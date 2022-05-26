FlashBack

FlashBack courtesy of Red Gravy

THURSDAY

The Veer Union — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Matt Costa — With Lee Dewyze, Andy Tanner, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.

Habitual Offenders — Hosted by Tracy Kellett, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.

FRIDAY

RA — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $18; sunshinestudios live.com.

Origin — With Abysmal Dawn, Tombs, Killitorous, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

Pony Hunt — With Joe Johnson, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.

Mike Vallely and the Complete Disaster — With Slap Happy, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Boyd Sweeney and the Moldy Figs — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.

FlashBack — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

Geoff Cleveland and the Sporadicals — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Rocket Man — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$69; bootbarnhall.com.

Maher Matta — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.

SATURDAY

Jake Owen — With Chris Lane, 4 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St., go online for prices: switchbacksfc.com.

Deathride — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Nekromantix — With The Dead End, Mad Dog and the Smoking J’s, The Homewreckers, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

Celtic Woman — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeak center.com.

Cull the Herd — With Pet Traits, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

”Depravity” — Presented by Champagne Cabaret, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Nube Nueve — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.

Benjamin Pratt — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

Nico Colucci Quintet — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

SUNDAY

Sunday Brunch with Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphanycos.com.

070 Shake — With Johan Lenox, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25 and up; blacksheeprocks.com.

John Spengler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

TUESDAY

The Public — With Series Break, Dry Ice, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

WEDNESDAY

The Handsome Mollies — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

Kat Wright — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.

WEDNESDAY-JUNE 26

”The Wolves” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College Courtyard, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$40; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

WEDNESDAY-JULY 27

Summer Mini Concert Series — 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Children’s Museum, 2565 Airport Road; pikespeakchildrensmuseum.org.

JUNE 2

Read Southall Band — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Edie Carey — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15-$17; stargazerstheatre.com.

Ricky Sweum — 7-9 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $5; epiphanycos.com.

Polyrhythmics — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.

JUNE 2-19

“The Revolutionists” — Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15-$20, pay what you can June 13; springsensemble theatre.org.

JUNE 3

Music in the Park — With Colorado Springs Conservatory students, mentors and friends of the conservatory, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave.; tinyurl.com/2p82rjdx.

First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 6 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

Forever Man — Tribute to Eric Clapton, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

Colorado Springs Conservatory Jazz Night — 7-9:30 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.

Xanthe Alexis, Claire Kelly, Racyne Parker — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17; lulusdownstairs.com.

Joe Uvegas — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

Ryan Flores — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

JUNE 3-4

Monty Franklin — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

JUNE 4

Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 10 a.m., Carnegie Garden, Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.; entcenterforthe arts.org.

King Iso — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.

All Aboard — With High Mountain Duet, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazerstheatre.com.

Firefall — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

Jungle Rot — With Internal Bleeding, Crotalus, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $17; blacksheeprocks.com.

Suitable Miss — With City of Auburn, Ovira, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

Maia Sharp & May Erlewine — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $35-$40; trilakesarts.org.

Hennessy 6 — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.

Gus Meza — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

Super Tone — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

JUNE 5

Sunday Brunch with Look’ee-Here — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphanycos.com.

Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 2 p.m., Limbach Park, Second and Front streets, Monument; entcenterforthearts.org.

Legacy Concert — With Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 3-4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., go online for prices; kidssing.org.

Tidal Breeze — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

JUNE 5-24

Summer Music Festival — Chamber and orchestra music, Colorado College, Colorado Springs; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival.

JUNE 6

Andy Grammer — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $38 and up;

pikespeakcenter.com.

JUNE 7

Adelitas Way — With Kingdom Collapse, Taking Dawn, Sabbatar, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Summer Music Festival Intermezzo Concerts — With Brian Major in honor of Peggy Shivers, 7:30 p.m., Colorado College, Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $5-$30; coloradocollege.edu.

JUNE 8

Harry Mo & the Cru — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

Entry — With Public Opinion, Pressure Drop, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

JUNE 9

Slipknot — With Cypress Hill and Ho99o9, 6:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $59.50-$115; worldarena.com.

Vanessa Collier — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Comedy Night — With Robert Mac, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45; bootbarnhall.com.

Mike Sunjka Trio — 7 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $5; epiphanycos.com.

The Wilder Blue — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

JUNE 9, 12, 16, 20 and 23

Summer Music Festival Intermezzo Concerts — Festival Artists Concert, 7:30 p.m. June 9, 16, 20 and 23, 2:30 p.m. June 12, Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $5-$30; coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH FRIDAY

Karen Mosbacher: “The Alchemy of Gesture” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.

THROUGH SATURDAY

”I See You” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.

”PHO 263” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterf orthearts.com.

”6 Point Perspective” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwood centerforthearts.com.

”Clay II” — Work using clay and techniques, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgegallery@gmail.com.

THROUGH TUESDAY

”Wild Flowers, Wild Mountains” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

TROUGH JUNE 18

”Black Sound Series — Camille Norment, Untitled (red flame), 2019” — Artist uses sound to investigate the construction of Black identity in the person, social and political spheres, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JUNE 30

Tada Tava! art exhibit — A celebration of America’s Mountain, Ivywild School Gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; ivywildschool.com.

THROUGH JULY 2

”Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JULY 9

”Hearts and Minds” — Works from Floyd D. Tunson, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JULY 14

”Deep in Land” — Featuring paintings of Australian artist Jo Bertini, with collaborative music, sound and video imagery of musician and composer Thomas Studer, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

THROUGH JULY 30

”Reframing Birds of America: Conversations on Audubon” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH AUG. 7

”Modern American Printmaking” — Works from Robert Blackburn, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH AUG. 28

Blue Frog & Friends Summer Sunday Series — 6-9:30 p.m. Sundays, Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

THROUGH NOV. 20

”Family Photos” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

ONGOING

Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmos magictheater.com.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE

