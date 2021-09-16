THURSDAY
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Brandon Henderson & Taylor Biskup, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Joyous Wolf — With Of Limbo, Pretty Vague, Deathride, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.
FlashBlack — 7 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Karla Bonoff — With Nina Gerber, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $27-$32. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Ball in the House — 7 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, 1313 College Ave., Cañon City, $20-$55; fremontcountyconcerts.org.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Daniel Eachus — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6-$8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
THURSDAY-OCT. 10
”Witch” — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$36.75. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
FRIDAY
Lee Brice, Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen — 5 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St., go online for ticket prices: switchbacksfc.com/entertainment.
VRSE — 5 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $12. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Collective — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; bicycleresort.com.
Through the Roots — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Red Mountain Boys — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Michael Reese — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Denver Piano Show — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
”Churchill” — Featuring David Payne, 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $25-$35; trilakesarts.org/event.
Extra Gold — With Dear Rabbit, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs Standing, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.
Super Tone — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
Two Tails — 9 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.
FRIDAY-SEPT. 25
”Cabaret Under the Stars” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Millibo Art Theatre, outdoor stage, 1626 S. Tejon St., $28. Tickets required: themat.org.
FRIDAY-OCT. 2
”Moon Over Buffalo” — Funky Little Theater Co., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., $15-$19; funkylittletheater.org.
SATURDAY
The Street Deacons — 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; amusiccompanyinc.com.
Nitro Circus — 6 p.m., UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Blvd., $29-$79. Tickets required: nitrocircus.com/tour/north-america-you-got-this-2020.
Krizz Kaliko — With Black Oxygen, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
”An Evening with C.S. Lewis” — Starring David Payne, 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $25-$35; trilakesarts.org/event.
Crizzly — 8 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $17-$37. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.
Sarah Groh Correa — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Teenage Bottlerocket — With the Last Gang, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $17. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Overtime — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $19. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.
MONDAY
If I Die First — With Lungburn, BehindColoredGlass, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
TUESDAY AND SEPT. 28
The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.
WEDNESDAY
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Playing with Smoke, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $10; 520-9463.
Illegal Cheeze — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
The STNDRD — 7:30 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.
SEPT. 23
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Be Positive, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Suzy Bogguss — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $35-$45; trilakesarts.org/event.
Slenderbodies — With Modern Suspects, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Skerryvore — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15-$20. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
George Whitesell — 7 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Wheel of Doom — With John Rumery, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
SEPT. 24
Illegal Cheeze — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; bicycleresort.com.
The Expendables — With Ballyhoo!, Tunnel Vision, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $23. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Joe Johnson — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Mike Zito and His Big Blues Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$25. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Matt Rogers & the Jeffrey Alan Band — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
Bill Snyder — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
The Barlow — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.
Kyle Cervantes — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SEPT. 24-25
Mike Merryfield — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6-$8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
April Macie — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$75. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
SEPT. 25
Purely Bluegrass — 11 a.m., Midland Pavilion, next to Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; woodlandmusicseries.org.
6035 — 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; amusiccompanyinc.com.
Reminiscent Souls — Featuring Suga Bear, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
El Loco Fandango — ZZ Top Tribute — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$30. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
Dave Arvizo — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Shwayze — With P.I. Dub, LOS, Scroggins ALLday, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Retrofette — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.
Boyd Sweeney — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SEPT. 25-26
Fall Art Show — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; friendsofmuellersp.com/fall-art-show.
SEPT. 26
Ute Pass Chamber Players — 3 p.m., High View Baptist Church, 1151 Rampart Road, Woodland Park, $15, $5 with valid student ID; utepasschamberplayers.org.
Ward Davis — 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
AJJ — With Xiu Xiu, Emperor X, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $16. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
David Spade — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.
SEPT. 27
FEA — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $7. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.
SEPT. 28
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
SEPT. 29
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Larry Lafferty and Vehicle, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $10; 520-9463.
Jackyl — With Gavel, He Kill 3, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Roma Ransom, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
CountyWyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
The STNDRD — 7:30 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.
SEPT. 30
Old Dominion, Scotty McCreery and Walker County — 6 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St., go online for ticket prices: switchbacksfc.com/entertainment.
Geoff Tate — With Mark Daly & the Ravens, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $30. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Lila Mori & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Jo Koy — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $43 and up. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.
You Look Like — Comedy roast with Jonny & Brian, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
SEPT. 30-OCT. 24
”Guadalupe in the Guestroom” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$45. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/guadalupe-in-the-guest-room.
THROUGH SEPT. 24
”Feathers and Fables” — Works by Emma Powell, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.
”THIS: THAT” — Works by Corey Drieth and William Wylie, GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; gocadigital.org.
”We Hold Dear” — Works by Michael Dowling, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Bijou St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 25
”Chained Voices” — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.
”Chip Shaw Retrospective” — Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; tinyurl.com/24cbpytp.
THROUGH SEPT. 30
Pastel Society Members Show and 10th Annual Miniatures & Small Works Show — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
Works by Dale Pittock and Don Orr — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
THROUGH OCT. 2
”Honesty Always Wins ... or ... This Mine is Mine” — Melodrama dinner theater, Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs. Go online for costs. Reservations required: ironspringschateau.com.
THROUGH OCT. 29
”Alchymia” — Works by Brenda Stumpf, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Bijou St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH OCT. 31
”The Aspen Show” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com, 650-1427.
THROUGH DEC. 12
”High + Low” D. Dominick Lombardi Retrospective” — Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Arts, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/la-cage-aux-folles.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM