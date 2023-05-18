THURSDAY

Full Throttle — 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Michael Reece — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

CC Tiger Jazz Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/bdab2b8x.

Dead Floyd — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Brendan Abernathy — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.

Pop Punk Prom — With Strung Short, Keep Me Speechless & Series Break, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

THURSDAY-JUNE 8

Moore Family Show — Works by Robert, Robbie and Anna Moore, 4-8 p.m., Broadmoor Galleries, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Circle; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.

FRIDAY

Military Appreciation Art Show 2023 — 4-7 p.m., Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/3x6wh2y6.

The Cleveland Experiment Duo — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

The Long Run — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.

Brick & Mortar — With Jhariah, Pollyanna, Krew, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Messiahvore — With Cobranoid, Worry, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Amanda VS Material Girl - Tribute to Madonna — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Claude Bourbon — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$30; trilakesarts.org.

Dallas Alley — 7-10 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Student Voice Recital: Hunter Merriman, Baritone — 7:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/yp7dx3jd.

Boyd Sweeney & the Moldy Figs — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Daniel Eachus — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12 and up; looneescc.com.

Tony Roberts — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$70; 3escomedy.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Manitou Comedy Fest — 4 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday, Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

SATURDAY

Jazz Brunch with Clint Dadian — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

"Big Top Flop, the Heart of the Show" — 10 a.m., 1:30 and 5 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $18-$30.75; entcenterforthearts.org.

Jason Wulf Band — With Randi Keira with portion of proceeds benefitting Help Fight Autism Center, 6 p.m., Cave of the Winds, 100 Cave of the Winds Road, Manitou Springs, $10; caveofthewinds.com.

Atreyu — With Within Destruction, Lylvc, Deathride, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $30 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Bell's Flowers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Last Men on Earth — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Shwarma — With Sonic Vomit, Get the Axe, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Sound Sèance — A Hive Orchestra Performance by Jasmine Dillavo and Drew Geiger, 7-8:30 p.m., The Sluice, 2752 W. Colorado Ave., $20; thesluicecos.com.

Dreamers, Robert DeLong — With Carr, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20 and up; blacksheeprocks.com.

Look'ee Here — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Mahler 9 — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$84; pikespeakcenter.com.

SUNDAY

Jazz Brunch with Aiden Gould — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Indonesian Music and Dance — CC Gamelan 30th anniversary celebration, 3 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/dpmn9hb4.

Blue Frog — With Bill Snyder, 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

D.R.I. — With Intent, Panpsychism, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

Reburied — With Drouth, Alone, Victim Ritual, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

TUESDAY

Stryper — With Dirty Kings, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $30; blacksheeprocks.com.

Skating Polly — With Lord Friday the 13th, Tiny Tomboy, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $13; vulturesrocks.com.

TUESDAY-MAY 25

"My Fair Lady" — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $53 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

WEDNESDAY

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Jacob Christopher, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Ill Nino — With Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Tulip, Sinshrift, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Frank Roquemore — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Kepi Ghoulie — With Total Cult, Goodmorningaccordiannemesis, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

South for Winter — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

MAY 25

Worldwide Panic — With So Gone, Thrash Hard City, Any State, Honey and the Hive Mind, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Mitch Carter — 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive, donations accepted; notesbar.com/events.

Lost Joe — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

The Elders — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Hrzn — With Between the Heart, Interrobang, Keep Me Speechless, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

Billy Wayne Davis — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

MAY 26

Jahida Esperanza Trio — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

In the Teeth — With Nautiloid, Amouthfullofthunder, Broth, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Dueling Pianos - Born to Rock — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

The Stick Horses Improv Comedy — 7 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, Lon Chaney Theater, 221 E. Kiowa St., $10-$45; thestickhorses.com.

Frady Catz — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Ricky Sweum — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Big Bubble Rave — 9 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

MAY 26-27

Gretchen Hess — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12 and up; looneescc.com.

Chris Porter — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

MAY 27

Jazz Brunch with Treo — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

The Shadow River Band — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Shrapknel — With Sketch185, Hiatus/Che Bong & Ibe Hustles, Elimence, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

Martini Shot — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers — With Wheelwright, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Henrique De Almeida and the Truth Project Band — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

MAY 27-29

Territory Days — This Memorial Day weekend tradition always draws large crowds, Old Colorado City; shopoldcoloradocity.com.

MAY 28

Broadway Jazz Brunch Featuring Music from "Grease" — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

David Berkeley — 1 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

NB Ridaz — With Big Gemini, Amanda Perez, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $40 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Scary Kids Scaring Kids — With Ovira, Lungburn, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.

MAY 29

Ted Newman & Wayne Wilkinson — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; thepantryingreenmtnfallsco.com.

Salt Creek — With Gemm, Runoff, Relate, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

MAY 30

Joshua Ray Walker — With Jade Jackson, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

MAY 31

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Dave Mensch, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Mike Hickman — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

A Carpenter's Daughter — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

Ingrown — With 10 to the Chest, Victim of Fore, Skull, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Dead Poet Society — With Public Theatre, Mindless Vitality, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Dave Stone — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $5; lulusdownstairs.com.

JUNE 1

Since Masada — With Ovira, Last Chance for First Place, Our Stars Align, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

The Barefoot Family Caravan — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Meet Me @ the Altar — With Chloe Lilac, Kid Sistr, 6:30 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $19.99; vulturesrocks.com.

Sam Tallent — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17; lulusdownstairs.com.

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.

JUNE 1-28

"PLAG Color Splash 2023" — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH SUNDAY

"King Hedley II" — Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., go online for prices; entcenterforthearts.org.

THROUGH WEDNESDAY

"Sacred Art" — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$35; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH MAY 26

Meghan Wilbar - "Trinity" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

Annaliese Allen - "Redemption" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

"SWIPE: Abstract Adventures with Dating Apps" — Works by Laurel Justice, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com/pages/laurel-justice.

Works by Marisa S. White — Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com/pages/marisa.

"Bright Things is a Dark World" — Works by Luka Carter, Manitou Art Center, Hagnauer Gallery, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouartcenter.org.

Spring Student Exhibition — Art Gallery at Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; 719-502-3282, benjy.davies@pikespeak.edu.

THROUGH MAY 27

"Old Friends" — Works by Don Green, Bill Burgess and Michael Cellan, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055.

THROUGH MAY 28

"Anticipation" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

THROUGH MAY 29

"You're My Cuppa Tea" — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

THROUGH MAY 31

"Eat Me Drink Me" — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

"Through Our Eyes" — Art from the front lines of the foster care system, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; kidscrossing.com.

Artwork from Students at Saint Mary's High School — UCCS Downtown, 102 S. Tejon St., Suite 105; Zak Kroger, 719-255-3994, zkroger@uccs.edu.

THROUGH JUNE 18

"The Gift" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JULY 1

"Xi Zhang EXIT: Childtown" — Ent Center for the Arts, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.

THROUGH JULY 30

"Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. II" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JULY 31

"Almost Maybe" — Work by Kurt Kieffer, Bosky Studio, 17B E. Bijou St.; boskystudio.com. Appointments required for viewing: 719-650-2381.

THROUGH DEC. 14

"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

