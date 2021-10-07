go events

THURSDAY

FlashBlack — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

Jeremy Facknitz Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.

Habitual Offenders — With Tracy Kellett, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6. Tickets required: looneescc.com.

Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers — With Nat Lefkoff, Silk Animus, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.

FRIDAY

Leo and the Lark — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; bicycleresort.com.

DAX — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.

Matisyahu — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $35. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.

Brandon Henderson Band — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$30. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.

Scarab — the Journey Experience — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$25. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.

Chad Traxler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

The Samples — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $30. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.

Kyle Cervantes — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Nick Thune — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$65. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.

Dusty Slay — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $15. Tickets required: looneescc.com.

SATURDAY

BJ Estares — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

FACE Vocal Band — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.

The River Arkansas — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.

Nordista Freeze — With Future Crib, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.

Nico Colucci Quintet — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

SUNDAY

Flipturn — With Haiva Ru, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.

TUESDAY

Knocked Loose — With Mouth for War, Ingrown, Mindz Eye, Blind to Life, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.

Nonpoint — With Saul, Kingdom Collapse, Sending Skyward, Pretty Vague, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.

WEDNESDAY

Gilmore Family & Friends — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

Kendall Street Company — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.

Steel Panther — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $35. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.

The STNDRD — 7:30 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.

OCT. 14

Lila Mori & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus — With Astoria State, Long/Last, False Report, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.

Wheel of Doom — With John Rumery, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6. Tickets required: looneescc.com.

OCT. 15

Spur — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; bicycleresort.com.

John Spengler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

Nick of Time — Tribute to Bonnie Raitt, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15-$20. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.

Tasha Cobbs — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $48 and up. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.

Veronika String Quartet — 7:30-9 p.m., Colorado College, Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $25. Tickets required: veronikastring quartet.com.

Pink Fuzz — With Sum Beaches and We Are Not a Glum Lot, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.

Ryan Flores — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

OCT. 15-16

Denver Piano Shows — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.

SHANG — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$65. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.

Spencer James — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.

OCT. 16

Night of Comedy — To benefit Special Kids Special Families with headliner Josh Blue, 6-7:30 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Registration required: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.

COLD — With New Dilemma, Waiting for Eternity, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $17 and up. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.

Sarah Groh & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

A Night of Soul — With Tony Exum, Changing Faces, Michel’le Hewett, Freddie Jackson, 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $40 and up. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.

Adam Cayton-Holland, Geoff Tice and Leslie Fox — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.

Super Tone — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

OCT. 16-17

Micki Free — Blues rock, 7 p.m. Oct. 16, Native American flute, 6 p.m. Oct. 17, Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15-$20. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.

OCT. 17

Pikes Peak Philharmonic — 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $5-$10. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.

From Ashes to New — With All Good Things, Glass Helix, Current Failures, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 and up. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.

OTEP — With The World Over, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.

OCT. 20

Luke Combs — With Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: worldarena.com.

OCT. 20 AND 27

The STNDRD — 7:30 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.

OCT. 21

Colorado Springs Conservatory Jazz Night — 7 p.m., The Warehouse Restaurant Gallery, 25 W. Cimmaron St., $5-$20. Tickets required: coloradospringsconservatory.org/event/jazz-nite-oct-2021.

Barry Spaeth — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

KBong — With Johnny Cosmic, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.

Arius — 8 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $17-$37. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.

OCT. 21-23

”Behind The Facade” — A Broadway Revue — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 21-23, 2-4 p.m. Oct. 23, Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4052 Nonchalant Circle South. Free tickets required: villageartscs.org/behind-the-facade-a- broadway-revue.

THROUGH SUNDAY

”Witch” — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$36.75. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.

THROUGH OCT. 24

”Guadalupe in the Guestroom” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$45. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/ guadalupe-in-the-guest-room.

THROUGH OCT. 29

”I was, I will be” — Works by Su Kaiden Cho, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.

”Undesirable Plants Declare” — Works by the Environmental Performance Agency, GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100;

gocadigital.org/exhibitions/environmental performance agency.

”Alchymia” — Works by Brenda Stumpf, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Bijou St.; g44gallery.com.

THROUGH OCT. 30

”A Baker’s Duet” — Works by Linn G. Baker and Tim Baker, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.

”Chromesthesia: Art Inspired by Music” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

THROUGH OCT. 31

Works by Carole Patton and Marlene Mihelich — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.

”The Aspen Show” Exhibit — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com, 719-650-1427.

THROUGH NOV. 1

”Dissolved Ink/Discovered Images” — Works by Pete Hokanson and Wilhelmina Steenbergen, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

THROUGH DEC. 5

Ronny Quevedo: “At the Line” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/la-cage-aux-folles.

THROUGH DEC. 12

”High + Low” D. Dominick Lombardi Retrospective” — Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Arts, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

THROUGH APRIL 17

Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/la-cage-aux-folles.

