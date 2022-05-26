THURSDAY
The Veer Union — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Matt Costa — With Lee Dewyze, Andy Tanner, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.
Habitual Offenders — Hosted by Tracy Kellett, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.
FRIDAY
RA — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $18; sunshinestudios live.com.
Origin — With Abysmal Dawn, Tombs, Killitorous, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Pony Hunt — With Joe Johnson, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.
Mike Vallely and the Complete Disaster — With Slap Happy, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Boyd Sweeney and the Moldy Figs — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
FlashBack — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Geoff Cleveland and the Sporadicals — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Rocket Man — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$69; bootbarnhall.com.
Maher Matta — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
SATURDAY
Jake Owen — With Chris Lane, 4 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St., go online for prices: switchbacksfc.com.
Deathride — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Nekromantix — With The Dead End, Mad Dog and the Smoking J’s, The Homewreckers, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Celtic Woman — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeak center.com.
Cull the Herd — With Pet Traits, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
”Depravity” — Presented by Champagne Cabaret, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Nube Nueve — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Benjamin Pratt — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Nico Colucci Quintet — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Sunday Brunch with Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphanycos.com.
070 Shake — With Johan Lenox, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25 and up; blacksheeprocks.com.
John Spengler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
TUESDAY
The Public — With Series Break, Dry Ice, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
WEDNESDAY
The Handsome Mollies — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Kat Wright — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
WEDNESDAY-JUNE 26
”The Wolves” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College Courtyard, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$40; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
WEDNESDAY-JULY 27
Summer Mini Concert Series — 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Children’s Museum, 2565 Airport Road; pikespeakchildrensmuseum.org.
JUNE 2
Read Southall Band — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Edie Carey — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15-$17; stargazerstheatre.com.
Ricky Sweum — 7-9 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $5; epiphanycos.com.
Polyrhythmics — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.
JUNE 2-19
“The Revolutionists” — Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15-$20, pay what you can June 13; springsensemble theatre.org.
JUNE 3
Music in the Park — With Colorado Springs Conservatory students, mentors and friends of the conservatory, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave.; tinyurl.com/2p82rjdx.
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 6 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
Forever Man — Tribute to Eric Clapton, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Colorado Springs Conservatory Jazz Night — 7-9:30 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Xanthe Alexis, Claire Kelly, Racyne Parker — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17; lulusdownstairs.com.
Joe Uvegas — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Ryan Flores — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
JUNE 3-4
Monty Franklin — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
JUNE 4
Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 10 a.m., Carnegie Garden, Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.; entcenterforthe arts.org.
King Iso — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.
All Aboard — With High Mountain Duet, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazerstheatre.com.
Firefall — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Jungle Rot — With Internal Bleeding, Crotalus, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $17; blacksheeprocks.com.
Suitable Miss — With City of Auburn, Ovira, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
Maia Sharp & May Erlewine — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $35-$40; trilakesarts.org.
Hennessy 6 — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Gus Meza — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Super Tone — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
JUNE 5
Sunday Brunch with Look’ee-Here — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphanycos.com.
Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 2 p.m., Limbach Park, Second and Front streets, Monument; entcenterforthearts.org.
Legacy Concert — With Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 3-4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., go online for prices; kidssing.org.
Tidal Breeze — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
JUNE 5-24
Summer Music Festival — Chamber and orchestra music, Colorado College, Colorado Springs; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival.
JUNE 6
Andy Grammer — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $38 and up;
JUNE 7
Adelitas Way — With Kingdom Collapse, Taking Dawn, Sabbatar, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Summer Music Festival Intermezzo Concerts — With Brian Major in honor of Peggy Shivers, 7:30 p.m., Colorado College, Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $5-$30; coloradocollege.edu.
JUNE 8
Harry Mo & the Cru — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Entry — With Public Opinion, Pressure Drop, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
JUNE 9
Slipknot — With Cypress Hill and Ho99o9, 6:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $59.50-$115; worldarena.com.
Vanessa Collier — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Comedy Night — With Robert Mac, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
Mike Sunjka Trio — 7 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $5; epiphanycos.com.
The Wilder Blue — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
JUNE 9, 12, 16, 20 and 23
Summer Music Festival Intermezzo Concerts — Festival Artists Concert, 7:30 p.m. June 9, 16, 20 and 23, 2:30 p.m. June 12, Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $5-$30; coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH FRIDAY
Karen Mosbacher: “The Alchemy of Gesture” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”I See You” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.
”PHO 263” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterf orthearts.com.
”6 Point Perspective” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwood centerforthearts.com.
”Clay II” — Work using clay and techniques, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgegallery@gmail.com.
THROUGH TUESDAY
”Wild Flowers, Wild Mountains” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
TROUGH JUNE 18
”Black Sound Series — Camille Norment, Untitled (red flame), 2019” — Artist uses sound to investigate the construction of Black identity in the person, social and political spheres, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JUNE 30
Tada Tava! art exhibit — A celebration of America’s Mountain, Ivywild School Gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; ivywildschool.com.
THROUGH JULY 2
”Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 9
”Hearts and Minds” — Works from Floyd D. Tunson, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 14
”Deep in Land” — Featuring paintings of Australian artist Jo Bertini, with collaborative music, sound and video imagery of musician and composer Thomas Studer, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH JULY 30
”Reframing Birds of America: Conversations on Audubon” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH AUG. 7
”Modern American Printmaking” — Works from Robert Blackburn, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH AUG. 28
Blue Frog & Friends Summer Sunday Series — 6-9:30 p.m. Sundays, Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
THROUGH NOV. 20
”Family Photos” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmos magictheater.com.
