THURSDAY
The Storys — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Armchair Boogie and Wood Belly — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.
THURSDAY-NOV. 20
”My Two Bosses” — 7 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 1 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Pikes Peak State College Downtown, Studio West Theater, 22 N. Sierra Madre St. Monetary, nonperishable food items or toiletry donations accepted; tinyurl.com/4ayxfhc4.
THURSDAY-DEC. 1
”Icons of American Art” — Featuring paintings from Thomas Blackshear, Dean Mitchell and Ezra Tucker, Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.
FRIDAY
The Reminders — With CC songwriting students, 3 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; tinyurl.com/4tdt7f4t.
Hatebreed — 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $35; blacksheeprocks.com.
Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Reminiscent Souls Featuring Lady Shay — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Still the Same — Run with Scissors will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
Beethoven Sextet — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $39; entcenterforthearts.org.
Krew — With Mayor Grey, Tiny Tomboy, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
WireWood Station — 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket — With Garrison Starr, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.
A Mouthful of Thunder — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
The Hot Boots Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Kevin Fitzgerald — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Celtic Spirit — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$84; pikespeakcenter.com.
FRIDAY-NOV. 20
”Amélie” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, Ent Center for the Arts, Osborne Studio Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7; entcenterforthearts.org.
FRIDAY-DEC. 3
Ukrainian Wartime Posters Exhibit — Ent Center for the Arts, Sheppard Project Space Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/ukrainian-posters.
SATURDAY
”Azadi” — Dance and song extravaganza to benefit Indian community of Colorado Springs, 4 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $30-$120; entcenterforthearts.org.
Gremlin — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $17 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Colorado Floyd — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Langhorne Slim — With Jeremie Albino, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.
Resurrection — With Poison’D 303, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
Hazel Miller — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
RiP Improv — 7:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $15; themat.org.
Henrique De Almeida — With Wayne Wilkinson, 8-10:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; waynewilkinson.com.
Boyd Sweeney Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
”The Pilgrim’s Progress” — Presented by Fidele Youth Dance Co., 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Wasson Academic Campus Auditorium, 2115 Afton Way, $16; fideleyouth dancecompany.com.
SUNDAY
Ballet Folklorico de Barajas’ “A Day of Remembering” Dance Recital — 1-3 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. $10; communityculturalcollective.org.
Reclaiming Hope Benefit Country Music Concert — With games, kids events, giveaways and more, 2-6 p.m., Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; reclaiming-hope.org.
Abendmusik All Concert — 3-5 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; abendmusikchorus.org.
NHBCOS Concert Band & Symphonic Band — 4-6 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10; entcenterforthearts.org.
Machine Head — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $28; blacksheeprocks.com.
MONDAY
David Sedaris — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
The Punk Pan-Indian Romantic Comedy: Gregg Deal — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
TUESDAY
Senior Recital: Anneliese Soller — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenter forthearts.org.
Josiah Johnson — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
WEDNESDAY
UCCS University Choir — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7; entcenterforthearts.org.
The Committee: A Comedy Showcase — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave.; vulturesrocks.com.
NOV. 17
Royal Bliss — With The Black Moods, Honey & the Hive Mind, Seccora Nicholas, Dirty Kings, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $12 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Bobby Evans — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Brian Regan — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $45 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Get the Axe — With Distant Warning, Beyond Forgiveness, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
Symphony 21: UCCS Symphony Orchestra — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7; entcenterforthearts.org.
NOV. 17-20
”Mom Before Dad: A Young Woman of the Greatest Generation” — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-19, 2 p.m. Nov. 20, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $28-$32; themat.org.
NOV. 18
Saving Abel — With A Ronins Test, Gravel, Kyle Chatham & the Road Shots, Last Chance for First Place, 5:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6-9 p.m., Wayfinder Coffee Co., 6140 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Suite 150; waynewilkinson.com.
‘22 Fall Dinner Concert — Presented by the Shivers Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $70; 719-531-6333, ext. 6154, tinyurl.com/ shiversfall22.
Covet — With The Velvet Teen, The Speed of Sound in Seawater, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.
Randy Travis Rocks the Red Kettle — To benefit The Salvation Army, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $150-$200; bootbarnhall.com.
Victor Wooten — Featuring Steve Bailey & Derico Watson Bass Extremes, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $30-$100; lulusdownstairs.com.
Alicia Archibald & Jana Lee — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
NOV. 18-19
Jonny Bratsveen — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Guy Torry — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
NOV. 19
Beat Down Producer Battle — 2 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $7; sunshinestudioslive.com.
”Wintertides” — Presented by Colorado Youth Ballet and Conexus Dance, 2 and 6 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $18-$22; entcenter forthearts.org.
Zeppelin Alive — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
SofaKillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
Noche de Verano Sin Ti — Celebración de Bad Bunny — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Sarah Groh & Jana Lee — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
NOV. 19-20
”White Christmas” — Presented by Christian Youth Theater of Colorado Springs, 2 and 6:30 p.m., Wasson Academic Campus Auditorium, 2115 Afton Way, $16; cytcoloradosprings.org/shows
NOV. 20
Bluebook — 1-3 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra — “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” — 2 and 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $29 and up; 477-2100, worldarena.com.
Rafiel — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Mindbender Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
NOV. 21
Wayne Wilkinson — 6-8 p.m., Armadillo Ranch, 962 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; waynewilkinson.com.
NOV. 22
Hot Flash Heatwave, Sports — With Sipper, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
NOV. 23
Hungry Farmers Bands’ Thanksgiving Reunion and Food Drive — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, admission is two nonperishable food items; stargazerstheatre.com.
Sa-Roc — With Sol Messiah and Know Self, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
Chase Petra — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
THROUGH NOV. 23
”HOLD: The Brutal and the Beautiful” — Works by Kristopher Orr, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/24myzfm2.
”Tender//Sacred” — An installation by Jasmine Nicole Maldonado Dillavou, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/56255k6d
THROUGH NOV. 25
Veteran Voices Art Show — Pikes Peak State College Downtown, Studio West Gallery, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; pikespeak.edu/academics/studio-west/art-gallery.php.
Abigail Kreuser — “Balance” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Ashley Andersen — “View from My Bed” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
”Certain These Clouds Go Somewhere” — Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreuser gallery.com.
”Badass Paper Dolls” — Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
THROUGH NOV. 26
”In Plain Sight” — An art show benefiting Homeward Pikes Peak, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwood centerforthearts.com.
THROUGH NOV. 27
”The Aspens Dream of Snow” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
THROUGH DEC. 3
Works by Lauren Rosenthal McManus — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/fears-rosenthal- mcmanus.
THROUGH DEC. 11
”Esoo Tubewade Nummetu (This Land Is Ours)” — Works by Gregg Deal, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Art, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/gregg-deal.
THROUGH DEC. 17
TLCA Artist Members Exhibition — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
THROUGH JAN. 2
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
THROUGH JAN. 7
”Action/Abstraction Redefined” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JAN. 29
”Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH FEB. 12
”Chicanx Landscapes” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
