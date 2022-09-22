THURSDAY
”The Secret of the Black Canvas” — Works by Alexandr Onishenko, 4-8 p.m., Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.
Karla Bonoff — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $30 in advance, $35 day of show; stargazerstheatre.com.
FRIDAY
Take Back the Power Concert — Featuring Dead Pioneers, Marcelina Ramirez and Algiers, 5:30 p.m., at the Take Back the Power by Gregg Deal mural, downtown; downtowncs.com/event/take-back-the-power-concert.
Billy Cobham — 6 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $40 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
The Storys — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Storyhill — With Justin Roth, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazers theatre.com.
Flesh Digest — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Stick Horses in Pants Improv Comedy Group — 7-9 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., go online for prices: communityculturalcollective.org.
The Cody Sisters — 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
Dust Lord — With Tovenaar, Kalakuta, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Zach Deputy — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.
Alicia Archibald & Jana Lee — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Puppet Slam — 7:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., $15; themat.org.
Patrick Garrity — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Loulou Gonzalez — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$55; 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Rita Cirillo One-Woman Art Show & Sale — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Twin Flame Gallery, 102 S. Fourth St., Victor; twinflamegallery.com.
SATURDAY
Latina Voices — Featuring soprano Cecilia Violetta López, 10 a.m.-noon, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; ppldfriend@gmail.com.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave.; waynewilkinson.com.
Chauncy Crandall — 3-6 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Music on the Mesa — With The ReMinders, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com/community-life/events.
Strung Short — With Keep Me Speechless, The Short T.E.R.M, Rocky’s Bridge, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Riding Carpets — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Flash Cadillac — 7-9 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, 1313 College Ave., Cañon City, $20-$60; fremontcountyconcerts.org.
Joe Gatto — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.
Patrick Sweany — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17-$20; lulusdownstairs.com.
Dina Hollingsworth Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Fall Art Show — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; friendsofmuellersp.com/fall-art-show.
All Caricature Wood Carving — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Colorado Springs Shrine Club, 6 S. Third St., $5 admission, kids free; cca-carvers.org.
SATURDAY-OCT. 30
Between Green and Gold: “The Aspens Show” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
SUNDAY
Joe Kaplow — 1 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
Albert Cummings — 7:30 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
WEDNESDAY
Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With Sofakillers and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
No Good Deed: A Diabolically Charitable Comedy Show — To benefit TESSA, 6-9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
Grass it Up — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
The Black Moods — With Naked Gypsy Queens, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
French Cassettes — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.
Dropout Kings — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
SEPT. 29
Tails & Tunes — 5:30-9 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $55.75; cmzoo.org/tails.
Enter Shikari — With Trash Boat, Aviva, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $26; blacksheeprocks.com.
Susto — With King Cardinal, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $22; lulusdownstairs.com.
SEPT. 29-OCT. 16
“Hand to God” — Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15-$20; springs ensembletheatre.org.
SEPT. 30
Carnifex — With Spite, Oceano, Left to Suffer, Crown Magnetar, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6-9 p.m., Wayfinder Coffee Co., 6140 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Suite 150; waynewilkinson.com.
My Blue Sky — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Paint — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Semantics and Romantics with Guitarist Marisa Sardo — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.
Adam Cayton-Holland — With Andie Main, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
SEPT. 30-OCT. 1
The Long Run — Eagles Tribute Band — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
Paul Hooper — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Shang — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
SEPT. 30-OCT. 9
Double-Sided Coin Dance Show — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, Ent Center for the Arts, Osborne Studio Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7; entcenterforthearts.org.
OCT. 1
Blues on the Mesa — To benefit Pikes Peak Blues Community, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa Community Center, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive, $50 and up; bluesonthemesa.org.
The Kentucky Headhunters — With Psycho Billy, Alias Smith & Jones, The Springstown Shakers, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $30 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Zepparella — Powerful women playing Zeppelin, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Mapache — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Interrobang — With Cami Maree Band, Stereo Ontario, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Taylor Swift Night — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Gus Meza — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
OCT. 1-2
Colorado Springs Philharmonic: Elgar’s Enigma — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 2, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$84; pikespeakcenter.com.
OCT. 2
Tidal Breeze — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
OCT. 3
Zach Williams — With Ben Fuller, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $18 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
OCT. 3-31
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
OCT. 4
KILO Fall Brawl — Featuring Halestorm with The Warning and New Years Day, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $25 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Fallfiftyfeet — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
OCT. 5
Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Old Blind Dogs — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Honey Hounds, The Ries Brothers — With Lola Rising, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
THROUGH TUESDAY
”Cowboys in the Abstract Jungle” — Works by Joe Beavers and Carol Probst, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
THROUGH WEDNESDAY
John DeFransesco “Timeless Places” — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
THROUGH SEPT. 30
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
”Sentiment” — Paintings by Diane Vallejo, Kreuser Gallery, East Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Random Possibilities” — Works by Phil Vallejo, Kreuser Gallery, West Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Freeform” — Works by Michelle Isham, Kreuser Gallery, South Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Your Family is So Big” — Works by Diane Reeves, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.
”Arnest Fest” — Works by Bernard Arnest, Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Jean Gumpper: “Recurrent Rhythms” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Lelia Davis: “Expression” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Judged Miniature and Small Works Show — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/3x6wh2y6.
Healing Through Art — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/3x6wh2y6.
”The Aspens Show” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 719-650-1427.
THROUGH OCT. 3
”Art of Marks and Letters” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
THROUGH OCT. 8
Elin O’Hara Slavick: “Dark Archives” — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; tinyurl.com/mu5uw23t.
THROUGH OCT. 9
”Lumberjacks in Love” — Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH DEC. 11
”Esoo Tubewade Nummetu (This Land Is Ours)” — Works by Gregg Deal, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Art, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/gregg-deal.
THROUGH JAN. 7
”Action/Abstraction Redefined” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JAN. 29
”Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH FEB. 12
”Chicanx Landscapes” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
John Wise and Charles Eastin — 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
