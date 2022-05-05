THURSDAY-MAY 21
”Project Space” — Works by Jessica Langley, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
THURSDAY-JULY 14
”Deep in Land” — Featuring paintings of Australian artist Jo Bertini, with collaborative music, sound and video imagery of musician and composer Thomas Studer, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenter forthearts.org.
THURSDAY
The Pack AD — With Tiny Tomboy, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
The Ascent Big Band — 7-8 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphanycos.com.
Bluegrass Ensemble Concert — 7:30-9 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/bbnet2ye.
FRIDAY
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Marcy Playground — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Dizzy Wright — With DJ Hoppa, Demrick, Marlet B, Toxsikk & Toney, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18 and up; blacksheeprocks.com.
My Own Summer 10 Year Anniversary — With Rooster and the Pot, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10-$15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Colorado Springs Conservatory Jazz Nite — 7 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Ignite — With Lava Gato, Hellburner, Run Off, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
CIVA Soiree Talent Showcase — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$15; entcenterforthearts.org.
Covenhoven — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Michael Reese — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Super Tone — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Joe Caliz — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
Lindsay Glazer — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY, SUNDAY, MONDAY AND MAY 15
CC Student Recitals — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; coloradocollege.edu/music.
FRIDAY-JULY 9
”Hearts and Minds” — Works from Floyd D. Tunson, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
SATURDAY
Black Pegasus & Ian Taylor — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15-$20; sunshinestudioslive.com.
SofaKillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$40; bootbarnhall.com.
Pi’erre Bourne — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.
Paul Overstreet — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $40 and up; trilakesarts.org.
Bad Bat Hats — With The Ophelias, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $16; vulturesrocks.com.
To Our Heritage — Presented by the Veronika String Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $10-$25; veronikastring quartet.com.
Last Night at Laugh Lines — A Comedy Competition — 7:30-9:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $15; themat.org.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Henry Rollins — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $28 and up; stargazers theatre.com.
Nellie McKay — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Hennessy 6 — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Lila Mori & Jana Lee — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Mike Sunjka — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Sunday Brunch with Vivian Gail and Brad Eastin Quintet — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphanycos.com.
Collegium Musicum Concert — 3-4:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/2p8nund7.
Moonshine Bandits — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Chad Traxler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
SUNDAY-AUG. 28
Blue Frog & Friends Summer Sunday Series — 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sundays, Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
TUESDAY
Escape the Fate — With The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus & Violent New Breed, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.
The Elders — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
WEDNESDAY
River Valley Rangers — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
MAY 12
Fozzy — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Lorrie Morgan — Morgan Cheyenne will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $72-$82; bootbarnhall.com.
Mr. Crowley — With Dirty Kings, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
The Sum Beaches — With Shadow Work, We are Not a Glum Lot, Grimmly, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
You Look Like — Comedy roast with Jonny & Brian, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.
Southern Culture on the Skids and Dressy Bessy — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
MAY 13
Chase Matthew — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Benefit Concert — With Sandy Wells Band & Jeffrey Alan Band, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$55; bootbarnhall.com.
Joseph Hall — Rock, Roll & Remember Elvis Tribute, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$45; stargazerstheatre.com.
Fighting the Phoenix — With Ovira, Born of Ash, Essence of Gaia, The Ocean Effect, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Gypsy Swing Revue — Featuring Kristi Stice, 7-9 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $15; blackroseacoustic.org.
Acoustic Eidolon — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $20 and up; trilakesarts.org.
Wood Belly and Red Mountain Boys — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Chuck Snow Birthday Celebration — With Glass Parade, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
New Vintage Jazz — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Susan Rissman — With KJ Braithwaite, 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Sarah Groh Correa — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
MAY 13-14
Landry — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
Aretha: Queen of Soul — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Godfrey — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$75; 3escomedy.com.
MAY 13-22
Incredible Circus Millibo — 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2-3:30 p.m. Sundays, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50, $44 family four pack; themat.org.
MAY 13-JUNE 18
”Black Sound Series — Camille Norment, Untitled (red flame), 2019” — Artist uses sound to investigate the construction of Black identity in the person, social and political spheres, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
MAY 14
Affliction Music — With DJ Shevy, Flow Mane, Sheed Dicaprio, Box Cya #6, Swagyu, Reflecshaun & Frank G., Ransteez Rolos, Calvin Mack, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Elton Dan & the Rocket Band — A tribute to Elton John, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $18-$22; stargazerstheatre.com.
Aaron Kamm and the One Drops — With Cas Haley, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Ahorita Salsa and Bachata Dance Night — 7-11:59 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $10-$15; epiphanycos.com.
Horse Feathers — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
John Wise — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
David Musante — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
MAY 14-AUG. 7
”Modern American Printmaking” — Works from Robert Blackburn, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
MAY 15
Sunday Brunch with The Julian Genova Trio — 10 a.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphanycos.com.
Gypsies, Dove & Dreams/Robb Stewart — A tribute to Stevie Knicks and Rod Stewart, 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $18-$22; stargazerstheatre.com.
D.R.I. — With Paralysis, Night of the Living Shred, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
MAY 18
Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Bruce Cockburn — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $35-$40; stargazerstheatre.com.
MAY 19
Rhythm and the Rose — 7-9 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $5; epiphanycos.com.
The Palmer Squares — With Def One & MC IQ, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Etana — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”Black Sound Series — Cy X, Water Me, 2022” — Artist uses sound to investigate the construction of Black identity, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH MAY 13
”Retrospective of Small Works” — Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; 719-520-1899, curation@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
THROUGH MAY 14
”Elevate” UCCS Senior Visual Art Majors Exhibition — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; tinyurl.com/2p8fx4ce.
THROUGH MAY 15
”The Legend of Georgia McBride” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$45; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
”The Bluest Eye” — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$44; entcenter forthearts.org.
THROUGH JUNE 30
Tada Tava! Art Exhibit — A celebration of America’s Mountain, Ivywild School Gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; ivywildschool.com.
THROUGH JULY 2
”Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 30
”Reframing Birds of America: Conversations on Audubon” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM