THURSDAY
Acoustic Jam Session: Bluegrass — 6-8 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.; blackroseacoustic.org/jams.
Red Not Chili Peppers — With Dirty Kings, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $14; blacksheeprocks.com.
Lila Mori & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
You Look Like — Comedy roast with Jonny & Brian, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.
FRIDAY
Mike and Bertye Music Duo — 6-9 p.m., Cucuru Gallery Cafe, 2332 W. Colorado Ave.; madduxband.com.
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15-$20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Worry — With Saustro and the Fruity Loops, Runoff, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Yonder Mountain String Band — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $48; pikespeakcenter.com.
Joshua Powell, Grimmly, Semi-Fiction — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.
Ryan Flores — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Denver Piano Shows — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, go online for ticket prices; bootbarnhall.com.
Chris “Kid” Reid — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $15; looneescc.com.
Monty Franklin — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY-DEC. 23
Christmas Extravaganza — Melodrama dinner theater, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, go online for ticket prices and schedule; ironspringschateau.com.
SATURDAY
Art of the People Festival — Noon, The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $10-$50; goldroomlive.com.
My Life as a Bear — With Get the Axe, Electric Condor, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Gabriel Iglesias — 8 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $45 and up; worldarena.com.
Red Mountain Boys — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.
Jana Lee and the Powers that be — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
American Music Society Autumn Concert — 2:30 p.m., Graner Music, 4460 Barnes Road; theamericanmusicsociety.org.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra — 3 and 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $59.50 and up; worldarena.com.
Wirewood Station — 7-10 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; pikespeakbrewing.com.
MONDAY
Grayscale — With Girlfriends, Cemetary Suns, Young Culture, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Acoustic Jam Session: Hootenanny — 6-8 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.; blackroseacoustic.org/jams.
TUESDAY
Whitney Peyton — With Legacy, Space Cowboys, DJ PressPlayDoe, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
WEDNESDAY
Red Mountain Boys — Holiday Kickoff Party — 6:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive. Admission is at least two nonperishable food items to benefit Care and Share Food Bank; stargazerstheatre.com.
Molly & the Ren Brooks — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
The Long Run — Eagles Tribute Band — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
WEDNESDAY AND NOV. 27
”Petite Nutcracker” — A 20-minute version, 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, $5 to benefit Care and Share Food Bank; danceinthesprings.com/tickets.
NOV. 26
(hed)PE — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15; sunshinestudios live.com.
Craig Walter — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Kyle Cervantes Jazz Trio — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
NOV. 26-27
John Bratsveen & Friends — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.
Tanyalee Davis — 8 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
NOV. 26-28
”The Nutcracker — Short and Sweet” — One-hour shows, 1, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26-27, 2 p.m. Nov. 28, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
”Disney on Ice: Dream Big” — 7 p.m. Nov. 26, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 27, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 28, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $20 and up; worldarena.com.
NOV. 26-DEC. 19
”Every Brilliant Thing” — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.
NOV. 27
”The Nutcracker” — 2 and 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$69; entcenterforthearts.org.
Krash Karma — With Deathride, the Endless Line, Elevated Sickness, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15; sunshinestudioslive.com.
FlashBlack — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Ashtonz & Mosquito Pass — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$40; bootbarnhall.com.
Ovira — With Arctic Origins, Series Break, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Combat & Cabaret — 8 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25; goldroomlive.com.
Boyd Sweeney — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
NOV. 28
Courtship — With The Palms, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
NOV. 30
Tommy Vext & Struggle Jennings — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
DEC. 1
Colorado Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band — 6-8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; lulusdownstairs.com.
Edith — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
DEC. 2
George Whitesell — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Brad Eastin Quintet — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave.; goldroomlive.com.
Lady Denim — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Habitual Offenders — Hosted by Tracy Kellett, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6; looneescc.com.
Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn and Sara Watkins — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49-$90; pikespeakcenter.com.
DEC. 2-JAN. 9
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$50; fac. coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH FRIDAY
”Vetted by Lew” — Works by the late Lew Tilley, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”Nunsense” — Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., $19-$24; funkylittletheater.org.
THROUGH SUNDAY
”Everybody” — Ent Center for the Arts, Osborne Studio Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH NOV. 26
”Life in a Garden with Gods” — Works by Joseph Liberti, Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Bijou St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Perceptual Closure” — Works by Greg Johnson, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH NOV. 27
”Interstate Badlands” — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
”Shadows” — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
THROUGH NOV. 30
”Posies” — Works by Alix Garcia, The Machine Shop, 4 S. Wahsatch Ave., Suite 120; j ointhemachine.com.
Works by Jan Oyler and Jerry Thomas — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
THROUGH DEC. 1
Alexandr Onishenko — One Man Show — Opens 4-8 p.m. Nov. 11, Broadmoor Galleries at The Broadmoor hotel, 1 Lake Ave. Exhibit runs through Dec. 1; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.
THROUGH DEC. 5
Ronny Quevedo: “At the Line” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH DEC. 12
”High + Low: D. Dominick Lombardi Retrospective” — Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Arts, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH DEC. 31
”I Knew Where to Stand” — Concert photography exhibit by Larry Hulst, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academy framesco.com.
Petit Paintings — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 719-650-1427.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, carlotta.olson@ gazette.com