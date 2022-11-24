FRIDAY
Maddux Band — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
David Lawrence & the Spoonful — 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
Chuck Snow and Good Morning Accordion Nemesis — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Gus Meza — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Dueling Pianos — Wild Turkey Weekend — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $15-$20; bootbarnhall.com.
Adventure to Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain — Live bands and DJs, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Matt Rife — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$60; 3escomedy.com.
Sam Tallent — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
”The Nutcracker” — Presented by Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $26 and up; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
FRIDAY-DEC. 18
”Little Women” — Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$43.75; entcenterforthearts.org.
FRIDAY-DEC. 31
”The Wizard of Oz Colorado” — A new holiday play by Chris Sorensen, loosely based on L. Frank Baum’s Oz stories, The Butte Theater, 130 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; thinairtheatre.com.
SATURDAY
Jesse Crock Closing Reception — Noon-3 p.m., The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-634-7858.
”The Nutcracker” — 2 and 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$69; entcenterforthearts.org.
Lost Joe — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Years Down — With Grimmly, Between the Heart, Dyerline, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Burly Scouts School of Burlesque — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; lulusdownstairs.com.
Chad Traxler — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
SUNDAY
Artists Sunday in Woodland Park — Hosted by Reserve Our Gallery with artists displays, music and food, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-401-2301.
MONDAY
Chamber Music Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7; entcenter forthearts.org.
WEDNESDAY
”Disney Junior” Live on Tour — 6 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $33-$63; pikespeakcenter.com.
Chauncy Crandall — With Rick Starkey and Diedre McCarthy, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
The Meteors — With Witchhands, The Dead End, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $18; vulturesrocks.com.
World Music Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
CC Tiger Jazz Concert — 7:30-9 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/98tvpzf4.
DEC. 1
Creed Fisher & Tim Montana — With Hickabee, Silver Moon Riders, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Cleveland Experiment Duo — 6-8:30 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Alejandro Aranda — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.
Brass Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
DEC. 1-3
Christmas Creche Exhibit and Live Outdoor Nativity — Christmas Creche Exhibit, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 1, 1-8 p.m. Dec. 2-3; Live Outdoor Nativity, 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 2-3, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8710 Lexington Drive; coloradospringscreche.net.
DEC. 1-9
”Holly Jolly Holy Sh--” — Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., go online for prices: springsensembletheatre.org.
DEC. 1-23
”It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $25-$63; fac.colorado college.edu.
DEC. 2
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Colorado College Choir Concert — 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., Cornerstone Arts Center Main Space, 825 N. Cascade Ave.; coloradocollege.edu/ academics/dept/music.
Caskey — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Mitguards — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Silent Disco — Hosted by Inside Out Youth Services and Be You Colorado, for ages 13-24, 6-9 p.m., Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St.; insideoutys.org.
The Menzingers — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $35; blacksheeprocks.com.
The Slights, Cheap Perfume — With Townies, Total Cult, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
John Schneider — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
Pianist Amy Williams — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenter forthearts.org.
Deryk Cunningham — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
DEC. 2-3
Pottery Open House — 4-7 p.m. Dec. 2, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 3, Studio Nadeau Pottery, 2997 Broadmoor Valley Road; nadeau.com.
Gabriel Rutledge — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
”Fall for Dance” — Presented by the Pikes Peak State College Dance Department, 7:30-9 p.m., Centennial Campus Theater, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.; stephanie.kobes-newcomb@pikespeak.edu.
DEC. 2 AND 4
Shout the Good News! A Service of Lessons and Carols — With Chancel Bells, Chancel Choir, Worship Band, Festival Orchestra and guest narrators, 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 4, First United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 420 N. Nevada Ave.; fumc-cs.org/music--arts.
DEC. 2-4
A Holiday Homecoming — Presented by Out Loud Colorado Springs Men’s Choral, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 4, 2-4p.m. Dec. 4, First Congregational UCC, 24 S. St. Vrain St., $18-$20; outloudcsmc.com.
