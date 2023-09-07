THURSDAY

El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With WireWood Station, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.

Moonstruck Melodies — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Red Mountain Boys — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Miniluv — With Years Down, LavaGato, Between the Heart, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.

The Criticals — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $18; vulturesrocks.com.

THURSDAY-SEPT. 23

"Memento: Places and Perspectives" — GOCA staff exhibition, GOCA Project Space, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.

FRIDAY

PJG — With Mo Sauce, B-Slick, Matthew Hennis, BA303, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

The Cleveland Experiment Duo — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Little River Band — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Starburn — With Balanced Rock, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Nightwraith — With Necropanther, Tovenaar, Electric Condor, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Anavrins Day — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $19-$39; bootbarnhall.com.

Underplayed Masterpieces — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $5-$44; entcenterforthearts.org.

Carbe and Durand — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.

Red Mountain Boys — John Farley, Alan Brewer will open, 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

Look'ee Here — 6-9 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com/events.

Not Quite Alright — 7-11 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Seth Glier — 7:30 p.m., Friends House Concerts, 730 Polaris Drive, $35-$50; tinyurl.com/u9afuxe8.

Colin McAllister — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

The Jayhawks — With Freedy Johnston, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $40 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

April Macie — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $22-$65; 3escomedy.com.

"Borscht Belted" — 7:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

Billy Anderson — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12-$75; looneescc.com.

SATURDAY

Citizens Project Presents: Beats and Ballots — With live music, food trucks, vendors and nonprofit organizations, noon-7 p.m., Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave.; citizensproject.org/event/beats-ballots.

Su Teatro — 4-6 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

Last in Line — With Sin on Six, Sabbatar, Cryptic Writings, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Twenty Hands High — 6 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 N. Academy Blvd., $5; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.

Bill Snyder — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

WireWood Station — 6 p.m., Trainwreck, 812 S. Sierra Madre St.; trainwreckco.com/events-calendar.

Yesterday: The Beatles Tribute Show — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.

Bay Ledges — With Mishegas, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

Chris Cagle — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $60-$70; bootbarnhall.com.

Rafiel & the Roomshakers — 6-9 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com/events.

Three Dog Night — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Wayne Gottstine — With Joe Johnson, 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.

SUNDAY

Jazz Brunch — With Wayne Wilkinson Trio, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Good Neighbors Meeting House, 505 Columbia St.; waynewilkinson.com.

Woodland Park Wind Symphony — 4 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $22; entcenterforthearts.org.

Jeshua Marshall — With Roma Ransom, 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.

Fortunate Youth — With Kash'd Out & Dubbest, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.

TUESDAY

Concerts in the Park — With Peak Big Band, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fountain Creek Regional Park, 2010 Duckwood Road, Fountain; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.

Corey Feldman — With Decades, DJ KMC, Addie Tonic, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Classic Tuesdays — With Broth Music, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/3rwee3ud.

Amy LaVere and Will Sexton — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; lulusdownstairs.com.

WEDNESDAY

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With 9's a Pair, John Wise & Tribe, Barefoot Family Caravan, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 520-9463, hillsidecolorado.com.

The Plan C Duo — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Begley, Mock & Murphy — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

Out the Shadows: Red Room - Hip-Hop Showcase — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave.; vulturesrocks.com.

Bonnie Raitt — With Roy Rogers, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $90 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

SEPT. 14

The Dog Days of Summer are Over Drag Show — 6 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $5, donations accepted to benefit pet food banks; vulturesrocks.com.

Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Elton Dan & the Rocket Band — With Cherished, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Kyle Moon and the Misled — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $13; lulusdownstairs.com.

SEPT. 15

Rage is My Rival — With Deathride, Blood Rose, Bloodmoon Sacrifice, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

The Mitguards — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Rush Archives: A Tribute to Rush — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

The Nadas — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $17; vulturesrocks.com.

Meet Loaf - Tribute to Meat Loaf — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

The Stick Horses Improv Comedy Show — 7 p.m. Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $10-$45; communityculturalcollective.org.

The Springstown Shakers — 6-9 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com/events.

Last Patrol Band — 7-11 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Michael Carbonaro — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $35 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Night of Indigenous Comedy — Adrianne Chalepah headlining with Jordan Jayi and Joshua Emerson, 7:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $46.50; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

The Boyd Sweeney Duo — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Boogie Nights Disco — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

SEPT. 15-16

Shang — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $22-$65; 3escomedy.com.

Nat Baimel — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12-$75; looneescc.com.

SEPT. 16

Music on the Mesa — With SofaKillers, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com.

Josh Ward — 6 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 N. Academy Blvd., $20 and up; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.

Old School Cool — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Clay Cutler — 6-9 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com/events.

Box State Rootz — 6 p.m., Trainwreck, 812 S. Sierra Madre St.; trainwreckco.com/events-calendar.

Flash Cadillac — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $35; stargazerstheatre.com.

My Life as a Bear — With Letters from the Sun, Viewfinder, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

Suicide Cages — With Moon Pussy, Cronos Compulsions, Eyes of Salt, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Pure Prairie League — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

Backyard Concerts — With Roma Ransom, 7-9 p.m., SEE, 3890 Old Ranch Road, $20; sustainableeducationalexperience.org.

Acoustic Eidolon — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.

Sasha Colby — 7:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $52 and up; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

Jongo Dance Performance — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

Henrique De Almeida - Triplicate — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

"All Trains Lead to Home or Training Spaces" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $12-$25; ironspringschateau.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 27

Bill Wegener: "JesusFedMe" Photography Exhibit — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

Nanci Ricks: "To Love the Slumdog" Photography Exhibit — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

Vera Anderson: "Risk & Redemption" Exhibit — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH SEPT. 29

Corey Drieth - "Found Objects" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 30

"I See You" — Works by Nitra Olsen, Kumi Thompson and Sophia Rose, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

Works by Gary Weston — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055, [email protected].

Susan Morello “A Retrospective” — Manitou Art Center, Hagnauer Gallery, Manitou Springs; manitouartcenter.org.

THROUGH OCT. 2

"Many Shades of Brown" — Works by Thomas Conter, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

"Plenty of Color" — Works by Susan Tormoen, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

THROUGH OCT. 11

"Americans and the Holocaust" Traveling Exhibit — East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.; ppld.org.

THROUGH OCT. 20

Agents of Care: The Lives of Objects — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH NOV. 9

"From Source to Mouth: A Creative Survey of Monument Creek" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH NOV. 30

“Portraits of Manitou by Artist C. H. Rockey” — Manitou Heritage Center, 517 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouspringsheritagecenter.org.

THROUGH DEC. 2

Martha Russo: "Caesura" — Ent Center for the Arts, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.

THROUGH DEC. 16

"Solo(s): Krista Franklin" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH DEC. 20

"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH FEB. 3

"Mi Gente: Manifestations of Community in the Southwest" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH MARCH

"Black Wings: American Dreams of Flight" — Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Annex, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; cspm.org/a-historic-project.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, [email protected]