THURSDAY
Lila Mori & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus — With Astoria State, Long/Last, False Report, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Wheel of Doom — With John Rumery, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
The Gateway Show — With stand-up comedians, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10 and up. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/36nx6a8p.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
”Natural Sublime” — Works by Jared Brady, Robin Cole and Melissa Cooper, 4-8 p.m., Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Circle; broadmoorgalleries.com.
THURSDAY-OCT. 30
”The Guys” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $22-$28. Tickets required: themat.org.
FRIDAY
Spur — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; bicycleresort.com.
John Spengler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Nick of Time — Tribute to Bonnie Raitt, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15-$20. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Cheap Perfume, Worry, Saustro and the Fruity Loops — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Tasha Cobbs — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $48 and up. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.
Veronika String Quartet — 7:30-9 p.m., Colorado College, Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $25. Tickets required: veronikastring quartet.com.
Pink Fuzz — With Sum Beaches and We Are Not a Glum Lot, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.
Ryan Flores — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Denver Piano Shows — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
SHANG — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$65. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
Spencer James — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
SATURDAY
Night of Comedy — To benefit Special Kids Special Families with headliner Josh Blue, 6-7:30 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Registration required: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
COLD — With New Dilemma, Waiting for Eternity, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $17 and up. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.
Sarah Groh & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Emerging Artistry Concert — 7 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., $10-$30. Tickets required: chamberorchestra ofthesprings.org/emerging-artistry.
Psycho Blood Drive, Lamb Bed, Red Gremlin, Retention — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
A Night of Soul — With Tony Exum, Changing Faces, Michel’le Hewett, Freddie Jackson, 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $40 and up. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.
Adam Cayton-Holland, Geoff Tice and Leslie Fox — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.
Super Tone — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Micki Free — Blues rock, 7 p.m. Saturday, Native American flute, 6 p.m. Sunday, Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15-$20. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
SUNDAY
Emerging Artistry Concert — 2:30-4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., $10-$30. Tickets required: chamberorchestraofthe springs.org/emerging-artistry.
Pikes Peak Philharmonic — 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $5-$10. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
From Ashes to New — With All Good Things, Glass Helix, Current Failures, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 and up. Tickets required: sunshinestudios live.com.
OTEP — With The World Over, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
WEDNESDAY
Colorado Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band — 6-8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/nmmtkfsu.
Luke Combs — With Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: worldarena.com.
WEDNESDAY AND OCT. 27
The STNDRD — 7:30 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25. Tickets required: goldroom live.com.
OCT. 21
Colorado Springs Conservatory Jazz Night — 7 p.m., The Warehouse Restaurant Gallery, 25 W. Cimmaron St., $5-$20. Tickets required: coloradospringsconservatory.org/event/ jazz-nite-oct-2021.
Barry Spaeth — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
KBong — With Johnny Cosmic, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Arius — 8 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $17-$37. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.
OCT. 21-23
”Behind The Facade” — A Broadway Revue — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 21-23, 2-4 p.m. Oct. 23, Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4052 Nonchalant Circle South. Free tickets required: villageartscs.org/behind-the-facade-a- broadway-revue.
OCT. 22
Illegal Cheeze — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; bicycleresort.com.
Spinphony — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Aaron Watson — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$65. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
Stupid Kids — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10. Tickets required: blacksheep rocks.com.
Craig Walter — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Gasoline Lollipops — With Austen Carroll, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.
OCT. 22-23
Affion Crockett — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$65. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
Gabriel Rutledge — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
OCT. 22-23 AND OCT. 29-31
”Rocky Horror Picture Show” — Melodrama dinner theater, 9 p.m., The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, go online for ticket prices; ironspringschateau.com.
OCT. 23
Jeff Dunham — 5 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $50 and up. Tickets required: worldarena.com.
SofaKillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
Sol x Sam Lachow — With Juughead Jones, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Elton Dan & the Rocket Band — Tribute to Elton John, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$25. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Tech N9ne — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $35. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.
A Night of Music & Dance — Featuring Boa and the Constrictors, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $5. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.
Deryk Cunningham — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Janae Burris, Gabby Gutierrez-Reed and Mel Klema — 9 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.
OCT. 23-24
Art for André — To benefit the future St. André House at Sacred Heart Parish, with artwork from Father Ron Raab, live music and more, 4-8:30 p.m. Oct. 23, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Sacred Heart Parish Center, 2021 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; 719-633-8711, sacredheartcos.org.
OCT. 23-NOV. 21
”Balloonacy” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10-$20. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/balloonacy.
OCT. 24
Doll Skin — With Gymshorts, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $13. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Gypsies, Doves & Dreams — With Robb Stewart, 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$25. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
OCT. 25
PPCC Halloween Concert — 7-9 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.; ppcc.edu/calendar.
OCT. 26
Hellzapoppin — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20-$40. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.
Golden Dawn Arkestra — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
OCT. 27
Eyes Set to Kill — With The Funeral Portrait, Misery, 8 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $12. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.
OCT. 28
Mélange Duo — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Brett Eldredge — 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $35 and up. Tickets required: worldarena.com.
Theresa Caputo — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $42.75-$92.75. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.
You Look Like — Comedy roast with Jonny & Brian, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
THROUGH OCT. 24
”One Flea Spare” — Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $20, $15 for seniors and military. Tickets required: springsensemble theatre.org.
”Guadalupe in the Guestroom” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$45. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/guadalupe-in-the-guest-room.
THROUGH OCT. 29
”I was, I will be” — Works by Su Kaiden Cho, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.
”Undesirable Plants Declare” — Works by the Environmental Performance Agency, GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/environmentalperformance agency.
”Alchymia” — Works by Brenda Stumpf, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Bijou St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH OCT. 30
Pikes Peak Pastel Society Members Show — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; academyframesco.com.
Pikes Peak Watercolor Society’s Members’ Show — Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouartcenter.org.
”A Baker’s Duet” — Works by Linn G. Baker and Tim Baker, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
”Chromesthesia: Art Inspired by Music” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
THROUGH OCT. 31
Works by Carole Patton and Marlene Mihelich — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
”The Aspen Show” Exhibit — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com, 719-650-1427.
THROUGH NOV. 1
”Dissolved Ink/Discovered Images” — Works by Pete Hokanson and Wilhelmina Steenbergen, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
THROUGH DEC. 5
Ronny Quevedo: “At the Line” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/la-cage-aux-folles.
THROUGH DEC. 12
”High + Low” D. Dominick Lombardi Retrospective” — Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Arts, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/la-cage-aux-folles.