DEC. 2-JAN. 6
Holiday Show — Featuring more than 75 local and regional artists, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
DEC. 3
TubaChristmas — 3:30 p.m., Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave.; tinyurl.com/49xpevb2.
Manitou Holiday Spirits Fest — Featuring Colorado Floyd and Carpenters Daughter, with liquor tasting festival with Colorado distilleries and food, 4-8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20-$45; lulusdownstairs.com.
Juz J — With Chris Leshone, VI Gang IIIX, Allout6, Fame Montana, 2 Precent, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheep rocks.com.
Frank Moore — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.
Paizley Park — Tribute to Prince — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.
CS Youth Symphony Holiday Concert — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$36; pikespeakcenter.com.
RIP Improv — 7:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
Dave Arvizu — 8 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Joey Harkum Band — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Bar Jay Bar — With Patchwork Jack, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $13; lulusdownstairs.com.
DEC. 3-4
”Christmas This Year: Holiday Spectacular” — Presented by singer/songwriter Jared Anderson and friends from the Down syndrome and special needs community, 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 3, 2 p.m. Dec. 4, Enter Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $12-$21; christmasthisyear.org.
DEC. 3-18
Winter Wonders Puppetry Show — Ent Center for the Arts, Theatreworks, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$12; entcenterforthearts.org.
DEC. 4
‘Tis the Season: Our Journey Home — Presented by Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 1:30 and 4 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $24; pikespeakcenter.com.
CC Chamber Chorus Concert — 3 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/yzu7rfdt.
Spinphony Holiday — 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
A Winter’s Eve Concert — With David Arkenstone & Friends, 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $22 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.
A Snazzy-Jazzy Christmas Concert — 6 p.m. reception, concert with Swing Factory Big Band at 7 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, donations accepted; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
Modern Color — With Gleemer, Soft Blue Shimmer, Mofie, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Vivian Gail — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
DEC. 6
Jazz Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
CC Concert Band Concert — 7:30-9 p.m., Celeste Theatre, Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave.; tinyurl.com/34brz9jb.
DEC. 7
Edith Makes a Paperchain — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Francisco Martin — With Fritz Hager, Allegra Miles, Jonny West, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $23; blacksheeprocks.com.
Symphony 21: UCCS Symphony Orchestra — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
DEC. 8
Cheyenne Mountain School District Faculty Art Show — 5:30-7 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain High School Gallery, 1200 Cresta Road; cmhs.cmsd12.org.
Children of Divorce — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Koffin Kats — With The Homewreckers, Mad Dog and the Smoking J’s, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Student Recital: Emiliano Gonzalez — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Margot Lane Studio, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
CC Bluegrass Ensembles Concert — 7:30-9 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/erxx6uwv.
THROUGH FRIDAY
Veteran Voices Art Show — Pikes Peak State College Downtown, Studio West Gallery, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; pikespeak.edu/academics/studio-west/art-gallery.php.
Abigail Kreuser — “Balance” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Ashley Andersen — “View from My Bed” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
”Certain These Clouds Go Somewhere” — Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Badass Paper Dolls” — Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”In Plain Sight” — An art show benefitting Homeward Pikes Peak, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
THROUGH SUNDAY
”The Aspens Dream of Snow” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
THROUGH DEC. 1
”Icons of American Art” — Featuring paintings from Thomas Blackshear, Dean Mitchell and Ezra Tucker, Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.
THROUGH DEC. 3
Ukrainian Wartime Posters Exhibit — Ent Center for the Arts, Sheppard Project Space Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/ukrainian-posters.
Works by Lauren Rosenthal McManus — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/fears-rosenthal-mcmanus.
THROUGH DEC. 11
”Esoo Tubewade Nummetu (This Land Is Ours)” — Works by Gregg Deal, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Art, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/gregg-deal.
THROUGH DEC. 17
TLCA Artist Members Exhibition — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
THROUGH JAN. 2
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
THROUGH JAN. 7
”Action/Abstraction Redefined” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JAN. 29
”Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JAN. 31
Deadhands Group Show — The Perk Downtown, 14 S. Tejon St.; instagram.com/peake_gallery
THROUGH FEB. 12
”Chicanx Landscapes” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM