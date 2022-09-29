THURSDAY
Tails & Tunes — 5:30-9 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $55.75; cmzoo.org/tails.
Victor Andrada — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Enter Shikari — With Trash Boat, Aviva, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $26; blacksheeprocks.com.
Susto — With King Cardinal, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $22; lulusdownstairs.com.
The Committee — A comedy showcase, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave.; vulturesrocks.com.
THURSDAY-OCT. 16
“Hand to God” — Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15-$20; springsensembletheatre.org.
FRIDAY
Carnifex — With Spite, Oceano, Left to Suffer, Crown Magnetar, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6-9 p.m., Wayfinder Coffee Co., 6140 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Suite 150; waynewilkinson.com.
My Blue Sky — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Paint — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Sam Newsome Trio — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.
Adam Cayton-Holland — With Andie Main, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The Long Run — Eagles Tribute Band — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
Paul Hooper — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Shang — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY-OCT. 9
Double-Sided Coin Dance Show — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, Ent Center for the Arts, Osborne Studio Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7; entcenterforthearts.org.
SATURDAY
Blues on the Mesa — To benefit Pikes Peak Blues Community, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa Community Center, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive, $50 and up; bluesonthemesa.org.
Janis Siegel Trio — 6:30, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $5-$75; entcenterforthearts.org.
Zepparella — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Mapache — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Interrobang — With Cami Maree Band, Stereo Ontario, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Gus Meza — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Colorado Springs Philharmonic: Elgar’s Enigma — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$84; pikespeakcenter.com.
SUNDAY
Forté Handbell Choir — 7 p.m., Church in the Wildwood, 10585 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; wildwooducc.org.
Tidal Breeze — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
MONDAY
Zach Williams — With Ben Fuller, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $18 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
MONDAY-OCT. 31
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
TUESDAY
KILO Fall Brawl — Featuring Halestorm with The Warning and New Years Day, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $25 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Fallfiftyfeet — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
WEDNESDAY
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Tenderfoot Bluegrass, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Old Blind Dogs — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Honey Hounds, The Ries Brothers — With Lola Rising, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
OCT. 6
The Jeremy Facknitz Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
OCT. 7
Pottery Open House — 3-7 p.m., Studio Nadeau Pottery, 2997 Broadmoor Valley Road; nadeau.com.
CC Music Ensembles Showcase — 4 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/4bjnabnt.
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Last Chance for First Place — With Blood rose, Skolvvagg, Lords of Bard Creek, Daniel J Johnson, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10; sunshinestudios live.com.
Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Nate Bargatze — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Spinphony — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Brevet — With Salt of Sanguine, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheep rocks.com.
Halloween Cover Band Massacre — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 7-10 p.m., Tokki, 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; waynewilkinson.com.
Craig Walter — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
OCT. 7-8
Beyond The Grave Presents: “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” — Presented by Front Range Theatre Co. to benefit Evergreen Heritage, 5-10:30 p.m., Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway. Purchase tickets by Friday: tinyurl.com/2p8phnx3.
Charlie Wiener — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
April Macie — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$70; 3escomedy.com.
OCT. 8
Day of Dance Family Fun Day — Performances, activity booths and workshops, 11 a.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Registration: cspm.org/event/dayofdance.
Night of Comedy — Boots Buckles & Chuckles — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 5:30-9 p.m., Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road, $95; sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
String Machine — With Orson Wilds, A Place for Owls, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
Face Vocal Band — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25 in advance, $30 day of show; stargazerstheatre.com.
reVERB: Contemporary Dance Performance — 7:30-9 p.m., Pikes Peak State College, Studio West, Milliken Black Box, 21 N. Sierra Madre St. Registration: tinyurl.com/ytruuj7a.
Jason Eady — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.
Alicia Archibald & Jana Lee — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Starburn — 9 p.m., The Chicken Coop, 11627 Black Forest Road; starburnrocks.com.
OCT. 8-9
Pikes Peak Whittlers Woodcarving Show, Sale and Competition — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 9, Colorado Springs Shrine Club, 6 S. 33rd St., $3-$4, free for scouts in uniform and ages 11 and younger; pikespeakwhittlers.com.
Mozart and Schoenberg — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 9, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $32.75-$82.75; entcenterforthearts.org.
OCT. 8 AND 15
”Ghost Fish: The Legend of the Lake” — Theatre on the Trail, for ages 3 and older, 10-11:15 a.m. and 12:45-2 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $15, free for ages 1 and younger; elpasocounty naturecenters.com.
OCT. 9
Chanticleer — 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $30-$35; go.fumc-cs.org/chanticleer.
Skerryvore — 6:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15 in advance, $20 day of show; stargazerstheatre.com.
John Spengler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
OCT. 10
Thursday — With Hail the Sun, The Homeless Gospel Choir, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $35; blacksheeprocks.com.
OCT. 12
Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/3n7z6phx.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Mark Tedder, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
The Committee — A comedy showcase, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave.; vulturesrocks.com.
OCT. 13
”Cocomelon Live JJ’s Journey” — 6 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $34-$79; pikespeakcenter.com.
THROUGH FRIDAY
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
”Sentiment” — Paintings by Diane Vallejo, Kreuser Gallery, East Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Random Possibilities” — Works by Phil Vallejo, Kreuser Gallery, West Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Freeform” — Works by Michelle Isham, Kreuser Gallery, South Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Your Family is So Big” — Works by Diane Reeves, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.
”Arnest Fest” — Works by Bernard Arnest, Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Jean Gumpper: “Recurrent Rhythms” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Lelia Davis: “Expression” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Judged Miniature and Small Works Show — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/3x6wh2y6.
Healing Through Art — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/3x6wh2y6.
”The Aspens Show” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 719-650-1427.
THROUGH MONDAY
”Art of Marks and Letters” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
THROUGH OCT. 8
Elin O’Hara Slavick: “Dark Archives” — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; tinyurl.com/mu5uw23t.
THROUGH OCT. 9
”Lumberjacks in Love” — Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH OCT. 30
Between Green and Gold: “The Aspens Show” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
THROUGH DEC. 11
”Esoo Tubewade Nummetu (This Land Is Ours)” — Works by Gregg Deal, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Art, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/gregg-deal.
THROUGH JAN. 7
”Action/Abstraction Redefined” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JAN. 29
”Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH FEB. 12
”Chicanx Landscapes” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
