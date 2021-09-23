go events

THURSDAY

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Be Positive, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Suzy Bogguss — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $35-$45; trilakesarts.org/event.

Slenderbodies — With Modern Suspects, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.

Skerryvore — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15-$20. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.

George Whitesell — 7 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

Wheel of Doom — With John Rumery, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6. Tickets required: looneescc.com.

FRIDAY

Music Under the Mountains — With Double Muffin, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Patio, next to Ted’s Montana Grill, The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1685 Briargate Blvd.; tinyurl.com/ympnh97a.

Illegal Cheeze — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; bicycleresort.com.

The Expendables — With Ballyhoo!, Tunnel Vision, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $23. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.

Joe Johnson — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

Mike Zito and His Big Blues Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$25. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.

Matt Rogers & the Jeffrey Alan Band — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.

Bill Snyder — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

The Barlow — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.

Kyle Cervantes — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Mike Merryfield — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6-$8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.

April Macie — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$75. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.

SATURDAY

Aspens on the Avenue — With hundreds of artists, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., West Colorado Avenue, between 23rd and 27th streets; shopoldcoloradocity.com/events.

Purely Bluegrass — 11 a.m., Midland Pavilion, next to Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; woodlandmusicseries.org.

6035 — 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; amusiccompanyinc.com.

Reminiscent Souls — Featuring Suga Bear, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.

El Loco Fandango — ZZ Top Tribute — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$30. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.

Dave Arvizo — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

Shwayze — With P.I. Dub, LOS, Scroggins ALLday, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.

Retrofette — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.

Boyd Sweeney — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Fall Art Show — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; friendsofmuellersp.com/fall-art-show.

Viva Vivaldi! — With Amalia Dobbins, 7 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave., $10-$20. Tickets required: parishhousebaroque.org.

SUNDAY

Ute Pass Chamber Players — 3 p.m., High View Baptist Church, 1151 Rampart Road, Woodland Park, $15, $5 with valid student ID; utepasschamberplayers.org.

Ward Davis — 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.

AJJ — With Xiu Xiu, Emperor X, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $16. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.

David Spade — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.

MONDAY

FEA — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $7. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.

TUESDAY

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.

The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.

WEDNESDAY

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Larry Lafferty and Vehicle, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $10; 520-9463.

Jackyl — With Gavel, He Kill 3, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Roma Ransom, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

CountyWyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

Dirty Kings — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.

WEDNESDAY AND OCT. 6

The STNDRD — 7:30 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.

SEPT. 30

Old Dominion, Scotty McCreery and Walker County — 6 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St., go online for ticket prices: switchbacksfc.com/entertainment.

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Leo & the Lark, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Geoff Tate — With Kurt Deimer, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $30. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.

Lila Mori & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

Jo Koy — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $43 and up. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.

You Look Like — Comedy roast with Jonny & Brian, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.

SEPT. 30-OCT. 24

”Guadalupe in the Guestroom” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$45. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/ guadalupe-in-the-guest-room.

OCT. 1

First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Music Under the Mountains — With John Wise and His Tribe, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Patio, next to Ted’s Montana Grill, The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1685 Briargate Blvd.; tinyurl.com/ympnh97a.

Key West Drive — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; bicycleresort.com.

Sponge — With Mindless Vitality, Sk1lyte, Cell 23, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.

”Lightbox: Art Show & Fundraiser” — To benefit AIGA Colorado Springs, 6-9 p.m., The Machine Shop, 4 S. Wahsatch Ave., Suite 120; jointhemachine.com/events/ lightbox-art-show-fundraiser.

Hispanic Heritage Month Smooth Jazz Concert — With Ken Navarro & Nelson Rangell, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.

Dina Hollingsworth — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red- gravy-2.

The Kingston Trio — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $37-$43. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.

The Marias — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.

David Musante — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

OCT. 1-2

Caleb Synan — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.

Just Nesh — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10. Tickets required: looneescc.com.

OCT. 1-DEC. 5

”Ronny Quevedo: At the Line” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/exhibits/ronny-quevedo-at-the-line.

OCT. 2

Blues on the Mesa — Noon, Gold Hill Mesa, 142 Raven Mine Drive, $45-$70. Tickets required: bluesonthemesa.com.

Texas Hippie Coalition — With Planetary 27, Dirty Kings, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $17. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.

Michael Reese — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

Roma Ransom — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

OCT. 3

Voices Against Abuse Concert — Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 3-5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/3nfev6va.

The Menzingers — With Broadway Calls, Elway, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $28. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.

OCT. 4

Ratboys and Wild Pink — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.

OCT. 5

Flaw — With The Oddeven, Fall from Silence, Psycho Blood Drive, Elevated Sickness, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $12. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.

Skillet — With Adelitas Way, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39-$60. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.

Brad Eastin Quintet — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.

OCT. 6

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Roma Ransom, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

OCT. 7

FlashBlack — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

Jeremy Facknitz Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.

Habitual Offenders — With Tracy Kellett, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6. Tickets required: looneescc.com.

THROUGH FRIDAY

”Feathers and Fables” — Works by Emma Powell, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.

”THIS: THAT” — Works by Corey Drieth and William Wylie, GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; gocadigital.org.

”We Hold Dear” — Works by Michael Dowling, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Bijou St.; g44gallery.com.

THROUGH SATURDAY

”Cabaret Under the Stars” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Millibo Art Theatre, outdoor stage, 1626 S. Tejon St., $28. Tickets required: themat.org.

”Chained Voices” — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.

”Chip Shaw Retrospective” — Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; tinyurl.com/24cbpytp.

THROUGH SEPT. 30

Pastel Society Members Show and 10th Annual Miniatures & Small Works Show — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.

”Works by Dale Pittock and Don Orr — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.

THROUGH OCT. 2

”Honesty Always Wins ... or ... This Mine is Mine” — Melodrama dinner theater, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs. Go online for costs. Reservations required: ironspringschateau.com.

”Moon Over Buffalo” — Funky Little Theater Co., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., $15-$19; funkylittletheater.org.

THROUGH OCT. 10

”Witch” — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$36.75. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.

THROUGH OCT. 29

”Alchymia” — Works by Brenda Stumpf, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Bijou St.; g44gallery.com.

THROUGH OCT. 31

”The Aspen Show” Exhibit — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com, 650-1427.

THROUGH DEC. 12

”High + Low” D. Dominick Lombardi Retrospective” — Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Arts, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

THROUGH APRIL 17

Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/la-cage-aux-folles.

