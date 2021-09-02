THURSDAY
Sack Lunch Serenade Shows — Free silent films accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Pipe Organ, noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Immanuel Organ Gym, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $6 lunches available; 473-2010.
Concerts in the Park — With Inman Brothers Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Academy Jazz Ensemble, 6:30-8 p.m., Black Forest Community Club, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; bfcommunityclub.org.
Brad Eastin Quintet — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.
Dave Arvizu — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Habitual Offenders — With Tracy Kellett, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
FRIDAY
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Snake and the Rabbit — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; bicycleresort.com.
John Spengler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Dubbest — With Grizzly Dub Tribe, Weege, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Denver Piano Show — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
Jazz in the Garden Concert Series — With Lila Mori Quartet, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
Jason Eady — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12-$15. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.
Paul & Ieva Cataldo — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
Cowboy Music and Poetry — In the Shadow of Pikes Peak — Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $10, free for ages 12 and younger. For information and tickets, contact Donna, 640-6721, 687-2300, hattondonna3@gmail.com.
FRIDAY-SEPT. 25
”Chip Shaw Retrospective” — Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; tinyurl.com/24cbpytp.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Mike Stanley — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
Anthony Crawford — 7:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$55. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
SATURDAY
Mile High — With the Fort Carson 4th Infantry Division Band, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; amusiccompanyinc.com.
Deep State — 6:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20-$25. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudios live.com.
Sarah Groh & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Van Full of Nuns — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
The Petty Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$40. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
Rodrigo y Gabriela — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $35-$79.95. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.
Boot Gun — With Grant Sabin, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.
Nico Colucci Quintet — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SATURDAY-MONDAY
Commonwheel Art Labor Day Art Festival — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/festival.
Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off — Balloon Glow, 7:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Lift Off, 7 a.m. Saturday-Monday, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; labordayliftoff.com.
SUNDAY
Tyler Farr — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $50. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
The Emo Night Tour — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
MONDAY
Butcher Babies — With Infected Rain, Stitched Up Heart, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
TUESDAY AND SEPT. 14
The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.
WEDNESDAY
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With The Davenport Band, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $10; 520-9463.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With the Gilmore Family Band Duo, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
SEPT. 9
Dog Party — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12. Tickets required: blacksheep rocks.com.
Rob Landreth — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8:30-10:45 p.m., Epiphany COS, 32 S. Tejon St.; waynewilkinson.com.
SEPT. 9-11
”Alternative Perspectives” — 7-9 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2u6j5cx8.
Tommy Davidson — 7:35 p.m. Sept. 9, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Sept. 10-11, 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $35-$85. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
SEPT. 10
Leo and the Lark — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; bicycleresort.com.
That 1 Guy — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20. Tickets required: blacksheep rocks.com.
Edith Makes a Paper Chain — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.
David Musante — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SEPT. 10-11
The Long Run — Colorado’s Tribute to the Eagles, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$25. Tickets required: stargazers theatre.com.
My Blue Sky: Allman Brothers Tribute Band — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
Ginger Billy — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $33. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
SEPT. 11
Zepp 11 — 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; amusiccompanyinc.com.
Spirit Tasting and Comedy Show — With Steven Briggs, 5:30-9 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd., $20-$40. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/42ucee42.
Chad Traxler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Kayla Rae — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheep rocks.com.
Rhythm and the Rose — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SEPT. 11-12
Front Range Open Studios — Self-guided tour of the working studios and workshops of 13 full-time professional artists and craftsmen in the Tri-Lakes region, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; frontrange openstudios.com.
SEPT. 13
Summer Like the Season — With Human Inferior, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $7. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.
Regional Justice Center — With Candy Apple, Wide Man, Destiny Bond, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
SEPT. 14
David Ramirez — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18-$75. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Blue Frog, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $10; 520-9463.
SEPT. 15
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Jennifer Deann Scott, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
SEPT. 16
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Brandon Henderson & Taylor Biskup, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Powerman 5000 — With the World Over, Glass Helix, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
FlashBlack — 7 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Karla Bonoff — With Nina Gerber, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $27-$32. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Ball in the House — 7 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, 1313 College Ave., Cañon City, $20-$55; fremontcountyconcerts.org.
SEPT. 16-18
Daniel Eachus — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17-18, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6-$8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
SEPT. 16-OCT. 10
”Witch” — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$36.75. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH SATURDAY
Eugène Atget: “Photographing Paris, 1898-1925” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10 for nonmembers. Advance tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/exhibits/eugene-atget-photographing-paris.
”Ansel Adams: Masterworks” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10 for nonmembers. Advance tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/exhibits/ansel-adams-masterworks.
THROUGH SUNDAY
”Working” Musical — 8 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College Outdoor Stage, 30 W. Dale St., $25; Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/events/city-as-a- venue-2021.
THROUGH OCT. 2
”Honesty Always Wins ... or ... This Mine is Mine” — Melodrama dinner theater, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs. Go online for costs. Reservations required: ironspringschateau.com.
THROUGH OCT. 31
”The Aspen Show” Exhibit — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com, 650-1427.
THROUGH DEC. 12
”High + Low” D. Dominick Lombardi Retrospective” — Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Arts, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
