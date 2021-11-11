THURSDAY
Acoustic Jam Session: Gospel — 6-8 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.; blackroseacoustic.org/jams.
Restless Hearts — 6-9 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; pikespeakbrewing.com.
INFusion — 7-9 p.m., Jazz-Funk Connection, 2355 Platte Place, $5; billemerymusic.com/infusion.
Barron Ryan — 7-9 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, 1313 College Ave., Cañon City, $20; fremontcountyconcerts.org.
Wheel of Doom — With John Rumery, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6. looneescc.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
”The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” — Presented by the Academy of Community Theatre, 6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$20; actcolorado.net.
”Sense and Sensibility” — 7 p.m., Pine Creek High School Auditorium, 10750 Thunder Mountain Ave., $8-$10; creektheatreofficers@gmail.com.
THURSDAY-DEC. 1
Alexandr Onishenko — One-Man Show — Opens 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Broadmoor Galleries at The Broadmoor hotel, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.
FRIDAY
Boot Barn Hall Vet Fest — With performances by Black Rose Band, Cody Cozz and Mitch Carter, 5 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $15-$20, free for active and retired military; bootbarnhall.com.
John Spengler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Ley Line — 7 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17-$20; lulusdownstairs.com.
Reminiscent Souls — Featuring Suga Bear & Lady Shay, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Every Time I Die — With ‘68 and Candy, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.
Steel Panther — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $35 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Fortunado — Hosted by Black Rose Acoustic Society, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15 at the door, free for ages 12 and younger; blackrose acoustic.org.
Los Toms — With Shadow Work, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $8; blacksheeprocks.com.
Big Dopes — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.
Super Tone — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Andy Gross — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $15; looneescc.com.
Ian Bagg — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$65; 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY-NOV. 21
”Everybody” — Ent Center for the Arts, Osborne Studio Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7; entcenterforthearts.org.
SATURDAY
Gabriel Martinez — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Chad Traxler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
The Long Run — Colorado’s Tribute to the Eagles — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$25; stargazerstheatre.com.
Tantric — With Lamb Bed and Sending Skyward, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
The Petty Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
SonLingua Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthe arts.org.
Sturtz — 8-10:30 p.m., Axe and the Oak, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; tinyurl.com/uwhfb8tt
Augustus — With Taylor Ashley, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.
Sarah Groh Correa — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
New Horizons Band of Colorado Springs’ Fall Concert — 4-5:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10; entcenterforthearts.org.
The Emo Night Tour — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
MONDAY
Acoustic Jam Session: Gypsy Swing — 6-8 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.; blackroseacoustic.org/jams.
TUESDAY
Volumes — With Varials, Unitytx, Kingsmen, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $16; blacksheeprocks.com.
WEDNESDAY
Colorado Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band — 6-8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; lulusdownstairs.com.
The Stndrd — 7:30 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave.; goldroomlive.com.
Joelton Mayfield — With Joe Johnson, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.
NOV. 18
Acoustic Jam Session: Bluegrass — 6-8 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.; blackroseacoustic.org/jams.
Red Not Chili Peppers — With Dirty Kings, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $14; blacksheeprocks.com.
Lila Mori & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
You Look Like — Comedy roast with Jonny & Brian, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.
NOV. 19
Mike and Bertye Music Duo — 6-9 p.m., Cucuru Gallery Cafe, 2332 W. Colorado Ave.; madduxband.com.
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15-$20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Worry — With Saustro and the Fruity Loops and Runoff, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Joshua Powell, Grimmly, Semi-Fiction — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.
Ryan Flores — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
NOV. 19-20
Denver Piano Shows — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, go online for ticket prices; bootbarnhall.com.
Chris “Kid” Reid — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $15; looneescc.com.
Monty Franklin — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
NOV. 19-DEC. 23
Christmas Extravaganza — Melodrama dinner theater, Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, go online for ticket prices; ironspringschateau.com.
NOV. 20
Flash Cadillac — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $30; stargazerstheatre.com.
Red Mountain Boys — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.
Jana Lee and the Powers that be — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
NOV. 21
American Music Society Autumn Concert — 2:30-4 p.m., Graner Music, 4460 Barnes Road; theamericanmusicsociety.org.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra — 3 and 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $59.50 and up; worldarena.com.
Wirewood Station — 7-10 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; pikespeakbrewing.com.
NOV. 22
Grayscale — With Girlfriends, Cemetary Suns and Young Culture, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Acoustic Jam Session: Hootenanny — 6-8 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.; blackroseacoustic.org/jams.
NOV. 23
Whitney Peyton — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
NOV. 24
Red Mountain Boys — Holiday Kickoff Party — 6:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive. Admission is at least two nonperishable food items to benefit Care and Share Food Bank; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Long Run — Eagles Tribute Band — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
THROUGH NOV. 19
”Vetted by Lew” — Works by the late Lew Tilley, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.
THROUGH NOV. 20
”Nunsense” — Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., $19-$24. Tickets required: funkylittletheater.org.
THROUGH NOV. 26
”Life in a Garden with Gods” — Works by Joseph Liberti, Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Bijou St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Perceptual Closure” — Works by Greg Johnson, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH NOV. 27
”Interstate Badlands” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwood centerforthearts.com.
”Shadows” — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
THROUGH NOV. 30
”Posies” — Works by Alix Garcia, The Machine Shop, 4 S. Wahsatch Ave., Suite 120; jointhemachine.com.
Works by Jan Oyler and Jerry Thomas — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
THROUGH DEC. 5
Ronny Quevedo: “At the Line” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH DEC. 12
”High + Low” D. Dominick Lombardi Retrospective” — Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Arts, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Petit Paintings — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 719-650-1427.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
