THURSDAY
Sacklunch Serenades — Season finale, noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church Organ Gym, 846 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; ppatos.com.
The Reminders — With Joseph Lamar, to benefit Citizens Project, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$65; bootbarnhall.com.
Phora — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Concerts in the Park — With WireWood Station, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Jeff Crosby — With Hook and the Huckleberries, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
BUS Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
FRIDAY
”Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean” Opening Performance — An Afro-Cuban dance performance by Yesenia Selier with Cuban Bata drummer Miguelo Valdés, 5:30-7 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College courtyard, 30 W. Dale St.; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
Santini the Great and Friends — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Devotchka — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $35; stargazerstheatre.com.
Domo Juju — With Plastic Apollo, Social Cinema, Leftmore, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Greg Schochet & Little America — 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
Quebe Sisters — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; lulusdownstairs.com.
Jeremy Facknitz, Xanthe Alexis and Laura Jill Stephens — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Chad Traxler — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Nube Nueve — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
Electric Feels — Indie rock & dance party, 9 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Al Jackson — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$60; 3escomedy.com.
Jon Stringer — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
2022 Dragon Theatre’s “Patching the Circus” — 7-8 p.m. Friday, 4-5 p.m. Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Sunday, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $5-$10; themat.org.
FRIDAY-JAN. 29
”Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
SATURDAY
Starburn — 3-6 p.m., Red Leg Brewing Co., 2323 Garden of the Gods Road; starburnrocks.com.
Music on the Mesa — With Blue Steel, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com/community-life/events.
Sitting on Stacy — With The Sum Beaches, Tiny Tomboy, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $13; vulturesrocks.com.
Harp Twins — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Cody Cozz — With Sandy Wells Band, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$30; bootbarnhall.com.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event — 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $19-$109; worldarena.com.
Missio — With Wildman, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.
Ben Kronberg — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Deryk Cunningham — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Sarah Groh Correa — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Black Forest Log School Centennial Quilt Show & Fundraiser — 5-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Black Forest Community Club, 12530 Black Forest Road, $5; bflogschool.com.
SUNDAY
Bruce Forman & Wayne Wilkinson — 3-5 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 W. Institute St., $30; tinyurl.com/4swf8uah.
Exodus — With Death Angel, Deathride, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $30 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
”In the Shadow of Pikes Peak — The Reunion” — Cowboy Western show with poets, live music and more, 6 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $10, free for ages 12 and younger; 719-640-8721.
Vivian Gail — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Robbie Fulks — With Cowboy Dave, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; lulusdownstairs.com.
TUESDAY
The Band Ice Cream — With Idol, The Sum Beaches, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
WEDNESDAY
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Dave Mensch, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With Sturtz and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
The Cosmic Charlies — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Corsicana — With Nina de Freitas, Mlady, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
SEPT. 15
PILLAR Reader’s Theatre Performance: “Baseball” — Re-creating the Golden Age of Radio, 1 p.m., Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $10; pillarinstitute.org.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Tim Glenn, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Buddy Guy and John Hiatt — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $59.95-$109.95; pikespeakcenter.com.
Roast of the Golden Girls — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Cash’d Out — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
SEPT. 15-OCT. 9
”Lumberjacks in Love” — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.
SEPT. 15-DEC. 17
”Esoo Tubewade Nummetu (This Land Is Ours)” — Works by Gregg Deal, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Art, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenter forthearts.org.
SEPT. 16
Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Béla Fleck — With Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, 6:30 p.m., Elk Park Amphitheater, Royal Gorge Bridge & Park, Cañon City, $32; royalgorge bridge.com.
Bob Mould — With Will Johnson, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $30;
Jake Loggins — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Sun Dried Vibes — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 7-10 p.m., Tokki, 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; waynewilkinson.com.
SEPT. 16-17
Nancy Norton — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Francisco Ramos & Carlos Santos — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$70; 3escomedy.com.
SEPT. 17
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Paris Vintage Market, The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Parkway; waynewilkinson.com.
Magnificent Obsession: Celebrating God Through Dance — 2 p.m., Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4040 Nonchalant Circle South; 719-345-2787.
Music on the Mesa — With Mile High, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com/community-life/events.
Scarab — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20 in advance, $25 day of show; stargazerstheatre.com.
Sofakillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
Richie Furay — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
Boyd Sweeney Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
SEPT. 18
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 10 a.m.-noon, Good Neighbors Meeting House, 505 Columbia St.; waynewilkinson.com.
Woodland Park Wind Symphony — 4 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20; entcenterforthearts.org.
Chris Duarte — With Springstown Shakers, 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Agnostic Front, Sick of it All — With Crown of Thornz, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.
Shinyribs — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
SEPT. 19
Snotty Nose Rez Kids — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.
SEPT. 20
Thick — With Skating Polly, Vial, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $17; vulturesrocks.com.
SEPT. 21
Sunset Patio Sessions — With TREO, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With 9’s a Pair and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
The Birthday Massacre — With Dead Posey, Korine, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $26; blacksheeprocks.com.
Kiss the Tiger — With No Clue, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Miata — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.
SEPT. 22
”The Secret of the Black Canvas” — Works by Alexandr Onishenko, 4-8 p.m., Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.
Karla Bonoff — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $30 in advance, $35 day of show; stargazerstheatre.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 17
Painting Exhibition and Book Signing — Paintings by Jack Denton and signing of his book “Pikes Peak, America’s Mountain, 100 Oil Paintings by Jack Denton, Vol. II,” 11 a.m.-9 p.m., with receptions 5:30-7:30 p.m., Briarhurst Manor, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 719-685-1864.
THROUGH SEPT. 18
”Where the Saint Lives” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH SEPT. 27
”Cowboys in the Abstract Jungle” — Works by Joe Beavers and Carol Probst, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
John DeFransesco “Timeless Places” — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
THROUGH SEPT. 30
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
”Sentiment” — Paintings by Diane Vallejo, Kreuser Gallery, East Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Random Possibilities” — Works by Phil Vallejo, Kreuser Gallery, West Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Freeform” — Works by Michelle Isham, Kreuser Gallery, South Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Your Family is So Big” — Works by Diane Reeves, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.
”Arnest Fest” — Works by Bernard Arnest, Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Jean Gumpper: “Recurrent Rhythms” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Lelia Davis: “Expression” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
”The Aspens Show” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 719-650-1427.
THROUGH OCT. 3
”Art of Marks and Letters” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
THROUGH OCT. 8
Elin O’Hara Slavick: “Dark Archives” — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; tinyurl.com/mu5uw23t.
THROUGH JAN. 7
”Action/Abstraction Redefined” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH FEB. 12
”Chicanx Landscapes” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
John Wise and Charles Eastin — 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
