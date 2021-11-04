THURSDAY
Acoustic Jam Session: Fiddle Tunes — 6-8 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.; blackroseacoustic.org/jams.
Devin the Dude — With D-Stylez & High Key, VR$E, Stoney Berts, D-Talkz, Neph’tune, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Lesser Care — With Destiney Bond, Moodlighting, Back of a Car, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $8. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
FlashBlack — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Brad Eastin Quintet — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave.; goldroomlive.com.
Habitual Offenders — With Tracy Kellett, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
FRIDAY
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
”In Plain Sight” Art Show — To benefit Homeward Pikes Peak, 5-8 p.m., Penrose Public Library, Knights of Columbus Hall, 22 W. Pikes Peak Ave., parking lot entrance; llowrey@homewardpikespeak.org.
Puddle of Mudd — With Burning the Fields, Pretty Vague, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $30. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Bus Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
I Don’t Know How But They Found Me — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $28.50. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Facknitz Brothers — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $10. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.
Sarah Groh & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Steph Richards Players — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
Nico Colucci Quintet — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
Gilmore Family Duo — 9 p.m., Cleats Bar and Grill West, 6624 Delmonico Drive; facebook.com/cleatsbar.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Drew Dunn — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
FRIDAY-NOV. 20
”Nunsense” — Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., $19-$24. Tickets required: funkylittletheater.org.
SATURDAY
Hemlock — With the Dub Project, Croatlus, Cleanse the Destroyer, Voltaic, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $12. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.
Ana Popovic — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$25. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
BJ Estares — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
David Musante — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Legends in Bleue — Presented by the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 7 p.m. Saturday, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., $10-$30. Tickets required: chamber orchestraofthesprings.org/legends-in-bleue.
TUESDAY
For King & Country — 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $27 and up. Tickets required: worldarena.com.
Summer Salt — With Breakup Shoes, Covery, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY
”Cats” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $43-$88. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.
WEDNESDAY
The Wrecks — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18. Tickets required: blacksheep rocks.com.
WEDNESDAY AND NOV. 17
The Stndrd — 7:30 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave.; goldroomlive.com.
NOV. 11
Acoustic Jam Session: Gospel — 6-8 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.; blackroseacoustic.org/jams.
Barron Ryan — 7-9 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, 1313 College Ave., Cañon City, $20; fremontcountyconcerts.org.
Wheel of Doom — With John Rumery, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
NOV. 11-13
”The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” — Presented by the Academy of Community Theatre, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11-13, 2 p.m. Nov. 13, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$20. Tickets required: actcolorado.net.
”Sense and Sensibility” — 7 p.m., Pine Creek High School Auditorium, 10750 Thunder Mountain Ave., $8-$10; creektheatreofficers@gmail.com.
NOV. 12
Boot Barn Hall Vet Fest — With performances by the Black Rose Band, Cody Cozz and Mitch Carter, 5 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $15-$20, free for active and retired military. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
John Spengler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Reminiscent Souls — Featuring Suga Bear & Lady Shay, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Every Time I Die — With ‘68, Candy, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Steel Panther — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $35 and up. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.
Fortunado — Hosted by the Black Rose Acoustic Society, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15 at the door, free for ages 12 and younger; blackrose acoustic.org.
Los Toms — With Shadow Work, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $8. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Big Dopes — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.
Super Tone — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
NOV. 12-13
Andy Gross — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $15. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
Ian Bagg — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$65. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
NOV. 12-21
”Everybody” — Ent Center for the Arts, Osborne Studio Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
NOV. 13
Gabriel Martinez — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.
Chad Traxler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
The Long Run — Colorado’s Tribute to the Eagles — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$25. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Tantric — With Lamb Bed, Sending Skyward, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
The Petty Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
SonLingua Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
Augustus — With Taylor Ashley, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.
Sarah Groh Correa — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
NOV. 14
The Emo Night Tour — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
NOV. 15
Acoustic Jam Session: Gypsy Swing — 6-8 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.; blackroseacoustic.org/jams.
NOV. 16
Volumes — With Varials, Unitytx, Kingsmen, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $16. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
NOV. 17
Colorado Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band — 6-8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; lulusdownstairs.com.
Joelton Mayfield — With Joe Johnson, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.
NOV. 18
Acoustic Jam Session: Bluegrass — 6-8 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.; blackroseacoustic.org/jams.
Red Not Chili Peppers — With Dirty Kings, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $14. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Lila Mori & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
You Look Like — Comedy roast with Jonny & Brian, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
THROUGH DEC. 5
Ronny Quevedo: “At the Line” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH DEC. 12
”High + Low” D. Dominick Lombardi Retrospective” — Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Arts, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
