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
MAY 7
Pikes Peak Rose Society Rose Sale — 10 a.m., Evergreen Chapel, 1005 Hancock Expressway; pikespeakrosesociety.org.
JUNE 25-26
Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls — To benefit Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 25-26, $5; purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
JULY 9-10
Colorado Springs Garden Tour — To benefit Friends of Extension, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., various locations, $25 for 12 and older. Tickets: coloradospringsgardentour.org.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.