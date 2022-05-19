THURSDAY
Rhythm and the Rose — 7-9 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $5; epiphanycos.com.
The Palmer Squares — With Def One & MC IQ, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Etana — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
FRIDAY
Military Appreciation Show 2022 and Ukraine Fundraiser — 4-7 p.m., Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; 719-265-6694, academyframesco.com.
Texas Hippie Coalition — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Reminiscent Souls — Featuring Lady Shay, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters — Ryan Chrys & the Roughcuts will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Carcass — With Immolation, Creeping Death, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $30; blacksheeprocks.com.
The Dead End — With Dead at Midnite, Suicide Watch, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Flash Cadillac — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $35 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Ryan Flores — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Bill Snyder — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Jana Lee and the Powers that Be — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Brandt Tobler — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
Luenell — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $35-$85; 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Incredible Circus Millibo — 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50, $44 family four pack; themat.org.
SATURDAY
El Pomar Foundation’s Penrose Heritage Museum 80th Anniversary Open House – 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Penrose Heritage Museum, 11 Lake Circle; tinyurl.com/pt943dar.
Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 2 p.m., Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks/events/free-for-all-tempest.
Mirth and Memory — Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 3 and 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $12-$30; entcenterforthearts.org.
Last Men on Earth — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazers theatre.com.
Bastardane — With Saints of Never After, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
Stand with Ukraine — An evening of song, circus and variety to benefit the refugees of Ukraine, 7:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices: themat.org.
Dave Arvizu — 8 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.
Henrique De Almeida & the Truth Project Band — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Appalachian Springs — With the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29-$83; pikespeakcenter.com.
SUNDAY
Sunday Brunch with Roma Ransom — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphanycos.com.
Aidan Gould & Jason Crowe — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
MONDAY
GWAR — With Goatwhore, Nekrogoblikon, The Native Howl, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $35; blacksheeprocks.com.
WEDNESDAY
Ragin’ Cajun Frog Legs — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
MAY 26
The Veer Union — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Matt Costa — With Lee Dewyze, Andy Tanner, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.
Habitual Offenders — Hosted by Tracy Kellett, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.
MAY 27
RA — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $18; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Origin — With Abysmal Dawn, Tombs, Killitorous, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Pony Hunt — With Joe Johnson, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.
Mike Vallely and the Complete Disaster — With Slap Happy, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Boyd Sweeney and the Moldy Figs — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
FlashBack — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Geoff Cleveland and the Sporadicals — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
MAY 27-28
Rocket Man — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$69; bootbarnhall.com.
Maher Matta — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
MAY 28
Jake Owen — With Chris Lane, 4 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St., go online for prices: switchbacksfc.com/schedule/concerts-events.
Deathride — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10; sunshinestudios live.com.
Nekromantix — With The Dead End, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Celtic Woman — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Cull the Herd — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
”Depravity” — Presented by the Champagne Cabaret, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Nube Nueve — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Benjamin Pratt — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Nico Colucci Quintet — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
MAY 29
Sunday Brunch with Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphanycos.com.
070 Shake — With Johan Lenox, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25 and up; blacksheeprocks.com.
John Spengler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
MAY 31
The Public — With Series Break, Dry Ice, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
JUNE 1-26
”The Wolves” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$40; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
JUNE 1-JULY 27
Summer Mini Concert Series — 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Children’s Museum, 2565 Airport Road; www.pikespeakchildrens museum.org.
JUNE 2
Read Southall Band — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Edie Carey — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15-$17; stargazerstheatre.com.
Ricky Sweum — 7-9 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $5; epiphanycos.com.
Polyrhythmics — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.
JUNE 2-19
“The Revolutionists” — Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15-$20, pay what you can on June 13; springsensemble theatre.org.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”Project Space” — Works by Jessica Langley, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH MAY 27
Karen Mosbacher: “The Alchemy of Gesture” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH MAY 28
”I See You” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.
”PHO 263” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.
”6 Point Perspective” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwood centerforthearts.com.
”Clay II” — Work using different types of clay and techniques, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgegallery@gmail.com.
THROUGH MAY 31
”Wild Flowers, Wild Mountains” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
TROUGH JUNE 18
”Black Sound Series — Camille Norment, Untitled (red flame), 2019” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JUNE 30
Tada Tava! Art Exhibit — A celebration of America’s Mountain, Ivywild School Gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; ivywildschool.com.
THROUGH JULY 2
”Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 9
”Hearts and Minds” — Works from Floyd D. Tunson, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 14
”Deep in Land” — Featuring paintings of Australian artist Jo Bertini, with collaborative music, sound and video imagery of musician and composer Thomas Studer, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenter forthearts.org.
THROUGH JULY 30
”Reframing Birds of America: Conversations on Audubon” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH AUG. 7
”Modern American Printmaking” — Works from Robert Blackburn, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH AUG. 28
Blue Frog & Friends Summer Sunday Series — 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sundays, Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
THROUGH NOV. 20
”Family Photos” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
