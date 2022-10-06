April Macie

April Macie performs Friday and Saturday at 3E’s Comedy Club.

 3escomedy.com

THURSDAY

The Jeremy Facknitz Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

FRIDAY

Pottery Open House — 3-7 p.m., Studio Nadeau Pottery, 2997 Broadmoor Valley Road; nadeau.com.

CC Music Ensembles Showcase — 4 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/4bjnabnt.

First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Last Chance for First Place — With Blood Rose, Skolvvagg, Lords of Bard Creek, Daniel J Johnson, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10; sunshinestudios live.com.

Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Nate Bargatze — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Spinphony — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

The Brevet — With Salt of Sanguine, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheep rocks.com.

Halloween Cover Band Massacre — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 7-10 p.m., Tokki, 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; waynewilkinson.com.

Gateways: Opening Doors to Choral Art — 7:30-9 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral, 22 W. Kiowa St., donations accepted; cvae.org.

Craig Walter — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Charlie Wiener — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.

April Macie — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$70; 3escomedy.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Double-Sided Coin Dance Show — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, Osborne Studio Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7; entcenterforthearts.org.

SATURDAY

Red Nose Day — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with Music for Kids with Eric West at 11 a.m. and the Big Bubble Circus with Jim Jackson at 1 p.m., The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St.; themat.org.

Day of Dance Family Fun Day — Performances, activity booths and workshops, 11 a.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org/event/dayofdance.

Night of Comedy — Boots Buckles & Chuckles — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 5:30-9 p.m., Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road, $95; sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.

String Machine — With Orson Wilds, A Place for Owls, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

Face Vocal Band — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25 in advance, $30 day of show; stargazerstheatre.com.

Kallen Reece — 7:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., $15; themat.org.

reVERB: Contemporary Dance Performance — 7:30-9 p.m., Pikes Peak State College, Studio West, Milliken Black Box, 21 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/ytruuj7a.

Jason Eady — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.

Alicia Archibald & Jana Lee — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

Starburn — 9 p.m., The Chicken Coop, 11627 Black Forest Road; starburnrocks.com.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Pikes Peak Whittlers Woodcarving Show, Sale and Competition — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs Shrine Club, 6 S. 33rd St., $3-$4, free for Scouts in uniform and ages 11 and younger; pikespeakwhittlers.com.

Mozart and Schoenberg — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $32.75-$82.75; entcenterforthearts.org.

SATURDAY AND OCT. 15

”Ghost Fish: The Legend of the Lake” — Theatre on the Trail, for ages 3 and older, 10-11:15 a.m. and 12:45-2 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $15, free for ages 1 and younger; elpasocounty naturecenters.com.

SUNDAY

Bluebook — 1 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.

Chanticleer — 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $30-$35; go.fumc-cs.org/chanticleer.

Skerryvore — 6:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15 in advance, $20 day of show; stargazerstheatre.com.

John Spengler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

MONDAY

Thursday — With Hail the Sun, The Homeless Gospel Choir, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $35; blacksheeprocks.com.

TUESDAY

The Play Crawl — Groups will be led around to small business where micro-plays written by 10 Colorado playwrights will be performed, food at 5 p.m. with Play Crawl starting at 7 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $25; funkylittletheater.org.

WEDNESDAY

Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/3n7z6phx.

The Play Crawl — Groups will be led around to small business where micro-plays written by 10 Colorado playwrights will be performed, food at 5 p.m. with Play Crawl starting at 7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave., $25; funkylittletheater.org.

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Mark Tedder, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

The Committee — A comedy showcase, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave.; vulturesrocks.com.

OCT. 13

”Cocomelon Live JJ’s Journey” — 6 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $34-$79; pikespeakcenter.com.

OCT. 14

Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Forever Man — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.

Bumpin Uglies — With Kyle Smith, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $17; blacksheep rocks.com.

Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

Chad Elliot — 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

”Menopause the Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $41 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Van Full of Nuns — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15-$50; vulturesrocks.com.

Gentle Rain Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

OCT. 14-15

Don Barnhart — Comedy Hypnosis Show — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $15-$100; looneescc.com.

Alonzo Bodden — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

OCT. 15

Masa Ito — Classical Guitar Concert — 6 p.m., Palmer Lake Town Hall, 42 Valley Crescent St., Palmer Lake, $45; plartscouncil.org.

Kathleen Madigan — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $34 and up; pikespeak center.com.

Still the Same — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.

The Wrecks — With Carr, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheep rocks.com.

The Petty Knicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

The Sugar Sounds — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.

FlashBack — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

OCT. 18

Makaya McCraven — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25; lulusdownstairs.com.

Mishka & of Good Nature — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.

OCT. 19

Jazz & Jam — 5-9 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., go online for prices: communityculturalcollective.org.

Tribe — With John H. Wise, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

OCT. 20

”American Masters of Wildlife Sculpture” — Works by Gerald Balciar, Sandy Scott and Stefan Savides, 4-8 p.m., Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.

Local Artist Showcase — Jazz at City Aud — 5-9 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., go online for prices: community culturalcollective.org.

Suitable Miss — With Ovira, Strung Short, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

Ouija Macc — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Pianist Steve Drury — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.

THROUGH SATURDAY

Elin O’Hara Slavick: “Dark Archives” — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; tinyurl.com/mu5uw23t.

THROUGH SUNDAY

”Lumberjacks in Love” — Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.

THROUGH OCT. 16

“Hand to God” — Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15-$20; springs ensembletheatre.org.

THROUGH OCT. 30

”Young Frankenstein” — Presented by Thin Air Theatre Co., The Butte Theater, 130 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $12-$24, free for 5 and younger; thinairtheatre.com.

Between Green and Gold: “The Aspens Show” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

THROUGH OCT. 31

Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.

THROUGH DEC. 11

”Esoo Tubewade Nummetu (This Land Is Ours)” — Works by Gregg Deal, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Art, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/gregg-deal.

THROUGH JAN. 7

”Action/Abstraction Redefined” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JAN. 29

”Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH FEB. 12

”Chicanx Landscapes” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

ONGOING

Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.

Carlotta Olson, The Gazette

CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

