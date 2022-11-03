THURSDAY
Uncle Tio — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
”Whose Live Anyway?” — With Drew Carey, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $34.75-$59.75; pikespeakcenter.com.
Dirty Kings — With Chamber Mage, Lamb Bed, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Jeeyoon Kim, Classical Pianist — 7-9 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, 1313 College Ave., Cañon City, $20-$60; fremontcounty concerts.org.
Songwriting with Word and Without Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; coloradocollege.edu/academics/dept/music.
BoDeans and Freedy Johnston — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $30-$100; lulusdownstairs.com.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
The Enduring Word Museum Traveling Exhibit — 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Cañon City Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 3180 E. Main St., Cañon City; 719-315-6390.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Songs From the Border — With Satya Chávez, Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 30 W. Dale St., $25 and up; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
FRIDAY
Pottery Open House — 4-7 p.m., Studio Nadeau Pottery, 2997 Broadmoor Valley Road; nadeau.com.
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Drowning Pool — With Otherwise, Kurt Deimer, Tallah, Antisaint, Violence in Violet, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Mitguards — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
BUS Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.
Arise Roots — With BetaRay, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $17; vulturesrocks.com.
Gentle Rain Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
The Late Night Loop — With Satya Chávez, Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, 9:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $16; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Pauly Shore — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $25 and up; looneescc.com.
Dustin Chafin — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $18-$55; 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Olympian Collectors’ Memorabilia Show — 10-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; olympinshow.org.
”Tuck Everlasting” The Musical TYA Edition — Presented by the Academy of Community Theatre, 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $17 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.
”Wait Until Dark” — Presented by First Co. Production, 7:30-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$20; go.fumc-cs.org/waituntildark.
SATURDAY
Veterans Day Parade — 10 a.m., downtown; cosvetsparade.org.
Jazz Lunch Bunch — 1-2:30 p.m., Kairos Coffee House, 505 Popes Bluff Trail; kairos coffeehouse.com.
Flutist Hannah Porter Occeña — With pianist Susan Grace, 4 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., donations accepted; 719-434-1533.
Fall Rockfest — With Martini Shot and Soapdish, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Fenix Flexin — With Rucci, R3 DA Chili Man and Lil Maru, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $27-$87; blacksheeprocks.com.
Omega Showboat Talent Show — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $60-$75; bootbarnhall.com.
Lava Gator — With Seeking the Sun, North by North, Cami Maree Band, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Straight No Chaser — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $25 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Joe Uvegas — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Intersections — Presented by the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs & Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 7 p.m. Saturday, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., $10-$30; tinyurl.com/4fuyse73.
SUNDAY
Chelsea Handler — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Kyshona — 7 p.m., Celeste Theatre, Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave.; coloradocollege.edu/academics/dept/music.
Carsie Blanton — With Edie Carey, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20-$100; lulusdownstairs.com.
TUESDAY
Black Jacket Symphony Presents Led Zeppelin IV — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $25 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
WEDNESDAY
Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/3n7z6phx.
June Star — 6-8 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Tylor and the Train Robbers — With Joe Johnson, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $13; blacksheeprocks.com.
Vulture Vixens Comedy Night — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave.; vulturesrocks.com.
Charlie Parr with Two Runner — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20-$90; lulusdownstairs.com.
NOV. 10
The Storys — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Armchair Boogie and Wood Belly — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.
NOV. 10-20
”My Two Bosses” — 7 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 1 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Pikes Peak State College Downtown, Studio West Theater, 22 N. Sierra Madre St. Monetary, nonperishable food items or toiletry donations accepted; tinyurl.com/4ayxfhc4.
NOV. 10-DEC. 1
”Icons of American Art” — Featuring paintings from Thomas Blackshear, Dean Mitchell and Ezra Tucker, Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.
NOV. 11
Second Friday Art Show — 5-8 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; communityculturalcollective.org.
Hatebreed — 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $35; blacksheeprocks.com.
Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Reminiscent Souls Featuring Lady Shay — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Still the Same — Run with Scissors will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
Beethoven Sextet — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $39; entcenterforthearts.org.
Krew — With Mayor Grey, Tiny Tomboy, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
WireWood Station — 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket — With Garrison Starr, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.
A Mouthful of Thunder — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
The Hot Boots Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
NOV. 11-12
Kevin Fitzgerald — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Celtic Spirit — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$84; pikespeakcenter.com.
NOV. 11-20
”Amélie” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, Ent Center for the Arts, Osborne Studio Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7; entcenterforthearts.org.
NOV. 11-DEC. 3
Ukrainian Wartime Posters Exhibit — Ent Center for the Arts, Sheppard Project Space Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/ukrainian-posters.
NOV. 12
”Azadi” — Dance and song extravaganza to benefit Indian Community of Colorado Springs, 4 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $30-$120; entcenterforthearts.org.
Gremlin — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $17 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Colorado Floyd — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Langhorne Slim — With Jeremie Albino, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.
Resurrection — With Infestation 303, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
Hazel Miller — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
RiP Improv — 7:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $15; themat.org.
Boyd Sweeney Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
NOV. 12-13
”The Pilgrim’s Progress” — Presented by Fidele Youth Dance Co., 2 and 6 p.m. Nov. 12, 2 p.m. Nov. 13, Wasson Academic Campus Auditorium, 2115 Afton Way, $16; fideleyouth dancecompany.com.
NOV. 13
Ballet Folklorico de Barajas’ “A Day of Remembering” Dance Recital — 1-3 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. $10; communityculturalcollective.org.
Abendmusik All Concert — 3-5 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; abendmusikchorus.org.
NHBCOS Concert Band & Symphonic Band — 4-6 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10; entcenterforthearts.org.
Machine Head — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $28; blacksheeprocks.com.
NOV. 14
David Sedaris — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
The Punk Pan-Indian Romantic Comedy: Gregg Deal — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
NOV. 15
Senior Recital: Anneliese Soller — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenter forthearts.org.
Josiah Johnson — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
NOV. 16
UCCS University Choir — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7; entcenter forthearts.org.
The Committee: A Comedy Showcase — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave.; vulturesrocks.com.
NOV. 17
Royal Bliss — With The Black Moods, Honey & the Hive Mind, Seccora Nicholas, Dirty Kings, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $12 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Bobby Evans — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
David Sedaris — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $45 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Get the Axe — With Distant Warning, Beyond Forgiveness, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
Symphony 21: UCCS Symphony Orchestra — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7; entcenterforthearts.org.
NOV. 17-20
”Mom Before Dad: A Young Woman of the Greatest Generation” — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-19, 2 p.m. Nov. 20, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $28-$32; themat.org.
THROUGH NOV. 25
Veteran Voices Art Show — Pikes Peak State College Downtown, Studio West Gallery, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; pikespeak.edu/academics/studio-west/art-gallery.php.
THROUGH DEC. 11
”Esoo Tubewade Nummetu (This Land Is Ours)” — Works by Gregg Deal, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Art, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/gregg-deal.
THROUGH DEC. 17
TLCA Artist Members Exhibition — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
THROUGH JAN. 2
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
THROUGH JAN. 7
”Action/Abstraction Redefined” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JAN. 29
”Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH FEB. 12
”Chicanx Landscapes” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM