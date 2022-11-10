WireWood Station

WireWood Station

 blackroseacoustic.org

THURSDAY

The Storys — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Armchair Boogie and Wood Belly — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.

THURSDAY-NOV. 20

”My Two Bosses” — 7 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 1 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Pikes Peak State College Downtown, Studio West Theater, 22 N. Sierra Madre St. Monetary, nonperishable food items or toiletry donations accepted; tinyurl.com/4ayxfhc4.

THURSDAY-DEC. 1

”Icons of American Art” — Featuring paintings from Thomas Blackshear, Dean Mitchell and Ezra Tucker, Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.

FRIDAY

The Reminders — With CC songwriting students, 3 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; tinyurl.com/4tdt7f4t.

Hatebreed — 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $35; blacksheeprocks.com.

Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Reminiscent Souls Featuring Lady Shay — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Still the Same — Run with Scissors will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.

Beethoven Sextet — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $39; entcenterforthearts.org.

Krew — With Mayor Grey, Tiny Tomboy, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

WireWood Station — 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket — With Garrison Starr, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.

A Mouthful of Thunder — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.

The Hot Boots Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Kevin Fitzgerald — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.

Celtic Spirit — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$84; pikespeakcenter.com.

FRIDAY-NOV. 20

”Amélie” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, Ent Center for the Arts, Osborne Studio Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7; entcenterforthearts.org.

FRIDAY-DEC. 3

Ukrainian Wartime Posters Exhibit — Ent Center for the Arts, Sheppard Project Space Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/ukrainian-posters.

SATURDAY

”Azadi” — Dance and song extravaganza to benefit Indian community of Colorado Springs, 4 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $30-$120; entcenterforthearts.org.

Gremlin — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $17 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Colorado Floyd — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Langhorne Slim — With Jeremie Albino, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.

Resurrection — With Poison’D 303, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.

Hazel Miller — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

RiP Improv — 7:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $15; themat.org.

Henrique De Almeida — With Wayne Wilkinson, 8-10:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; waynewilkinson.com.

Boyd Sweeney Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

”The Pilgrim’s Progress” — Presented by Fidele Youth Dance Co., 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Wasson Academic Campus Auditorium, 2115 Afton Way, $16; fideleyouth dancecompany.com.

SUNDAY

Ballet Folklorico de Barajas’ “A Day of Remembering” Dance Recital — 1-3 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. $10; communityculturalcollective.org.

Reclaiming Hope Benefit Country Music Concert — With games, kids events, giveaways and more, 2-6 p.m., Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; reclaiming-hope.org.

Abendmusik All Concert — 3-5 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; abendmusikchorus.org.

NHBCOS Concert Band & Symphonic Band — 4-6 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10; entcenterforthearts.org.

Machine Head — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $28; blacksheeprocks.com.

MONDAY

David Sedaris — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

The Punk Pan-Indian Romantic Comedy: Gregg Deal — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

TUESDAY

Senior Recital: Anneliese Soller — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenter forthearts.org.

Josiah Johnson — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

WEDNESDAY

UCCS University Choir — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7; entcenterforthearts.org.

The Committee: A Comedy Showcase — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave.; vulturesrocks.com.

NOV. 17

Royal Bliss — With The Black Moods, Honey & the Hive Mind, Seccora Nicholas, Dirty Kings, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $12 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Bobby Evans — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Brian Regan — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $45 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Get the Axe — With Distant Warning, Beyond Forgiveness, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.

Symphony 21: UCCS Symphony Orchestra — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7; entcenterforthearts.org.

NOV. 17-20

”Mom Before Dad: A Young Woman of the Greatest Generation” — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-19, 2 p.m. Nov. 20, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $28-$32; themat.org.

NOV. 18

Saving Abel — With A Ronins Test, Gravel, Kyle Chatham & the Road Shots, Last Chance for First Place, 5:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6-9 p.m., Wayfinder Coffee Co., 6140 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Suite 150; waynewilkinson.com.

22 Fall Dinner Concert — Presented by the Shivers Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $70; 719-531-6333, ext. 6154, tinyurl.com/ shiversfall22.

Covet — With The Velvet Teen, The Speed of Sound in Seawater, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.

Randy Travis Rocks the Red Kettle — To benefit The Salvation Army, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $150-$200; bootbarnhall.com.

Victor Wooten — Featuring Steve Bailey & Derico Watson Bass Extremes, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $30-$100; lulusdownstairs.com.

Alicia Archibald & Jana Lee — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

NOV. 18-19

Jonny Bratsveen — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.

Guy Torry — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

NOV. 19

Beat Down Producer Battle — 2 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $7; sunshinestudioslive.com.

”Wintertides” — Presented by Colorado Youth Ballet and Conexus Dance, 2 and 6 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $18-$22; entcenter forthearts.org.

Zeppelin Alive — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

SofaKillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.

Noche de Verano Sin Ti — Celebración de Bad Bunny — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Sarah Groh & Jana Lee — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

NOV. 19-20

”White Christmas” — Presented by Christian Youth Theater of Colorado Springs, 2 and 6:30 p.m., Wasson Academic Campus Auditorium, 2115 Afton Way, $16; cytcoloradosprings.org/shows

NOV. 20

Bluebook — 1-3 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra — “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” — 2 and 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $29 and up; 477-2100, worldarena.com.

Rafiel — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

Mindbender Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

NOV. 21

Wayne Wilkinson — 6-8 p.m., Armadillo Ranch, 962 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; waynewilkinson.com.

NOV. 22

Hot Flash Heatwave, Sports — With Sipper, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

NOV. 23

Hungry Farmers Bands’ Thanksgiving Reunion and Food Drive — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, admission is two nonperishable food items; stargazerstheatre.com.

Sa-Roc — With Sol Messiah and Know Self, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Chase Petra — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

THROUGH NOV. 23

”HOLD: The Brutal and the Beautiful” — Works by Kristopher Orr, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/24myzfm2.

”Tender//Sacred” — An installation by Jasmine Nicole Maldonado Dillavou, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/56255k6d

THROUGH NOV. 25

Veteran Voices Art Show — Pikes Peak State College Downtown, Studio West Gallery, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; pikespeak.edu/academics/studio-west/art-gallery.php.

Abigail Kreuser — “Balance” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.

Ashley Andersen — “View from My Bed” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.

”Certain These Clouds Go Somewhere” — Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreuser gallery.com.

”Badass Paper Dolls” — Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.

THROUGH NOV. 26

”In Plain Sight” — An art show benefiting Homeward Pikes Peak, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwood centerforthearts.com.

THROUGH NOV. 27

”The Aspens Dream of Snow” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

THROUGH DEC. 3

Works by Lauren Rosenthal McManus — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/fears-rosenthal- mcmanus.

THROUGH DEC. 11

”Esoo Tubewade Nummetu (This Land Is Ours)” — Works by Gregg Deal, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Art, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/gregg-deal.

THROUGH DEC. 17

TLCA Artist Members Exhibition — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH JAN. 2

Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.

THROUGH JAN. 7

”Action/Abstraction Redefined” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JAN. 29

”Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH FEB. 12

”Chicanx Landscapes” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

ONGOING

Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

Tags

Load comments