THURSDAY

Worldwide Panic — With So Gone, Thrash Hard City, Any State, Honey and the Hive Mind, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Mitch Carter — 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive, donations accepted; notesbar.com/events.

Lost Joe — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

The Elders — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

"My Fair Lady" — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $53 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Hrzn — With Between the Heart, Interrobang, Keep Me Speechless, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

Billy Wayne Davis — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

THURSDAY AND SUNDAY-TUESDAY

"Beauty on the Beast" — Performed by the Bluebards Cadet Theatre Troupe, 7 p.m., Arnold Hall Auditorium, Air Force Academy; usafa.edu/event/60135/.

FRIDAY

Jahida Esperanza Trio — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

In the Teeth — With Nautiloid, Amouthfullofthunder, Broth, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Dueling Pianos - Born to Rock — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

The Stick Horses Improv Comedy — 7 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, Lon Chaney Theater, 221 E. Kiowa St., $10-$45; thestickhorses.com.

Frady Catz — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Ricky Sweum — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Big Bubble Rave — 9 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Gretchen Hess — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12 and up; looneescc.com.

Chris Porter — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

SATURDAY

Jazz Brunch with Treo — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

The Shadow River Band — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Shrapknel — With Sketch185, Hiatus/Che Bong & Ibe Hustles, Elimence, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

Martini Shot — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers — With Wheelwright, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Henrique De Almeida and the Truth Project Band — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Gimme Gimme Disco — 9 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Chauncy Crandall — Noon-6 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

SATURDAY-MONDAY

Territory Days — This Memorial Day weekend tradition always draws large crowds, Old Colorado City; shopoldcoloradocity.com.

SUNDAY

Broadway Jazz Brunch Featuring Music from "Grease" — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

David Berkeley — 1 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

NB Ridaz — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $40 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Scary Kids Scaring Kids — With Ovira, Lungburn, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.

Dig Deep — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

MONDAY

Ted Newman & Wayne Wilkinson — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; thepantryingreenmtnfallsco.com.

Gemm — With Runoff, Relate, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

TUESDAY

Joshua Ray Walker — With Jade Jackson, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

WEDNESDAY

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Dave Mensch, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Mike Hickman — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

A Carpenter's Daughter — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

Ingrown — With 10 to the Chest, Victim of Fore, Skull, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Dead Poet Society — With Public Theatre, Mindless Vitality, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Dave Stone — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $5; lulusdownstairs.com.

JUNE 1

Since Masada — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

WireWood Station — To benefit Gleneagle Sertoma, 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive, donations accepted; notesbar.com/events.

The Barefoot Family Caravan — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Meet Me @ the Altar — With Chloe Lilac, Kid Sistr, 6:30 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $19.99; vulturesrocks.com.

Sam Tallent — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17; lulusdownstairs.com.

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.

JUNE 1-28

"PLAG Color Splash 2023" — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

JUNE 1-JULY 15

"Inside—and Outside—the Lines" — Works by John and Sandy Goddard, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

JUNE 2

First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Kick-Off Concert — Hosted by Pikes Peak or Bust Foundation to benefit local military and their families with Exit West and Cody Cozz, 6 p.m., Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $25-$60. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yrr5zbdp.

Liliac — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $17 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Katchafire — With Fia, Rasta Stevie, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.

Sir Woman — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Sandy Wells — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Jimkata — With Moon Veil, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

JUNE 2-3

Ben Roy — 7 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12 and up; looneescc.com.

Chris Higgins — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

JUNE 2-4

"Fiddler on the Roof Jr." Musical — Presented by Christian Youth Theater of Colorado Springs, 6:30 p.m. June 2-4, 2 p.m. June 3-4, Liberty High School, 8720 Scarborough Drive, $12-$16; cytcoloradosprings.org/shows.

JUNE 3

Jazz Brunch with Nico Colucci Trio — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Dance With Me — Revolution Dance Academy's Recital Showcase, 2:30 and 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $17-$22; entcenterforthearts.org.

Rafiel and the Roomshakers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Queer Prom: Glowhemian Rhapsody — 6-9 p.m., Hillside Community Service, 925 S. Institute St., $10; tinyurl.com/yc7akunv.

Still the Same — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Drifting Roots — With Weege, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Hazel Miller — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$35; trilakesarts.org.

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 7-10 p.m., Tokki, 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; 719-375-0185.

The Ha Ha Shop Pop-Up Comedy Show — 8 p.m., Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave, $12-$15; funkylittletheater.org.

Boogie Nights: Summer Disco Party — 9 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

JUNE 4

Jazz Brunch with Triple Play — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Ted Newman & Wayne Wilkinson — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; thepantryingreenmtnfallsco.com.

Buckcherry — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $30 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Blue Frog — With Julian Dillon, 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

Tara Cannistraci — 7:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

Welshly Arms — With Walden, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

JUNE 4-23

Summer Music Festival — Chamber and Orchestra Music, Colorado College, Colorado Springs; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival.

JUNE 6

Three Headed Monster Tour: Violent J, Ouija Macc & Esham — 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $30; blacksheeprocks.com.

JUNE 7

AEW Dynamite-Rampage — 5:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $33 and up; worldarena.com.

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Randy Keira, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Deidre McCarthy & Friends — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events/events.

Boostive — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., go online for prices; pikespeakcenter.com.

JUNE 8

Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Red Moon Rounder — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye & Sammy Kershaw — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $55-$125; bootbarnhall.com.

Ricky Sweum — With Wayne Wilkinson, 7:30-10 p.m., Dizzy Charlie's Pop Up Summa Upstairs Bar, 817 W. Colorado Ave.; waynewilkinson.com.

De'Wayne — With Not a Toy, Crooked Teeth, Strung Short, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $17; blacksheeprocks.com.

Matt Braunger — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25; lulusdownstairs.com.

JUNE 8-9

Taylor Tomlinson — 7 p.m. June 8, 7 and 9:30 p.m. June 9, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $75 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

THROUGH FRIDAY

Meghan Wilbar - "Trinity" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

Annaliese Allen - "Redemption" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

"SWIPE: Abstract Adventures with Dating Apps" — Works by Laurel Justice, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com/pages/laurel-justice.

Works by Marisa S. White — Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com/pages/marisa.

"Bright Things is a Dark World" — Works by Luka Carter, Manitou Art Center, Hagnauer Gallery, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouartcenter.org.

Spring Student Exhibition — Art Gallery at Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; 719-502-3282, benjy.davies@pikespeak.edu.

THROUGH SATURDAY

"Old Friends" — Works by Don Green, Bill Burgess and Michael Cellan, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055.

THROUGH SUNDAY

"Anticipation" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

THROUGH MONDAY

"You're My Cuppa Tea" — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

THROUGH WEDNESDAY

"Eat Me Drink Me" — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

"Through Our Eyes" — Art from the front lines of the foster care system, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; kidscrossing.com.

Artwork from Students at Saint Mary's High School — UCCS Downtown, 102 S. Tejon St., Suite 105; Zak Kroger, 719-255-3994, zkroger@uccs.edu.

THROUGH JUNE 18

Moore Family Show — Works by Robert, Robbie and Anna Moore, 4-8 p.m., Broadmoor Galleries, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Circle; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.

"The Gift" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JULY 1

"Xi Zhang EXIT: Childtown" — Ent Center for the Arts, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.

THROUGH JULY 30

"Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. II" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JULY 31

"Almost Maybe" — Work by Kurt Kieffer, Bosky Studio, 17B E. Bijou St.; boskystudio.com. Appointments required for viewing: 719-650-2381.

THROUGH DEC. 14

"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM