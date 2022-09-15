Richie Furay

THURSDAY

PILLAR Reader’s Theatre Performance: “Baseball” — Re-creating the Golden Age of Radio, 1 p.m., Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $10; pillarinstitute.org.

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Tim Glenn, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Buddy Guy and John Hiatt & The Goners — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $59.95-$109.95; pikespeakcenter.com.

Roast of “The Golden Girls” — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.

Cash’d Out — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

THURSDAY-OCT. 9

”Lumberjacks in Love” — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.

THURSDAY-DEC. 11

”Esoo Tubewade Nummetu (This Land Is Ours)” — Works by Gregg Deal, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Art, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/gregg-deal.

FRIDAY

Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Béla Fleck — With Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, 6:30 p.m., Elk Park Amphitheater, Royal Gorge Bridge & Park, Cañon City, $32; royalgorgebridge.com.

Bob Mould — With Will Johnson, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $30; blacksheeprocks.com.

Jake Loggins — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Sun Dried Vibes — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 7-10 p.m., Tokki, 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; waynewilkinson.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Nancy Norton — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.

Francisco Ramos & Carlos Santos — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$70; 3escomedy.com.

FRIDAY-SEPT. 30

Judged Miniature and Small Works Show — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/3x6wh2y6.

Healing Through Art — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/ 3x6wh2y6.

SATURDAY

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Paris Vintage Market, The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Parkway; waynewilkinson.com.

Magnificent Obsession: Celebrating God Through Dance — 2 p.m., Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4040 Nonchalant Circle South; 719-345-2787.

Music on the Mesa — With Mile High, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com/community-life/events.

Scarab — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20 in advance, $25 day of show; stargazerstheatre.com.

Sofakillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.

Richie Furay — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

Barefoot Family Caravan — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $8; lulusdownstairs.com.

Burlesque Show — To benefit the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Boyd Sweeney Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

TECO Model Train Show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs Event Center, Hall A, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., $10, $9 for seniors, military and first responders, free for ages 12 and younger; tecoshow.org.

SUNDAY

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 10 a.m.-noon, Good Neighbors Meeting House, 505 Columbia St.; waynewilkinson.com.

Woodland Park Wind Symphony — 4 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20; entcenterforthearts.org.

Chris Duarte — With Springstown Shakers, 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Agnostic Front, Sick of it All — With Crown of Thornz, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.

Shinyribs — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

MONDAY

Snotty Nose Rez Kids — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.

TUESDAY

Thick — With Skating Polly, Vial, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $17; vulturesrocks.com.

WEDNESDAY

Sunset Patio Sessions — With TREO, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With 9’s a Pair and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.

Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

The Birthday Massacre — With Dead Posey, Korine, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $26; blacksheeprocks.com.

Kiss the Tiger — With No Clue, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Miata — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.

SEPT. 22

”The Secret of the Black Canvas” — Works by Alexandr Onishenko, 4-8 p.m., Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.

Karla Bonoff — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $30 in advance, $35 day of show; stargazerstheatre.com.

SEPT. 23

Take Back the Power Concert — Featuring Dead Pioneers, Marcelina Ramirez and Algiers, 5:30 p.m., at the “Take Back the Power” mural by Gregg Deal, downtown; downtowncs.com/event/take-back-the-power-concert.

Billy Cobham — 6 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $40 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

The Storys — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Storyhill — With Justin Roth, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazers theatre.com.

Flesh Digest — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

Stick Horses in Pants Improv Comedy Group — 7-9 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., go online for prices: communityculturalcollective.org.

The Cody Sisters — 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

Dust Lord — With Tovenaar, Kalakuta, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Zach Deputy — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.

Alicia Archibald & Jana Lee — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

SEPT 23-24

Patrick Garrity — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.

Loulou Gonzalez — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$55; 3escomedy.com.

SEPT. 24

Latina Voices — Featuring soprano Cecilia Violetta López, 10 a.m.-noon, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; ppldfriend@gmail.com.

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave.; waynewilkinson.com.

Music on the Mesa — With The ReMinders, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com/community-life/events.

Strung Short — With Keep Me Speechless, The Short T.E.R.M, Rocky’s Bridge, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

Flash Cadillac — 7-9 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, 1313 College Ave., Cañon City, $20-$60; fremontcountyconcerts.org.

Joe Gatto — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.

Patrick Sweany — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17-$20; lulusdownstairs.com.

Dina Hollingsworth Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

SEPT. 24-25

Fall Art Show — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; friendsofmuellersp.com/fall-art-show.

SEPT. 25

Joe Kaplow — 1 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.

Albert Cummings — 7:30 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

SEPT. 24-25

All Caricature Wood Carving — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Colorado Springs Shrine Club, 6 S. Third St., $5 admission, kids free; cca-carvers.org.

SEPT. 28

Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With Sofakillers and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.

No Good Deed: A Diabolically Charitable Comedy Show — To benefit TESSA, 6-9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.

Grass it Up — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

The Black Moods — With Naked Gypsy Queens, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

French Cassettes — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.

Dropout Kings — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

SEPT. 29

Tails & Tunes — 5:30-9 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $55.75; cmzoo.org/tails.

Enter Shikari — With Trash Boat, Aviva, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $26; blacksheeprocks.com.

Susto — With King Cardinal, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $22; lulusdownstairs.com.

SEPT. 29-OCT. 16

“Hand to God” — Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15-$20; springsensembletheatre.org.

THROUGH SATURDAY

Painting Exhibition and Book Signing — Paintings by Jack Denton and signing of his book “Pikes Peak, America’s Mountain, 100 Oil Paintings by Jack Denton, Vol. II,” 11 a.m.-9 p.m., with receptions 5:30-7:30 p.m., Briarhurst Manor, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 719-685-1864.

THROUGH SUNDAY

”Where the Saint Lives” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH SEPT. 27

”Cowboys in the Abstract Jungle” — Works by Joe Beavers and Carol Probst, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

John DeFransesco “Timeless Places” — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH SEPT. 30

Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.

”Sentiment” — Paintings by Diane Vallejo, Kreuser Gallery, East Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.

”Random Possibilities” — Works by Phil Vallejo, Kreuser Gallery, West Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.

”Freeform” — Works by Michelle Isham, Kreuser Gallery, South Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.

”Your Family is So Big” — Works by Diane Reeves, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

”Arnest Fest” — Works by Bernard Arnest, Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

Jean Gumpper: “Recurrent Rhythms” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.

Lelia Davis: “Expression” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.

”The Aspens Show” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 719-650-1427.

THROUGH OCT. 3

”Art of Marks and Letters” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

THROUGH OCT. 8

Elin O’Hara Slavick: “Dark Archives” — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; tinyurl.com/mu5uw23t.

THROUGH JAN. 7

”Action/Abstraction Redefined” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JAN. 29

”Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH FEB. 12

”Chicanx Landscapes” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

ONGOING

John Wise and Charles Eastin — 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

