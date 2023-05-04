THURSDAY

Red Dirt Revival - Kevin Austin — To benefit Stable Strides, 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive, donations accepted; notesbar.com/events.

May the Fierce Be with You Drag Show: A Celebration of Unity — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Knuckle Puck & Real Friends — 7:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $24.50; blacksheeprocks.com.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

The Conservatory Festival — A celebration of the arts, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Go online for events and prices: tinyurl.com/2w8j5xft.

FRIDAY

First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Take Back the Power Concert — 6 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, GOCA Downtown, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Mayday — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Cinco de Mayo with El Local Fandango: ZZ Top Tribute — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta — With Collective Groove, 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

First Funny Comedy Showcase — With C Brennan, Matt Mednina, Noah Reynolds, Michael Isaacs, 7 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.

Advanced Computer Music — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Margot Lane Studio, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

Mean Girls Shadowcast — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Extremely R-Rated Dark & Raunchy! With Joe Caliz — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12 and up; looneescc.com.

John Heffron — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $22-$65; 3escomedy.com.

FRIDAY-MAY 14

"Incredible Circus Millibo" — 7 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

SATURDAY

Jazz Brunch with Tony Szajowski Duo — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Swan Lake — 2 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$69; entcenterforthearts.org.

Student Voice Recital: Hunter Merriman, Baritone — 3 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/yp7dx3jd.

Kentucky Derby Concert — 3-6 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 Raven Mind Drive; goldhillmesa.com.

Rafiel and the Roomshakers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Rush Archives - A Tribute to Rush — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Sugar: The Nu-Metal Party — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $13.50-$18; blacksheeprocks.com.

CC Guitar Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/3yvfzams.

RIP Improv — 7:30-10 p.m., The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., $15 themat.org.

Heavy Diamond Ring — With Megan Burtt and Edie Carey, 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Endings/Beginnings — Chamber Orchestra of the Springs with pianist Adam Zukiewicz, 7 p.m. Saturday, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, First Christian Church, 16. E. Platte Ave., $10-$30; chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.

SUNDAY

Jazz Brunch with Tidal Breeze — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Carmina Burana — 3 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$36; pikespeakcenter.com.

Student Voice Recital: Holly Wenger, Soprano — 3 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/27e4mu8n.

"Peter Pan" — 5 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $16-$28 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.

The Plot in You: Watch the Divide — 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.

Blue Frog — 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

TUESDAY

Nox Novacula — With Witchhands, Bent, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

Breakup Shoes — With Worry Club, Tiny Tomboy, 7:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

CC Bluegrass Ensembles — 7:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/2fnhve48.

WEDNESDAY

Sean Moore & the Eternal Temples — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events/events.

Duplessy & Violins of the World — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $30-$35; stargazerstheatre.com.

Tigerclub — With SemiFiction, Get the Axe, 7:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $17; blacksheeprocks.com.

MAY 11

Framing the Red — With Michael Morrow and the Culprits, The Big Blind, Back Stage People, Kobra Thighs, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Woody Wiley, Double Barrell — To benefit The Salvation Army, 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive, donations accepted; notesbar.com/events.

Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Midnight River Choir — With Austin Gilliam, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Cameron Sacky Band — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Summer Music Festival Intermezzo Season: Imani Winds — 7:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St., $5-$30; tinyurl.com/2p8mp58x.

MAY 11-21

Venardos Circus — 7 p.m. May 11, 12, 17-19, 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 13 and 20, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. May 14 and 21, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $16.95-$49.95; venardoscircus.com.

MAY 12

Sam Robbins and Jeremy Facknitz — 6 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

The Mitguards — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Starburn — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Cheap Perfume — With Spells, John Snodgrass, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Thompson Square — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $69-$89; bootbarnhall.com.

Jason Wulf Band — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Countywyde — 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

PhaseOne — With Chocolate Drop, Mvrtivl Lvw, Oreoku, Broken Inglish B2B Ywolfy, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

MAY 12-13

Alvin Williams — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12 and up; looneescc.com.

Mariachi Los Camperos — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $40-$84; pikespeakcenter.com.

Gina Brillon — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $23-$65; 3escomedy.com.

The Motet — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $30 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

MAY 13

Silver Jubilee — Celebrating Colorado Ballet Society's 25th anniversary, 1 and 6 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $22-$36.75; entcenterforthearts.org.

Bill Snyder — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Joseph Hall — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$45; stargazerstheatre.com.

Cash'd Out - Tribute to Johnny Cash — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

Milestones: CVAE at 30 — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$30; entcenterforthearts.org.

Same Dude Album Release Show — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.

MAY 14

Stephen Brooks Trio — 5-8 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

David Nihill — 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.

Blue Frog — 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

MAY 15

Spooky Mansion — With Ozonic, Chauncy Crandell, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

MAY 16

Otep — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

MAY 17

Music at Midday — 12:15-1:15 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/28d3rbst.

Cold — With The Ocean Effect, Awake for Days, Sygnal to Noise, Divide the Fall, Mindless Vitality, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

Thelma and the Sleaze — With Grimmly, The Short T.E.R.M., 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

MAY 18

Moore Family Show — Works by Robert, Robbie and Anna Moore, 4-8 p.m., Broadmoor Galleries, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Circle; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.

Full Throttle — 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Michael Reece — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Dead Floyd — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

THROUGH SUNDAY

"Circle Mirror Transformation" — Ent Center for the Arts, Osborne Studio Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7; entcenterforthearts.org.

"The Kitchen Witches" — The Butte Theater, 129 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.

Music and Blossom Festival — Featuring national high school, middle school and junior high school band competitions, parade and more, Cañon City; ccblossomfestival.com.

THROUGH MAY 13

Senior Visual Art Majors Exhibition — Ent Center for the Arts, GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.

THROUGH MAY 21

"King Hedley II" — Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., go online for prices; entcenterforthearts.org.

THROUGH MAY 26

Spring Student Exhibition — Art Gallery at Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; 719-502-3282, benjy.davies@pikespeak.edu.

"Through Our Eyes" — Art from the front lines of the foster care system, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; kidscrossing.com.

THROUGH JUNE 18

"The Gift" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JULY 1

"Xi Zhang EXIT: Childtown" — Ent Center for the Arts, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.

THROUGH JULY 30

"Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. II" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH DEC. 14

"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

