THURSDAY
”American Masters of Wildlife Sculpture” — Works by Gerald Balciar, Sandy Scott and Stefan Savides, 4-8 p.m., Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.
Local Artist Showcase — Jazz at City Aud — 5-9 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., go online for prices: community culturalcollective.org.
Lost Joe — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Suitable Miss — With Ovira, Strung Short, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
Ouija Macc — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
Pianist Steve Drury — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
”The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — 7 p.m., Carter Payne, 302 S. Weber St., $25-$65; tinyurl.com/3c4rm3ej.
FRIDAY
The Mitguards — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Micki Free — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15 in advance, $20 day of show; stargazerstheatre.com.
Headpour — With Neeks, Grandmastakunk & Dame, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Stone Beat Invasion — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $32-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
Susan Rissman — With KJ Braithwaite, 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Tribe — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Good Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Volt of Vultures: One-Year Anniversary Show — 6:30 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10-$20; vulturesrocks.com.
Jerry Rocha — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Colorado Springs Philharmonic: Rocket Man: The Music of Elton John — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$84; pikespeakcenter.com.
Tales of Terror & Tease — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $30 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
SATURDAY
”Ghost Fish: The Legend of the Lake” — Theatre on the Trail, for ages 3 and older, 10:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $15, free for ages 1 and younger; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Colorado Springs Conservatory Chamber Concert — 2 p.m., 415 S. Sahwatch St., $20; coloradospringsconservatory.org/events.
Jazz with Lenore Raphael & the Trio — 6-8 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $25; communityculturalcollective.org.
Music for Mental Health — Featuring Lanco to benefit Bryson’s Chase, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29 and up; bootbarnhall.com.
Gimme Gimme Disco — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheep rocks.com.
The Lowest Pair — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $16; lulusdownstairs.com.
Sarah Groh & Jana Lee — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Ricky Sweum — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Good Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Little London Winds Autumn Concert — 3 and 6:30 p.m., Widefield High School auditorium, 615 Widefield Drive; littlelondonwinds.org.
Colorado Springs Youth Symphony Fall Concert — 3 and 6:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $28; entcenterforthearts.org.
Gaither Vocal Band — With Ladye Love Smith, Gene McDonald, Kevin Williams, 6 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
John Mulaney — 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $60 and up; worldarena.com.
Makeout — With 408, Morning in May, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $16;
TUESDAY
The Queers — With Teenage Bottlerocket, The Sleights, Sponge Cake, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Moontower — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Margo Cilker — With Patrick Dethlefs, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
WEDNESDAY
Begley, Mock & Murphy — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Moodie Black — With Snailmate, May Letiz, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
OCT. 27
Chad Traxler — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Volores — With Egoista, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $13; lulusdownstairs.com.
OCT. 27-31
”The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25; lulusdownstairs.com.
OCT. 28
Muscadine Bloodline and Jason Boland & the Stragglers — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Frank Moore — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
The Long Run — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.
Those Crazy Nights — Halloween Bash — The ultimate Journey experience, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
lovelytheband — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
Stick Horses in Pants Improv Comedy Group — 7-9 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., go online for prices: communityculturalcollective.org.
Evie Ladin — 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
SALT Contemporary Dance — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $17-$49.75; entcenter forthearts.org.
A Hip Hop Halloween — With Maulskull and more, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Dave Arvizu — 8 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Head for the Hills — With Humbird, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
OCT. 28-29
John Novosad — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
”The Rocky Horror Show” — Presented by Colorado College students, 8-9:30 p.m. Oct. 28-29, 3-4:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Taylor Theatre, 920 N. Cascade Ave. Tickets: tiny.cc/rocky2022.
OCT. 28-NOV. 6
“Wait Until Dark” — Presented by First Co. Production, 7:30-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30-4 p.m. Sundays, First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$20; go.fumc-cs.org/waituntildark.
OCT. 29
Harry Mo & the CRU Halloween Party — 6:30-10 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Rush Archives — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
Last Men on Earth — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazers theatre.com.
Alesana — With Picturesque, Vampires Everywhere, Our Sorrows, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Archer Oh — With Lady Denim, Grimmly, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $14; vulturesrocks.com.
John Denver “The Tribute” with John Adams — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.
Pleasure Prince, Good Looks and Immigrants Child — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.
Boyd Sweeney Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
The Corner’s Halloween Ball — A Carnival of Curiosities — 10 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., go online for prices: communityculturalcollective.org.
OCT. 29-30
Colorado Springs Philharmonic: Prokofiev and Shostakovich — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$84; pikespeakcenter.com.
OCT. 30
Glass Helix — With We are William, Fall from Silence, Cell 23, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Eilen Jewell — 7 p.m., Friends House Concerts, 730 Polaris Drive, $35-$50; tinyurl.com/2p88bhxc.
Vivian Gail — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
OCT. 31-NOV. 4
The Enduring Word Museum Traveling Exhibit — 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 4, Cañon City Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 3180 E. Main St., Cañon City; 719-315-6390.
NOV. 1
Traitor — With VCTMS, Worm Shepherd, Artic Origins and more, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
NOV. 1-2
Día de Muertos Celebration — With performances and hands-on art making activities, 4-8 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; fac.coloradocollege.edu/events/dia-de-muertos.
NOV. 2
Adam Calhoun & Demun Jones — With Brodnaz, Dusty Leigh, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $35; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Tannahill Weavers — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $23 in advance, $27 day of show; stargazerstheatre.com.
Momentum — With Abrasion, Twist of Cain, 10 to the Chest, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
Bombargo — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
Ali McGuirk — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
NOV. 2-JAN. 2
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
NOV. 3
Uncle Tio — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
”Whose Live Anyway?” — With Drew Carey, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $34.75-$59.75; pikespeakcenter.com.
Jeeyoon Kim, Classical Pianist — 7-9 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, 1313 College Ave., Cañon City, $20-$60; fremontcounty concerts.org.
BoDeans and Freedy Johnston — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $30-$100; lulusdownstairs.com.
NOV. 3-6
”Songs From the Border” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20 and up; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH OCT. 28
“Fragments of Eternity” — Works by Lupita Carrasco, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/2p934xrz.
Works by Karen Khoury — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Meghan Wilbar: “Night Fall, Fallen” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
“Autumn’s Calling” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Works by Sean O’Meallie — Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Reimagined” — Works by Tanner Valant, Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
THROUGH OCT. 29
“Facade: Self Portraits” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
THROUGH OCT. 30
VOTE! A Short Works Festival — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $23-$28; themat.org.
”Young Frankenstein” — Presented by Thin Air Theatre Co., The Butte Theater, 130 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $12-$24, free for 5 and younger; thinairtheatre.com.
Gold Rush: “The Aspens Show” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
THROUGH OCT. 31
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
“Rocky Railways” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
Arts Month Pikes Peak Arts Council Show — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
THROUGH DEC. 11
”Esoo Tubewade Nummetu (This Land Is Ours)” — Works by Gregg Deal, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Art, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/gregg-deal.
THROUGH DEC. 17
TLCA Artist Members Exhibition — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
THROUGH JAN. 7
”Action/Abstraction Redefined” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JAN. 29
”Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH FEB. 12
”Chicanx Landscapes” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
