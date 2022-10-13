THURSDAY
”Cocomelon Live JJ’s Journey” — 6 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $34-$79; pikespeakcenter.com.
The Cleveland Experiment Duo — 6-8:30 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
”The Crumb Legacy” — Featuring works by George Crumb, 7:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; coloradocollege.edu/academics/dept/music.
FRIDAY
Pinhole Camera Exhibit — With music by Robert Berndt, Puddle of Purple guitarist, 5:30-9 p.m., Range Gallery, 1485 Garden of the Gods Road; rangegallery.com.
Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Forever Man — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.
Bumpin Uglies — With Kyle Smith, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $17; blacksheep rocks.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Chad Elliot — With Kathryn Fox, 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
”Menopause the Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $41 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Pop Punk Night: With a Twist of Emo — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15-$50;
Gentle Rain Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Sarah Groh Correa — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Don Barnhart — Comedy Hypnosis Show — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $15-$100; looneescc.com.
Alonzo Bodden — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
SATURDAY
”Ghost Fish: The Legend of the Lake” — Theatre on the Trail, for ages 3 and older, 10-11:15 a.m. and 12:45-2 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $15, free for ages 1 and younger; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Masa Ito — Classical Guitar Concert — 6 p.m., Palmer Lake Town Hall, 42 Valley Crescent St., Palmer Lake, $45; plartscouncil.org.
Kathleen Madigan — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $34 and up; pikespeak center.com.
Still the Same — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Wrecks — With Carr, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheep rocks.com.
The Petty Knicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
Chuck Snow — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
The Sugar Sounds — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
FlashBack — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Henrique De Almeida & the Truth Project Band — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Good Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Hindu Epics — 3 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/msdynzy.
”Our Favorite Things” — Presented by Pikes Peak Philharmonic, 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $12-$17; entcenterforthearts.org.
TUESDAY
Makaya McCraven — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25; lulusdownstairs.com.
Mishka & of Good Nature — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.
WEDNESDAY
Jazz & Jam — 5-9 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., go online for prices: communityculturalcollective.org.
Tribe — With John H. Wise, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Desperate Electric — With Ozonic, Dream Fugitive, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
OCT. 20
”American Masters of Wildlife Sculpture” — Works by Gerald Balciar, Sandy Scott and Stefan Savides, 4-8 p.m., Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.
Local Artist Showcase — Jazz at City Aud — 5-9 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., go online for prices:
communityculturalcollective.org.
Suitable Miss — With Ovira, Strung Short, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
Ouija Macc — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
Pianist Steve Drury — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.
OCT. 20-22
”The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — 7 p.m., Carter Payne, 302 S. Weber St., $25-$65; tinyurl.com/3c4rm3ej.
OCT. 21
The Mitguards — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Micki Free — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15 in advance, $20 day of show; stargazerstheatre.com.
Headpour — With Neeks, Grandmastakunk & Dame, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Stone Beat Invasion — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $32-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
Susan Rissman — With KJ Braithwaite, 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Tribe — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Good Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
OCT. 21-22
Volt of Vultures: One-Year Anniversary Show — 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21, noon Oct. 22, Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10-$20; vulturesrocks.com.
Jerry Rocha — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Colorado Springs Philharmonic: Rocket Man: The Music of Elton John — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$84; pikespeakcenter.com.
Tales of Terror & Tease — Presented by Pikes Peak Arts Month, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $30 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
OCT. 22
”Ghost Fish: The Legend of the Lake” — Theatre on the Trail, for ages 3 and older, 10:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $15, free for ages 1 and younger; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Colorado Springs Conservatory Chamber Concert — 2 p.m., 415 S. Sahwatch St., $20; coloradospringsconservatory.org/events.
Jazz with Lenore Raphael & the Trio — 6-8 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $25; communityculturalcollective.org.
Music for Mental Health — Featuring Lanco to benefit Byrson’s Chase, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29 and up; bootbarnhall.com.
Gimme Gimme Disco — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheep rocks.com.
The Lowest Pair — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $16; lulusdownstairs.com.
Sarah Groh & Jana Lee — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Ricky Sweum — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Good Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
OCT 23
Gaither Vocal Band — With Ladye Love Smith, Gene McDonald, Kevin Williams, 6 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
John Mulaney — 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $60 and up; worldarena.com.
Makeout — With 408, Morning in May, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $16;
OCT. 25
The Queers — With Teenage Bottlerocket, The Sleights, Sponge Cake, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Moontower — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Margo Cilker — With Patrick Dethlefs, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
OCT. 26
Moodie Black — With Snailmate, May Letiz, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
OCT. 27-31
”The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25; lulusdownstairs.com.
THROUGH SUNDAY
“Hand to God” — Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15-$20; springsensembletheatre.org.
THROUGH OCT. 28
“Fragments of Eternity” — Works by Lupita Carrasco, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/2p934xrz.
Works by Karen Khoury — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Meghan Wilbar: “Night Fall, Fallen” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
“Autumn’s Calling” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwood centerforthearts.com.
Works by Sean O’Meallie — Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Reimagined” — Works by Tanner Valant, Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreuser gallery.com.
THROUGH OCT. 29
“Facade: Self Portraits” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
THROUGH OCT. 30
”Young Frankenstein” — Presented by Thin Air Theatre Co., The Butte Theater, 130 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $12-$24, free for 5 and younger; thinairtheatre.com.
Gold Rush: “The Aspens Show” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
THROUGH OCT. 31
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
“Rocky Railways” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs;
Arts Month Pikes Peak Arts Council Show — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
THROUGH DEC. 11
”Esoo Tubewade Nummetu (This Land Is Ours)” — Works by Gregg Deal, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Art, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/gregg-deal.
THROUGH JAN. 7
”Action/Abstraction Redefined” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JAN. 29
”Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH FEB. 12
”Chicanx Landscapes” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
