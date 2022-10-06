THURSDAY
The Jeremy Facknitz Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
FRIDAY
Pottery Open House — 3-7 p.m., Studio Nadeau Pottery, 2997 Broadmoor Valley Road; nadeau.com.
CC Music Ensembles Showcase — 4 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/4bjnabnt.
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Last Chance for First Place — With Blood Rose, Skolvvagg, Lords of Bard Creek, Daniel J Johnson, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10; sunshinestudios live.com.
Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Nate Bargatze — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Spinphony — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Brevet — With Salt of Sanguine, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheep rocks.com.
Halloween Cover Band Massacre — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 7-10 p.m., Tokki, 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; waynewilkinson.com.
Gateways: Opening Doors to Choral Art — 7:30-9 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral, 22 W. Kiowa St., donations accepted; cvae.org.
Craig Walter — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Charlie Wiener — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
April Macie — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$70; 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Double-Sided Coin Dance Show — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, Osborne Studio Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7; entcenterforthearts.org.
SATURDAY
Red Nose Day — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with Music for Kids with Eric West at 11 a.m. and the Big Bubble Circus with Jim Jackson at 1 p.m., The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St.; themat.org.
Day of Dance Family Fun Day — Performances, activity booths and workshops, 11 a.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org/event/dayofdance.
Night of Comedy — Boots Buckles & Chuckles — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 5:30-9 p.m., Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road, $95; sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
String Machine — With Orson Wilds, A Place for Owls, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
Face Vocal Band — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25 in advance, $30 day of show; stargazerstheatre.com.
Kallen Reece — 7:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., $15; themat.org.
reVERB: Contemporary Dance Performance — 7:30-9 p.m., Pikes Peak State College, Studio West, Milliken Black Box, 21 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/ytruuj7a.
Jason Eady — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.
Alicia Archibald & Jana Lee — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Starburn — 9 p.m., The Chicken Coop, 11627 Black Forest Road; starburnrocks.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Pikes Peak Whittlers Woodcarving Show, Sale and Competition — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs Shrine Club, 6 S. 33rd St., $3-$4, free for Scouts in uniform and ages 11 and younger; pikespeakwhittlers.com.
Mozart and Schoenberg — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $32.75-$82.75; entcenterforthearts.org.
SATURDAY AND OCT. 15
”Ghost Fish: The Legend of the Lake” — Theatre on the Trail, for ages 3 and older, 10-11:15 a.m. and 12:45-2 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $15, free for ages 1 and younger; elpasocounty naturecenters.com.
SUNDAY
Bluebook — 1 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
Chanticleer — 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $30-$35; go.fumc-cs.org/chanticleer.
Skerryvore — 6:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15 in advance, $20 day of show; stargazerstheatre.com.
John Spengler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
MONDAY
Thursday — With Hail the Sun, The Homeless Gospel Choir, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $35; blacksheeprocks.com.
TUESDAY
The Play Crawl — Groups will be led around to small business where micro-plays written by 10 Colorado playwrights will be performed, food at 5 p.m. with Play Crawl starting at 7 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $25; funkylittletheater.org.
WEDNESDAY
Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/3n7z6phx.
The Play Crawl — Groups will be led around to small business where micro-plays written by 10 Colorado playwrights will be performed, food at 5 p.m. with Play Crawl starting at 7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave., $25; funkylittletheater.org.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Mark Tedder, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
The Committee — A comedy showcase, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave.; vulturesrocks.com.
OCT. 13
”Cocomelon Live JJ’s Journey” — 6 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $34-$79; pikespeakcenter.com.
OCT. 14
Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Forever Man — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.
Bumpin Uglies — With Kyle Smith, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $17; blacksheep rocks.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Chad Elliot — 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
”Menopause the Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $41 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Van Full of Nuns — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15-$50; vulturesrocks.com.
Gentle Rain Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
OCT. 14-15
Don Barnhart — Comedy Hypnosis Show — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $15-$100; looneescc.com.
Alonzo Bodden — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
OCT. 15
Masa Ito — Classical Guitar Concert — 6 p.m., Palmer Lake Town Hall, 42 Valley Crescent St., Palmer Lake, $45; plartscouncil.org.
Kathleen Madigan — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $34 and up; pikespeak center.com.
Still the Same — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Wrecks — With Carr, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheep rocks.com.
The Petty Knicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
The Sugar Sounds — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
FlashBack — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
OCT. 18
Makaya McCraven — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25; lulusdownstairs.com.
Mishka & of Good Nature — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.
OCT. 19
Jazz & Jam — 5-9 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., go online for prices: communityculturalcollective.org.
Tribe — With John H. Wise, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
OCT. 20
”American Masters of Wildlife Sculpture” — Works by Gerald Balciar, Sandy Scott and Stefan Savides, 4-8 p.m., Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.
Local Artist Showcase — Jazz at City Aud — 5-9 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., go online for prices: community culturalcollective.org.
Suitable Miss — With Ovira, Strung Short, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
Ouija Macc — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
Pianist Steve Drury — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH SATURDAY
Elin O’Hara Slavick: “Dark Archives” — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; tinyurl.com/mu5uw23t.
THROUGH SUNDAY
”Lumberjacks in Love” — Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH OCT. 16
“Hand to God” — Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15-$20; springs ensembletheatre.org.
THROUGH OCT. 30
”Young Frankenstein” — Presented by Thin Air Theatre Co., The Butte Theater, 130 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $12-$24, free for 5 and younger; thinairtheatre.com.
Between Green and Gold: “The Aspens Show” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
THROUGH OCT. 31
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
THROUGH DEC. 11
”Esoo Tubewade Nummetu (This Land Is Ours)” — Works by Gregg Deal, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Art, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/gregg-deal.
THROUGH JAN. 7
”Action/Abstraction Redefined” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JAN. 29
”Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH FEB. 12
”Chicanx Landscapes” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
