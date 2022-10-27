THURSDAY

Chad Traxler — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Volores — With Egoista, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $13; lulusdownstairs.com.

THURSDAY-MONDAY

”The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25; go to lulusdownstairs.com for times.

FRIDAY

Move AHEAD Momentum Tour — With Same Cloth, Wellington Bullings and Tarell Martin C2 Mass Choir, 5-8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; lulusdownstairs.com.

Muscadine Bloodline and Jason Boland & the Stragglers — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Frank Moore — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

The Long Run — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.

Those Crazy Nights — Halloween Bash — The ultimate Journey experience, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.

lovelytheband — With Rec Hall, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Stick Horses in Pants Improv Comedy Group — 7-9 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., go online for prices: communityculturalcollective.org.

Evie Ladin — 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

SALT Contemporary Dance — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $17-$49.75; entcenter forthearts.org.

A Hip Hop Halloween — With Maulskull and more, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Dave Arvizu — 8 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

Head for the Hills — With Humbird, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

John Novosad — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.

Caleb Synan — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $18-$50; 3escomedy.com.

”The Rocky Horror Show” — Presented by Colorado College Students, 8-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Taylor Theatre, 920 N. Cascade Ave. Tickets: tiny.cc/rocky2022.

FRIDAY-NOV. 6

“Wait Until Dark” — Presented by First Co. Production, 7:30-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30-4 p.m. Sundays, First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$20; go.fumc-cs.org/waituntildark.

SATURDAY

Harry Mo & the CRU Halloween Party — 6:30-10 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

Rush Archives — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.

Last Men on Earth — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazers theatre.com.

Alesana — With Picturesque, Vampires Everywhere, Our Sorrows, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

Archer Oh — With Lady Denim, Grimmly, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $14; vulturesrocks.com.

John Denver “The Tribute” with John Adams — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.

Pleasure Prince, Good Looks and Immigrants Child — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.

Boyd Sweeney Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

The Corner’s Halloween Ball — A Carnival of Curiosities — 10 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., go online for prices: communityculturalcollective.org.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Colorado Springs Philharmonic: Prokofiev and Shostakovich — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$84; pikespeakcenter.com.

SUNDAY

Glass Helix — With We are William, Fall from Silence, Cell 23, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

Eilen Jewell — 7 p.m., Friends House Concerts, 730 Polaris Drive, $35-$50; tinyurl.com/

2p88bhxc.

Vivian Gail — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

MONDAY-NOV. 4

The Enduring Word Museum Traveling Exhibit — 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Nov. 3, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 4, Cañon City Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 3180 E. Main St., Cañon City; 719-315-6390.

TUESDAY

Traitor — With VCTMS, Worm Shepherd, Artic Origins and more, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY

Día de Muertos Celebration — With performances and hands-on art making activities, 4-8 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; fac.colorado college.edu/events/dia-de-muertos.

WEDNESAY

Adam Calhoun & Demun Jones — With Brodnaz, Dusty Leigh, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $35; sunshine studioslive.com.

Tannahill Weavers — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $23 in advance, $27 day of show; stargazerstheatre.com.

Momentum — With Abrasion, Twist of Cain, 10 to the Chest, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.

Bombargo — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

Ali McGuirk — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

WEDNESDAY-JAN. 2

Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.

NOV. 3

Uncle Tio — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

”Whose Live Anyway?” — With Drew Carey, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $34.75-$59.75; pikespeakcenter.com.

Dirty Kings — With Chamber Mage, Lamb Bed, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

Jeeyoon Kim, Classical Pianist — 7-9 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, 1313 College Ave., Cañon City, $20-$60; fremontcounty concerts.org.

Songwriting with Word and Without Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; coloradocollege.edu/academics/dept/music.

BoDeans and Freedy Johnston — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $30-$100; lulusdownstairs.com.

NOV. 3-6

Songs From the Border — With Satya Chávez, Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20 and up; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

NOV. 4

Pottery Open House — 4-7 p.m., Studio Nadeau Pottery, 2997 Broadmoor Valley Road; nadeau.com.

First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Drowning Pool — With Otherwise, Kurt Deimer, Tallah, Antisaint, Violence in Violet, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

The Mitguards — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

BUS Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.

Arise Roots — With BetaRay, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $17; vulturesrocks.com.

Gentle Rain Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

The Late Night Loop — With Satya Chávez, Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, 9:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $16; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

NOV. 4-5

Pauly Shore — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $25 and up; looneescc.com.

Dustin Chafin — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $18-$55; 3escomedy.com.

NOV. 4-6

Olympian Collectors’ Memorabilia Show — 10-5 p.m. Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 6, Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; olympinshow.org.

”Tuck Everlasting” The Musical TYA Edition — Presented by the Academy of Community Theatre, 6 p.m. Nov. 4-5, 2 p.m. Nov. 5-6, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $17 and up; entcenter forthearts.org.

NOV. 5

Flutist Hannah Porter Occeña — With pianist Susan Grace, 4 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., donations accepted; 719-434-1533.

Fall Rockfest — With Martini Shot and Soapdish, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Fenix Flexin — With Rucci, R3 DA Chili Man and Lil Maru, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $27-$87; blacksheeprocks.com.

Straight No Chaser — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $25 and up; pikespeak center.com.

Joe Uvegas — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

NOV. 6

Chelsea Handler — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49 and up; pikespeak center.com.

Kyshona — 7 p.m., Celeste Theatre, Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave.; colorado college.edu/academics/dept/music.

Carsie Blanton — With Edie Carey, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20-$100; lulusdownstairs.com.

NOV. 8

Black Jacket Symphony Presents Led Zeppelin IV — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $25 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

NOV. 9

Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/3n7z6phx.

June Star — 6-8 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Charlie Parr with Two Runner — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20-$90; lulusdownstairs.com.

NOV. 10

The Storys — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Armchair Boogie and Wood Belly — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.

NOV. 10-DEC. 1

”Icons of American Art” — Featuring paintings from Thomas Blackshear, Dean Mitchell and Ezra Tucker, Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.

THROUGH FRIDAY

“Fragments of Eternity” — Works by Lupita Carrasco, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/2p934xrz.

Works by Karen Khoury — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.

Meghan Wilbar: “Night Fall, Fallen” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.

“Autumn’s Calling” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwood centerforthearts.com.

Works by Sean O’Meallie — Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.

”Reimagined” — Works by Tanner Valant, Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreuser gallery.com.

THROUGH SATURDAY

“Facade: Self Portraits” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwood centerforthearts.com.

THROUGH SUNDAY

VOTE! A Short Works Festival — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $23-$28; themat.org.

”Young Frankenstein” — Presented by Thin Air Theatre Co., The Butte Theater, 130 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $12-$24, free for 5 and younger; thinairtheatre.com.

Gold Rush: “The Aspens Show” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

THROUGH MONDAY

Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.

“Rocky Railways” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

Arts Month Pikes Peak Arts Council Show — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.

THROUGH NOV. 25

Veteran Voices Art Show — Pikes Peak State College Downtown, Studio West Gallery, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; pikespeak.edu/academics/studio-west/art-gallery.php.

THROUGH DEC. 11

”Esoo Tubewade Nummetu (This Land Is Ours)” — Works by Gregg Deal, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Art, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/gregg-deal.

THROUGH DEC. 17

TLCA Artist Members Exhibition — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH JAN. 7

”Action/Abstraction Redefined” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JAN. 29

”Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH FEB. 12

”Chicanx Landscapes” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

ONGOING

Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.

