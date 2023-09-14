THURSDAY

The Dog Days Of Summer Are Over Drag Show — 6 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $5, donations accepted to benefit pet food banks; vulturesrocks.com.

Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Elton Dan & The Rocket Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Kyle Moon & The Misled — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $13; lulusdownstairs.com.

FRIDAY

Rage Is My Rival — With Deathride, Blood Rose, Bloodmoon Sacrifice, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

The Mitguards — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Rush Archives: A Tribute to Rush — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

The Nadas — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $17; vulturesrocks.com.

Karyn Ann — 7 p.m., OCC Brewing, 2316 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/5n7kfb3a.

Meet Loaf - Tribute to Meat Loaf — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

The Stick Horses Improv Comedy Show — 7 p.m. Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $10-$45; communityculturalcollective.org.

The Springstown Shakers — 6-9 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com.

Last Patrol Band — 7-11 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Michael Carbonaro — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $35 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Night of Indigenous Comedy — Adrianne Chalepah headlining with Jordan Jayi and Joshua Emerson, 7:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $46.50; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

The Boyd Sweeney Duo — 8 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Boogie Nights Presents: Fall Disco — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Shang — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $22-$65; 3escomedy.com.

Nat Baimel — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12-$75; looneescc.com.

SATURDAY

Music on the Mesa — With SofaKillers, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com.

Josh Ward — 6 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 N. Academy Blvd., $20 and up; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.

Old School Cool — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Clay Cutler — 6-9 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com.

Box State Rootz — 6 p.m., Trainwreck, 812 S. Sierra Madre St.; trainwreckco.com.

Flash Cadillac — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $35; stargazerstheatre.com.

My Life as a Bear — With Letters from the Sun, Viewfinder, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

Suicide Cages — With Moon Pussy, Cronos Compulsions, Eyes of Salt, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Pure Prairie League — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

Backyard Concerts — With Roma Ransom, 7-9 p.m., SEE, 3890 Old Ranch Road, $20; sustainableeducationalexperience.org.

Acoustic Eidolon — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.

Sasha Colby — 7:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $52 and up; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

Jongo Dance Performance — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

Henrique De Almeida - Triplicate — 8 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

SUNDAY

Antique Motorcycle Block Party — With 30th anniversary museum open house, 2023 Museum Hall of Fame Induction and Cannonball Riders, The Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum, noon-6 p.m., 19 N. Tejon St.; 719-487-8005, themotorcyclemuseum.com.

Sightlyne — With Flesh Digest, Leveler, In Your Grave, Violence in Violet, 5:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.

Iron Prophecy — With Coloso, Logan LaValley and Coronation, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

TUESDAY

Classic Tuesdays — With Manitou Springs, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/3rwee3ud.

Coolzey — With Bru Lei, Stoney Bertz, Saustro, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

WEDNESDAY

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Nube Nueve, John Wise & Tribe, Westrock, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463, hillsidecolorado.com.

Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

Restraining Order — With Gumm, Public Opinion, Pressure Drop, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

SEPT. 21

Live Music in the Amphitheater — With Soul School, 6-8 p.m., Creekwalk, 100 E. Cheyenne Road, creekwalkcos.com.

Michael Reece — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Lamb Bed — With Dirty Kings, Elevated Sickness, Penny Lane, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

Ezra Ball — With Charlie Milo Trio, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Drake Milligan — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$75; bootbarnhall.com.

SEPT. 21-OCT. 15

"Steel Magnolias" — Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.

SEPT. 22

Hot Boots Band — 6-9 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com.

Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Last Men on Earth — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29; bootbarnhall.com.

Lucidelic — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Beppe Gambetta — Kara and the Kosmos, Lost Joe will open, 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

Red Dirt Revival — 7-11 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

War — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Ricky Sweum — 8 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Mapache — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

SEPT. 22-23

Mike Hammock — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12-$75; looneescc.com.

SEPT. 23

Music on the Mesa — Fall Festival with Hickabee and Harry Mo & the CRU, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com.

Home is Where — With Awakebutstillinbed, Your Arms are My Cocoon, 6 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $17; vulturesrocks.com.

The Black Rose Band — 6 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 N. Academy Blvd., $5; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.

Grizzly Gopher — 6 p.m., Trainwreck, 812 S. Sierra Madre St.; trainwreckco.com.

The Shadow River Band — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Fred Mascherino — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.

The RiP - Improv Comedy — 7 p.m., The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $15.85; funkylittletheater.org.

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 7-10 p.m., Tokki, 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; 719-375-0185.

Eternal Temples — 6-9 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com.

Reid Poole — 8 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

SEPT. 23-24

Carvin' in the Rockies — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Colorado Springs Shrine Club, 6 S. Third St., $5, kids free with adult; cca-carvers.org.

THROUGH SEPT. 27

Bill Wegener: "JesusFedMe" photography exhibit — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

Nanci Ricks: "To Love the Slumdog" photography exhibit — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

Vera Anderson: "Risk & Redemption" exhibit — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH SEPT. 29

Corey Drieth - "Found Objects" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 30

"I See You" — Works by Nitra Olsen, Kumi Thompson and Sophia Rose, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

"Miniature and Massive" art show — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.

Works by Gary Weston — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055, [email protected].

Susan Morello “A Retrospective” — Manitou Art Center, Hagnauer Gallery, Manitou Springs; manitouartcenter.org.

THROUGH OCT. 2

"Many Shades of Brown" — Works by Thomas Conter, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

"Plenty of Color" — Works by Susan Tormoen, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

THROUGH OCT. 11

"Americans and the Holocaust" traveling exhibit — East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.; ppld.org.

THROUGH OCT. 20

Agents of Care: The Lives of Objects — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH NOV. 9

"From Source to Mouth: A Creative Survey of Monument Creek" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH NOV. 30

“Portraits of Manitou by Artist C. H. Rockey” — Manitou Heritage Center, 517 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouspringsheritagecenter.org.

THROUGH DEC. 2

Martha Russo: "Caesura" — Ent Center for the Arts, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org.

THROUGH DEC. 16

"Solo(s): Krista Franklin" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH DEC. 20

"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH FEB. 3

"Mi Gente: Manifestations of Community in the Southwest" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH MARCH

"Black Wings: American Dreams of Flight" — Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Annex, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; cspm.org.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE