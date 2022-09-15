THURSDAY
PILLAR Reader’s Theatre Performance: “Baseball” — Re-creating the Golden Age of Radio, 1 p.m., Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $10; pillarinstitute.org.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Tim Glenn, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Buddy Guy and John Hiatt & The Goners — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $59.95-$109.95; pikespeakcenter.com.
Roast of “The Golden Girls” — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Cash’d Out — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
THURSDAY-OCT. 9
”Lumberjacks in Love” — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.
THURSDAY-DEC. 11
”Esoo Tubewade Nummetu (This Land Is Ours)” — Works by Gregg Deal, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Art, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/gregg-deal.
FRIDAY
Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Béla Fleck — With Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, 6:30 p.m., Elk Park Amphitheater, Royal Gorge Bridge & Park, Cañon City, $32; royalgorgebridge.com.
Bob Mould — With Will Johnson, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $30; blacksheeprocks.com.
Jake Loggins — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Sun Dried Vibes — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 7-10 p.m., Tokki, 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; waynewilkinson.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Nancy Norton — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Francisco Ramos & Carlos Santos — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$70; 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY-SEPT. 30
Judged Miniature and Small Works Show — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/3x6wh2y6.
Healing Through Art — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/ 3x6wh2y6.
SATURDAY
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Paris Vintage Market, The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Parkway; waynewilkinson.com.
Magnificent Obsession: Celebrating God Through Dance — 2 p.m., Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4040 Nonchalant Circle South; 719-345-2787.
Music on the Mesa — With Mile High, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com/community-life/events.
Scarab — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20 in advance, $25 day of show; stargazerstheatre.com.
Sofakillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
Richie Furay — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
Barefoot Family Caravan — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $8; lulusdownstairs.com.
Burlesque Show — To benefit the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Boyd Sweeney Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
TECO Model Train Show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs Event Center, Hall A, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., $10, $9 for seniors, military and first responders, free for ages 12 and younger; tecoshow.org.
SUNDAY
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 10 a.m.-noon, Good Neighbors Meeting House, 505 Columbia St.; waynewilkinson.com.
Woodland Park Wind Symphony — 4 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20; entcenterforthearts.org.
Chris Duarte — With Springstown Shakers, 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Agnostic Front, Sick of it All — With Crown of Thornz, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.
Shinyribs — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
MONDAY
Snotty Nose Rez Kids — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.
TUESDAY
Thick — With Skating Polly, Vial, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $17; vulturesrocks.com.
WEDNESDAY
Sunset Patio Sessions — With TREO, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With 9’s a Pair and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
The Birthday Massacre — With Dead Posey, Korine, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $26; blacksheeprocks.com.
Kiss the Tiger — With No Clue, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Miata — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.
SEPT. 22
”The Secret of the Black Canvas” — Works by Alexandr Onishenko, 4-8 p.m., Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.
Karla Bonoff — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $30 in advance, $35 day of show; stargazerstheatre.com.
SEPT. 23
Take Back the Power Concert — Featuring Dead Pioneers, Marcelina Ramirez and Algiers, 5:30 p.m., at the “Take Back the Power” mural by Gregg Deal, downtown; downtowncs.com/event/take-back-the-power-concert.
Billy Cobham — 6 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $40 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
The Storys — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Storyhill — With Justin Roth, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazers theatre.com.
Flesh Digest — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Stick Horses in Pants Improv Comedy Group — 7-9 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., go online for prices: communityculturalcollective.org.
The Cody Sisters — 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
Dust Lord — With Tovenaar, Kalakuta, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Zach Deputy — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.
Alicia Archibald & Jana Lee — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
SEPT 23-24
Patrick Garrity — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Loulou Gonzalez — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$55; 3escomedy.com.
SEPT. 24
Latina Voices — Featuring soprano Cecilia Violetta López, 10 a.m.-noon, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; ppldfriend@gmail.com.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave.; waynewilkinson.com.
Music on the Mesa — With The ReMinders, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com/community-life/events.
Strung Short — With Keep Me Speechless, The Short T.E.R.M, Rocky’s Bridge, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Flash Cadillac — 7-9 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, 1313 College Ave., Cañon City, $20-$60; fremontcountyconcerts.org.
Joe Gatto — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.
Patrick Sweany — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17-$20; lulusdownstairs.com.
Dina Hollingsworth Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
SEPT. 24-25
Fall Art Show — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; friendsofmuellersp.com/fall-art-show.
SEPT. 25
Joe Kaplow — 1 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
Albert Cummings — 7:30 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
SEPT. 24-25
All Caricature Wood Carving — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Colorado Springs Shrine Club, 6 S. Third St., $5 admission, kids free; cca-carvers.org.
SEPT. 28
Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With Sofakillers and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
No Good Deed: A Diabolically Charitable Comedy Show — To benefit TESSA, 6-9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
Grass it Up — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
The Black Moods — With Naked Gypsy Queens, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
French Cassettes — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.
Dropout Kings — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
SEPT. 29
Tails & Tunes — 5:30-9 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $55.75; cmzoo.org/tails.
Enter Shikari — With Trash Boat, Aviva, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $26; blacksheeprocks.com.
Susto — With King Cardinal, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $22; lulusdownstairs.com.
SEPT. 29-OCT. 16
“Hand to God” — Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15-$20; springsensembletheatre.org.
THROUGH SATURDAY
Painting Exhibition and Book Signing — Paintings by Jack Denton and signing of his book “Pikes Peak, America’s Mountain, 100 Oil Paintings by Jack Denton, Vol. II,” 11 a.m.-9 p.m., with receptions 5:30-7:30 p.m., Briarhurst Manor, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 719-685-1864.
THROUGH SUNDAY
”Where the Saint Lives” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH SEPT. 27
”Cowboys in the Abstract Jungle” — Works by Joe Beavers and Carol Probst, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
John DeFransesco “Timeless Places” — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
THROUGH SEPT. 30
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
”Sentiment” — Paintings by Diane Vallejo, Kreuser Gallery, East Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Random Possibilities” — Works by Phil Vallejo, Kreuser Gallery, West Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Freeform” — Works by Michelle Isham, Kreuser Gallery, South Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Your Family is So Big” — Works by Diane Reeves, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.
”Arnest Fest” — Works by Bernard Arnest, Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Jean Gumpper: “Recurrent Rhythms” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Lelia Davis: “Expression” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
”The Aspens Show” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 719-650-1427.
THROUGH OCT. 3
”Art of Marks and Letters” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
THROUGH OCT. 8
Elin O’Hara Slavick: “Dark Archives” — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; tinyurl.com/mu5uw23t.
THROUGH JAN. 7
”Action/Abstraction Redefined” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JAN. 29
”Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH FEB. 12
”Chicanx Landscapes” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
John Wise and Charles Eastin — 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
