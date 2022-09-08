Harp Twins

Harp Twins

 Stargazers Theatre

THURSDAY

Sacklunch Serenades — Season finale, noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church Organ Gym, 846 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; ppatos.com.

The Reminders — With Joseph Lamar, to benefit Citizens Project, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$65; bootbarnhall.com.

Phora — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Concerts in the Park — With WireWood Station, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.

Jeff Crosby — With Hook and the Huckleberries, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

BUS Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

FRIDAY

”Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean” Opening Performance — An Afro-Cuban dance performance by Yesenia Selier with Cuban Bata drummer Miguelo Valdés, 5:30-7 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College courtyard, 30 W. Dale St.; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

Santini the Great and Friends — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Devotchka — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $35; stargazerstheatre.com.

Domo Juju — With Plastic Apollo, Social Cinema, Leftmore, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Greg Schochet & Little America — 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

Quebe Sisters — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; lulusdownstairs.com.

Jeremy Facknitz, Xanthe Alexis and Laura Jill Stephens — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

Chad Traxler — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

Nube Nueve — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Electric Feels — Indie rock & dance party, 9 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Al Jackson — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$60; 3escomedy.com.

Jon Stringer — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

2022 Dragon Theatre’s “Patching the Circus” — 7-8 p.m. Friday, 4-5 p.m. Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Sunday, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $5-$10; themat.org.

FRIDAY-JAN. 29

”Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

SATURDAY

Starburn — 3-6 p.m., Red Leg Brewing Co., 2323 Garden of the Gods Road; starburnrocks.com.

Music on the Mesa — With Blue Steel, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com/community-life/events.

Sitting on Stacy — With The Sum Beaches, Tiny Tomboy, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $13; vulturesrocks.com.

Harp Twins — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Cody Cozz — With Sandy Wells Band, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$30; bootbarnhall.com.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event — 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $19-$109; worldarena.com.

Missio — With Wildman, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.

Ben Kronberg — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

Deryk Cunningham — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

Sarah Groh Correa — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Black Forest Log School Centennial Quilt Show & Fundraiser — 5-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Black Forest Community Club, 12530 Black Forest Road, $5; bflogschool.com.

SUNDAY

Bruce Forman & Wayne Wilkinson — 3-5 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 W. Institute St., $30; tinyurl.com/4swf8uah.

Exodus — With Death Angel, Deathride, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $30 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

”In the Shadow of Pikes Peak — The Reunion” — Cowboy Western show with poets, live music and more, 6 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $10, free for ages 12 and younger; 719-640-8721.

Vivian Gail — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

Robbie Fulks — With Cowboy Dave, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; lulusdownstairs.com.

TUESDAY

The Band Ice Cream — With Idol, The Sum Beaches, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

WEDNESDAY

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Dave Mensch, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With Sturtz and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.

The Cosmic Charlies — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

Corsicana — With Nina de Freitas, Mlady, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

SEPT. 15

PILLAR Reader’s Theatre Performance: “Baseball” — Re-creating the Golden Age of Radio, 1 p.m., Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $10; pillarinstitute.org.

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Tim Glenn, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Buddy Guy and John Hiatt — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $59.95-$109.95; pikespeakcenter.com.

Roast of the Golden Girls — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.

Cash’d Out — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

SEPT. 15-OCT. 9

”Lumberjacks in Love” — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.

SEPT. 15-DEC. 17

”Esoo Tubewade Nummetu (This Land Is Ours)” — Works by Gregg Deal, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Art, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenter forthearts.org.

SEPT. 16

Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Béla Fleck — With Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, 6:30 p.m., Elk Park Amphitheater, Royal Gorge Bridge & Park, Cañon City, $32; royalgorge bridge.com.

Bob Mould — With Will Johnson, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $30;

blacksheeprocks.com.

Jake Loggins — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Sun Dried Vibes — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 7-10 p.m., Tokki, 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; waynewilkinson.com.

SEPT. 16-17

Nancy Norton — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.

Francisco Ramos & Carlos Santos — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$70; 3escomedy.com.

SEPT. 17

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Paris Vintage Market, The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Parkway; waynewilkinson.com.

Magnificent Obsession: Celebrating God Through Dance — 2 p.m., Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4040 Nonchalant Circle South; 719-345-2787.

Music on the Mesa — With Mile High, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com/community-life/events.

Scarab — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20 in advance, $25 day of show; stargazerstheatre.com.

Sofakillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.

Richie Furay — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

Boyd Sweeney Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

SEPT. 18

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 10 a.m.-noon, Good Neighbors Meeting House, 505 Columbia St.; waynewilkinson.com.

Woodland Park Wind Symphony — 4 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20; entcenterforthearts.org.

Chris Duarte — With Springstown Shakers, 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Agnostic Front, Sick of it All — With Crown of Thornz, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.

Shinyribs — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

SEPT. 19

Snotty Nose Rez Kids — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.

SEPT. 20

Thick — With Skating Polly, Vial, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $17; vulturesrocks.com.

SEPT. 21

Sunset Patio Sessions — With TREO, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With 9’s a Pair and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.

Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

The Birthday Massacre — With Dead Posey, Korine, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $26; blacksheeprocks.com.

Kiss the Tiger — With No Clue, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Miata — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.

SEPT. 22

”The Secret of the Black Canvas” — Works by Alexandr Onishenko, 4-8 p.m., Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.

Karla Bonoff — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $30 in advance, $35 day of show; stargazerstheatre.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 17

Painting Exhibition and Book Signing — Paintings by Jack Denton and signing of his book “Pikes Peak, America’s Mountain, 100 Oil Paintings by Jack Denton, Vol. II,” 11 a.m.-9 p.m., with receptions 5:30-7:30 p.m., Briarhurst Manor, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 719-685-1864.

THROUGH SEPT. 18

”Where the Saint Lives” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH SEPT. 27

”Cowboys in the Abstract Jungle” — Works by Joe Beavers and Carol Probst, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

John DeFransesco “Timeless Places” — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH SEPT. 30

Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.

”Sentiment” — Paintings by Diane Vallejo, Kreuser Gallery, East Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.

”Random Possibilities” — Works by Phil Vallejo, Kreuser Gallery, West Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.

”Freeform” — Works by Michelle Isham, Kreuser Gallery, South Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.

”Your Family is So Big” — Works by Diane Reeves, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

”Arnest Fest” — Works by Bernard Arnest, Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

Jean Gumpper: “Recurrent Rhythms” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.

Lelia Davis: “Expression” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.

”The Aspens Show” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 719-650-1427.

THROUGH OCT. 3

”Art of Marks and Letters” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

THROUGH OCT. 8

Elin O’Hara Slavick: “Dark Archives” — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; tinyurl.com/mu5uw23t.

THROUGH JAN. 7

”Action/Abstraction Redefined” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH FEB. 12

”Chicanx Landscapes” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

ONGOING

John Wise and Charles Eastin — 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

Tags

Load comments