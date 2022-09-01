THURSDAY
Sacklunch Serenades — With Nick & Mike, noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church Organ Gym, 846 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; ppatos.com.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Tenderfoot Bluegrass, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Classical Thursdays — J.S. Bach classics with Byron Hitchcock, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.
Concerts in the Park — With Hickabee and the Inman Brothers Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Songwriters Showcase — With Jeffrey Alan Gribble, John Hooton, Jason Miller and John Spengler, 6:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazerstheatre.com.
Grady Spencer and the Work — With Plain Faraday, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; lulusdownstairs.com.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Cirque Du Soleil — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $29-$179; worldarena.com.
THURSDAY-SEPT. 30
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
FRIDAY
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Greg Hoy and the Boys — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Reminiscent Souls — Featuring Suga Bear & Lady Shay, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Ashtonz — To benefit Safe Families Pikes Peak, School of Rock will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$40; bootbarnhall.com.
Noche de Verano Sin Ti — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Ben Roy — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Craig Walter — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Mark “KidWok” Britten — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Jose Sarduy — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
SATURDAY
Music on the Mesa — With Collective Groove, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com.
J. Miller & Friends — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $15-$20; bootbarnhall.com.
Letters from the Sun — With Get the Axe, Six of Crows, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Procession of Harm — 7-11:30 p.m., Legends Rock Bar and Grill, 2790 Hancock Expressway; legendsrockbarcos.com.
Ujomi — With Eversun, Gerkswitz, Goop, 7:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, go online for prices; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Dave Arvizu — 8 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Yak Attack — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
SATURDAY-MONDAY
Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off and Balloon Glow — Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com.
Commonwheel Artists Festival — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
SUNDAY
Ian Munsick — With Corey Kent, to benefit Folds of Honor, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $45-$100; bootbarnhall.com.
Dorothy — With Tiny Tomboy, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $19.50; blacksheep rocks.com.
Kaonashi — With Lava Gato, Castele, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
SUNDAY-MONDAY
Ted Newman with Wayne Wilkinson — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; waynewilkinson.com.
MONDAY
Gates to Hell — With Constraint, Me & Mine, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
MONDAY-SEPT. 17
Painting exhibition and book signing — Paintings by Jack Denton and signing of his book “Pikes Peak, America’s Mountain, 100 Oil Paintings by Jack Denton, Vol. II,” 11 a.m.-9 p.m., with receptions 5:30-7:30 p.m., Briarhurst Manor, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 719-685-1864.
TUESDAY
”Weird Al” Yankovic — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $55-$85; pikespeakcenter.com.
WEDNESDAY
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Brandon Henderson, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With Nube Nueve and Roma Ranson, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
Offend Everyone Tour — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $20-$120; looneescc.com.
SEPT. 8
Sacklunch Serenades — Season finale, noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church Organ Gym, 846 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; ppatos.com.
The Reminders — With Joseph Lamar, to benefit Citizens Project, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$65; bootbarnhall.com.
Phora — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Concerts in the Park — With WireWood Station, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Jeff Crosby — With Hook and the Huckleberries, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
BUS Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
SEPT. 9
”Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean” opening performance — An Afro-Cuban dance performance by Yesenia Selier with Cuban Bata drummer Miguelo Valdés, 5:30-7 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College courtyard, 30 W. Dale St.; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
Santini the Great and Friends — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Devotchka — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $35; stargazerstheatre.com.
Domo Juju — With Plastic Apollo, Social Cinema, Leftmore, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Greg Schochet & Little America — 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
Quebe Sisters — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20;
Chad Traxler — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Electric Feels — Indie rock & dance party, 9 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
SEPT. 9-10
Jon Stringer — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
SEPT. 9-11
2022 Dragon Theatre’s “Patching the Circus” — 7-8 p.m. Sept. 9, 4-5 p.m. Sept. 10, 2-3 p.m. Sept. 11, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $5-$10; themat.org.
SEPT. 9-JAN. 29
”Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
SEPT. 10
Music on the Mesa — With Blue Steel, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com.
Sitting on Stacy — With The Sum Beaches, Tiny Tomboy, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $13; vulturesrocks.com.
Harp Twins — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Cody Cozz — With Sandy Wells Band, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$30; bootbarnhall.com.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event — 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $19-$109; worldarena.com.
Missio — With Wildman, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.
Ben Kronberg — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Deryk Cunningham — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
SEPT. 11
Bruce Forman & Wayne Wilkinson — 3-5 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 W. Institute St., $30; tinyurl.com/4swf8uah.
Exodus — With Death Angel, Deathride, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $30 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
”In the Shadow of Pikes Peak — The Reunion” — Cowboy Western show with poets, live music and more, 6 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $10, free for ages 12 and younger; 719-640-8721.
Vivian Gail — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Robbie Fulks — With Cowboy Dave, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; lulusdownstairs.com.
SEPT. 13
The Band Ice Cream — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
SEPT. 14
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Dave Mensch, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With Sturtz and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
The Cosmic Charlies — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Corsicana — With Nina de Freitas, Mlady, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 18
”Where the Saint Lives” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH SEPT. 27
”Cowboys in the Abstract Jungle” — Works by Joe Beavers and Carol Probst, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
THROUGH SEPT. 30
”Sentiment” — Paintings by Diane Vallejo, Kreuser Gallery, East Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Random Possibilities” — Works by Phil Vallejo, Kreuser Gallery, West Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Freeform” — Works by Michelle Isham, Kreuser Gallery, South Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
THROUGH JAN. 7
”Action/Abstraction Redefined” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH FEB. 12
”Chicanx Landscapes” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
John Wise and Charles Eastin — 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
