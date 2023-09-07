THURSDAY
El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With WireWood Station, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.
Moonstruck Melodies — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.
Red Mountain Boys — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Miniluv — With Years Down, LavaGato, Between the Heart, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
The Criticals — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $18; vulturesrocks.com.
THURSDAY-SEPT. 23
"Memento: Places and Perspectives" — GOCA staff exhibition, GOCA Project Space, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.
FRIDAY
PJG — With Mo Sauce, B-Slick, Matthew Hennis, BA303, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Cleveland Experiment Duo — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.
Little River Band — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Starburn — With Balanced Rock, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
Nightwraith — With Necropanther, Tovenaar, Electric Condor, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Anavrins Day — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $19-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
Underplayed Masterpieces — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $5-$44; entcenterforthearts.org.
Carbe and Durand — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.
Red Mountain Boys — John Farley, Alan Brewer will open, 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
Look'ee Here — 6-9 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com/events.
Not Quite Alright — 7-11 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.
Seth Glier — 7:30 p.m., Friends House Concerts, 730 Polaris Drive, $35-$50; tinyurl.com/u9afuxe8.
Colin McAllister — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
The Jayhawks — With Freedy Johnston, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $40 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
April Macie — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $22-$65; 3escomedy.com.
"Borscht Belted" — 7:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
Billy Anderson — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12-$75; looneescc.com.
SATURDAY
Citizens Project Presents: Beats and Ballots — With live music, food trucks, vendors and nonprofit organizations, noon-7 p.m., Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave.; citizensproject.org/event/beats-ballots.
Su Teatro — 4-6 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
Last in Line — With Sin on Six, Sabbatar, Cryptic Writings, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Twenty Hands High — 6 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 N. Academy Blvd., $5; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.
Bill Snyder — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.
WireWood Station — 6 p.m., Trainwreck, 812 S. Sierra Madre St.; trainwreckco.com/events-calendar.
Yesterday: The Beatles Tribute Show — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.
Bay Ledges — With Mishegas, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Chris Cagle — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $60-$70; bootbarnhall.com.
Rafiel & the Roomshakers — 6-9 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com/events.
Three Dog Night — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Wayne Gottstine — With Joe Johnson, 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
SUNDAY
Jazz Brunch — With Wayne Wilkinson Trio, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Good Neighbors Meeting House, 505 Columbia St.; waynewilkinson.com.
Woodland Park Wind Symphony — 4 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $22; entcenterforthearts.org.
Jeshua Marshall — With Roma Ransom, 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
Fortunate Youth — With Kash'd Out & Dubbest, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.
TUESDAY
Concerts in the Park — With Peak Big Band, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fountain Creek Regional Park, 2010 Duckwood Road, Fountain; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.
Corey Feldman — With Decades, DJ KMC, Addie Tonic, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Classic Tuesdays — With Broth Music, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/3rwee3ud.
Amy LaVere and Will Sexton — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; lulusdownstairs.com.
WEDNESDAY
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With 9's a Pair, John Wise & Tribe, Barefoot Family Caravan, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 520-9463, hillsidecolorado.com.
The Plan C Duo — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.
Begley, Mock & Murphy — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.
Out the Shadows: Red Room - Hip-Hop Showcase — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave.; vulturesrocks.com.
Bonnie Raitt — With Roy Rogers, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $90 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
SEPT. 14
The Dog Days of Summer are Over Drag Show — 6 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $5, donations accepted to benefit pet food banks; vulturesrocks.com.
Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.
Elton Dan & the Rocket Band — With Cherished, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Kyle Moon and the Misled — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $13; lulusdownstairs.com.
SEPT. 15
Rage is My Rival — With Deathride, Blood Rose, Bloodmoon Sacrifice, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Mitguards — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.
Rush Archives: A Tribute to Rush — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Nadas — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $17; vulturesrocks.com.
Meet Loaf - Tribute to Meat Loaf — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.
The Stick Horses Improv Comedy Show — 7 p.m. Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $10-$45; communityculturalcollective.org.
The Springstown Shakers — 6-9 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com/events.
Last Patrol Band — 7-11 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.
Michael Carbonaro — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $35 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Night of Indigenous Comedy — Adrianne Chalepah headlining with Jordan Jayi and Joshua Emerson, 7:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $46.50; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
The Boyd Sweeney Duo — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
Boogie Nights Disco — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
SEPT. 15-16
Shang — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $22-$65; 3escomedy.com.
Nat Baimel — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12-$75; looneescc.com.
SEPT. 16
Music on the Mesa — With SofaKillers, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com.
Josh Ward — 6 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 N. Academy Blvd., $20 and up; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.
Old School Cool — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.
Clay Cutler — 6-9 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com/events.
Box State Rootz — 6 p.m., Trainwreck, 812 S. Sierra Madre St.; trainwreckco.com/events-calendar.
Flash Cadillac — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $35; stargazerstheatre.com.
My Life as a Bear — With Letters from the Sun, Viewfinder, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Suicide Cages — With Moon Pussy, Cronos Compulsions, Eyes of Salt, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Pure Prairie League — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Backyard Concerts — With Roma Ransom, 7-9 p.m., SEE, 3890 Old Ranch Road, $20; sustainableeducationalexperience.org.
Acoustic Eidolon — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.
Sasha Colby — 7:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $52 and up; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
Jongo Dance Performance — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
Henrique De Almeida - Triplicate — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 23
"All Trains Lead to Home or Training Spaces" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $12-$25; ironspringschateau.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 27
Bill Wegener: "JesusFedMe" Photography Exhibit — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
Nanci Ricks: "To Love the Slumdog" Photography Exhibit — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
Vera Anderson: "Risk & Redemption" Exhibit — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
THROUGH SEPT. 29
Corey Drieth - "Found Objects" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 30
"I See You" — Works by Nitra Olsen, Kumi Thompson and Sophia Rose, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Works by Gary Weston — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055, [email protected].
Susan Morello “A Retrospective” — Manitou Art Center, Hagnauer Gallery, Manitou Springs; manitouartcenter.org.
THROUGH OCT. 2
"Many Shades of Brown" — Works by Thomas Conter, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
"Plenty of Color" — Works by Susan Tormoen, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
THROUGH OCT. 11
"Americans and the Holocaust" Traveling Exhibit — East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.; ppld.org.
THROUGH OCT. 20
Agents of Care: The Lives of Objects — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH NOV. 9
"From Source to Mouth: A Creative Survey of Monument Creek" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH NOV. 30
“Portraits of Manitou by Artist C. H. Rockey” — Manitou Heritage Center, 517 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouspringsheritagecenter.org.
THROUGH DEC. 2
Martha Russo: "Caesura" — Ent Center for the Arts, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.
THROUGH DEC. 16
"Solo(s): Krista Franklin" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH DEC. 20
"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH FEB. 3
"Mi Gente: Manifestations of Community in the Southwest" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH MARCH
"Black Wings: American Dreams of Flight" — Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Annex, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; cspm.org/a-historic-project.
