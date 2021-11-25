FRIDAY
(hed)PE — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15; sunshinestudios live.com.
The Short T.E.R.M — With Art Snow, Soda Pop, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Craig Walter — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Kyle Cervantes Jazz Trio — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
John Bratsveen & Friends — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.
Tanyalee Davis — 8 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
”The Nutcracker — Short and Sweet” — One-hour shows, 1, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
”Disney on Ice: Dream Big” — 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $20 and up; worldarena.com.
FRIDAY-DEC. 19
”Every Brilliant Thing” — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.
SATURDAY
Live Painting Demonstration — With Chula Beauregard and Cody Oldham, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Circle; 719-577-5744, broadmoorgalleries.com.
”Petite Nutcracker” — A condensed, 20-minute version, 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, $5 to benefit Care and Share Food Bank; anceinthesprings.com/tickets.
”The Nutcracker” — 2 and 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$69; entcenterforthearts.org.
Krash Karma — With Deathride, the Endless Line, Elevated Sickness, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15; sunshinestudioslive.com.
FlashBlack — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Ashtonz & Mosquito Pass — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$40; bootbarnhall.com.
Ovira — With Arctic Origins, Series Break, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Combat & Cabaret — 8 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25; goldroomlive.com.
Boyd Sweeney — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Courtship — With The Palms, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
TUESDAY
Tommy Vext & Struggle Jennings — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
WEDNESDAY
Colorado Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band — 6-8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; lulusdownstairs.com.
Edith — 6:30-9:30p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
John Rumer’s Wheel of Doom Comedy Show — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $8; blacksheeprocks.com.
DEC. 2
Toys for Drops — With Desacore, Ultraviolet, Deepstate, DJ Realm, Sumz Palace, 6:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 to benefit Toys for Tots; sunshine studioslive.com.
George Whitesell — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Brad Eastin Quintet — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave.; goldroomlive.com.
Lady Denim — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Habitual Offenders — Hosted by Tracy Kellett, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6; looneescc.com.
Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn and Sara Watkins — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49-$90; pikespeakcenter.com.
DEC. 2-JAN. 9
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$50; fac. coloradocollege.edu.
DEC. 3
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Saving Abel — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Christmas Carol Sing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sunnyside Christian Church, 2025 N. Murray Blvd.; onevoicemission.org.
Tommy Castro & the Painkillers — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.
Winter Jazz Nite — With the Colorado Springs Conservatory, 7 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $5-$20; coloradospringsconservatory.org/event/ winter-jazz-nite.
CC Chamber Chorus Concert — 7:30-9 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/hse9zjxd.
The Seekah — With Neph’tune, Extracurriculars, Enajyram, 3Two, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
David Musante — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
DEC. 3-4
Tim Gaither — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.
Matt Rife — 7 an 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
DEC. 3 AND 5
Christmas Blessings: A Service of Lessons and Carols — Presented by the Chancel Choir and Ringers and Festival Orchestra, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 5-7 p.m. Dec. 5, First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave.; cassidyb@fumc-cs.org.
DEC. 4
Caroling, Caroling — America the Beautiful Chorus Christmas Show, with the Velvet Hills Chorus, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., go online for ticket prices; atbchorus.com.
The Long Run — Colorado’s tribute to The Eagles Holiday Show, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$25; stargazerstheatre.com.
BJ Estares — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Lava Gato — With SemiFiction, Cell 23, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Denver Piano Show — Holiday Edition — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Colorado Springs Youth Symphony Holiday Concert — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $24-$27; pikespeakcenter.com.
RiP Improv — 7:30 p.m., Millibo Art Center, 1626 S. Tejon St., $15; themat.org.
Sarah Groh Correa — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
DEC. 4-5
”Christmas This Year: Holiday Spectacular” — Family-friendly variety benefit show including and supporting our community with Down syndrome and special abilities, with Jared Anderson, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Dec. 4, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 5, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $21-$21; christmasthisyear.org.
DEC. 4-19
”Snowy Tales” — 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sundays, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.
DEC. 5
‘Tis the Season: Our Gift of Gratitude Concert — Presented by the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 3-4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $20; kidssing.org.
Spinphony — 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15-$20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Snazzy Jazzy Christmas — Presented by the Woodland Park Wind Symphony with Swing Factory and In-House Band, 6-8 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
DEC. 6
Cabaret Presentation — With the Colorado Springs Conservatory, 6:30-8 p.m., ICONS, 3 E. Bijou St., $5-$10; exploretock.com/icons-co/event/307055.
DEC. 7-28
The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave; goldroomlive.com.
DEC. 8
Ugly Sweater Party with Grass it Up — 6:30-9:30p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
DEC. 8-9
”Stomp” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $38-$73; pikespeakcenter.com.
DEC. 9
CC Bluegrass Ensemble Concert — 7:30-9 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/y7zydukf.
Lava Gato — With SemiFiction, Cell 23, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
DEC. 9-19
”Yule be Naughty” — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-19, Millibo Art Center, 1626 S. Tejon St., $25-$28; themat.org.
DEC. 9
Dueling Pianos — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
THROUGH FRIDAY
”Life in a Garden with Gods” — Works by Joseph Liberti, Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Bijou St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Perceptual Closure” — Works by Greg Johnson, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”Interstate Badlands” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwood centerforthearts.com.
”Shadows” — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
THROUGH TUESDAY
”Posies” — Works by Alix Garcia, The Machine Shop, 4 S. Wahsatch Ave., Suite 120; jointhemachine.com.
Works by Jan Oyler and Jerry Thomas — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Alexandr Onishenko — One-Man Show — Broadmoor Galleries at The Broadmoor hotel, 1 Lake Ave. Exhibit runs through Dec. 1; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.
THROUGH DEC. 5
Ronny Quevedo: “At the Line” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH DEC. 12
”High + Low” D. Dominick Lombardi Retrospective” — Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Arts, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH DEC. 23
Christmas Extravaganza — Melodrama dinner theater, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, go online for times and ticket prices; ironspringschateau.com.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Holiday Show — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
”I Knew Where to Stand” — Concert photography exhibit by Larry Hulst, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academy framesco.com.
Petit Paintings — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 719-650-1427.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
