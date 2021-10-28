THURSDAY
Acoustic Jam Session: Bluegrass — 6-8 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.; blackroseacoustic.org/jams.
Mélange Duo — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Brett Eldredge — 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $35 and up. Tickets required: worldarena.com.
Theresa Caputo — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $42.75-$92.75. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.
You Look Like — Comedy roast with Jonny & Brian, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
FRIDAY
Red Mountain Boys — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; bicycleresort.com.
Moonshine Bandits — With Longcut, Charlie Farley, Chute Nine, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Guise of a Demon — With Arctic Origins, Goat Hill Massacre, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Colorado Springs Saxophone Quartet — 7-8 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 808 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 719-685-9259.
Uveges and Braithwaite — 7-9 p.m., Whistle Pig Pub, 2117 Templeton Gap Road; whistlepig brewing.com/events.
Dave Arvizo — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
The Naked Voice — Presented by Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral, 22 W. Kiowa St.; cvae.org.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Ron Ferguson — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
Ivan Decker — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$65. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
Halloween Zombikaze — Presented by Peaks & Pasties, 8 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
”Rocky Horror Picture Show” — Melodrama dinner theater, 9 p.m., The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, go online for ticket prices; ironspringschateau.com.
SATURDAY
”Magical Milli — BOO” — 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12, $40 for family four pack. Tickets required: themat.org.
Halloween Party with Chauncy Crandall — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
George Whitesell — 7 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
The Alter Eagles Halloween Party — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$45. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
R.I.POWER — Presented by the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac. coloradocollege.edu/events/cleo-parker- robinson-dance-r-i-power.
SNDAY
Fighting the Phoenix — With Long/Last, MNMLST Flesh Digest, Falter Never Fail, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
TUESDAY
Día de los Muertos Celebration — With music, dance and more, 5-7 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Free tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/events/dia-de-los-muertos.
Branden & James — 7-9 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 801 Main St., Cañon City, $20-$55; fremontcountyconcerts.org.
WEDNESDAY
Colorado Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band — 6-8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; lulusdownstairs.com.
Mary & the Pharaoh — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Winnetka Bowling League — With Gayle, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Cory Branan — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.
NOV. 4
Acoustic Jam Session: Fiddle Tunes — 6-8 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.; blackroseacoustic.org/jams.
Devin the Dude — With D-Stylez & High Key, VR$E, Stoney Berts, D-Talkz, Neph’tune, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
FlashBlack — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Habitual Offenders — With Tracy Kellett, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
NOV. 5
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
”In Plain Sight” Art Show — To benefit Homeward Pikes Peak, 5-8 p.m., Penrose Public Library, Knights of Columbus Hall, 22 W. Pikes Peak Ave. parking lot entrance; llowrey@homewardpikespeak.org.
Puddle of Mudd — With Burning the Fields, Pretty Vague, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $30. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Bus Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
I Don’t Know How But They Found Me — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $28.50. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Sarah Groh & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Nico Colucci Quintet — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
Gilmore Family Duo — 9 p.m., Cleats Bar and Grill West, 6624 Delmonico Drive; facebook.com/cleatsbar.
NOV. 5-6
Drew Dunn — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
NOV. 6
Hemlock — With the Dub Project, Croatlus, Cleanse the Destroyer, Voltaic, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $12. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.
Ana Popovic — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$25. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
BJ Estares — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
David Musante — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
NOV. 9
For King & Country — 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $27 and up. Tickets required: worldarena.com.
Summer Salt — With Breakup Shoes, Covery, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
NOV. 9-10
”Cats” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $43-$88. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.
NOV. 10
The Wrecks — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18. Tickets required: blacksheep rocks.com.
NOV. 11
Acoustic Jam Session: Gospel — 6-8 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.; blackroseacoustic.org/jams.
Wheel of Doom — With John Rumery, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
NOV. 11-13
”The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” — Presented by the Academy of Community Theatre, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11-13, 2 p.m. Nov. 13, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$20. Tickets required: actcolorado.net.
”Sense and Sensibility” — 7 p.m., Pine Creek High School Auditorium, 10750 Thunder Mountain Ave., $8-$10; creektheatreofficers@gmail.com.
THROUGH FRIDAY
”I was, I am, I will be” — Works by Su Kaiden Cho, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.
”Undesirable Plants Declare” — Works by the Environmental Performance Agency, GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/environmentalperformance agency.
”Alchymia” — Works by Brenda Stumpf, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Bijou St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”The Guys” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $22-$28. Tickets required: themat.org.
Pikes Peak Pastel Society Members Show — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; academyframesco.com.
Pikes Peak Watercolor Society’s Members’ Show — Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitou artcenter.org.
”A Baker’s Duet” — Works by Linn G. Baker and Tim Baker, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
”Chromesthesia: Art Inspired by Music” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
THROUGH SUNDAY
Works by Carole Patton and Marlene Mihelich — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
”The Aspen Show” Exhibit — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com, 719-650-1427.
THROUGH MONDAY
”Dissolved Ink/Discovered Images” — Works by Pete Hokanson and Wilhelmina Steenbergen, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
THROUGH DEC. 5
Ronny Quevedo: “At the Line” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/la-cage-aux-folles.
THROUGH DEC. 12
”High + Low” D. Dominick Lombardi Retrospective” — Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Arts, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., by reservation only: fac.coloradocollege.edu/exhibits/brett-weston-working-toward-abstraction.
