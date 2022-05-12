THURSDAY
Fozzy — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Lorrie Morgan — Morgan Cheyenne will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $72-$82; bootbarnhall.com.
Mr. Crowley — With Dirty Kings, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
The Sum Beaches — With Shadow Work, We are Not a Glum Lot, Grimmly, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
You Look Like — Comedy roast with Jonny & Brian, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.
Tiger Jazz Ensemble — 7-8:30 p.m., Colorado College, Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/4ya7ejc7.
Southern Culture on the Skids — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
FRIDAY
Chase Matthew — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Benefit Concert — With Sandy Wells Band & Jeffrey Alan Band, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$55; bootbarnhall.com.
Joseph Hall — Rock, roll & remember Elvis tribute, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$45; stargazerstheatre.com.
Fighting the Phoenix — With Ovira, Born of Ash, Essence of Gaia, The Ocean Effect, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Gypsy Swing Revue — Featuring Kristi Stice, 7-9 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $15; blackroseacoustic.org.
Acoustic Eidolon — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
Wood Belly and Red Mountain Boys — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Chuck Snow — With Glass Parade, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
New Vintage Jazz — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Susan Rissman — With KJ Braithwaite, 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Sarah Groh Correa — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Landry — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
Aretha: Queen of Soul — With the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Godfrey — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$75; 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY-MAY 22
Incredible Circus Millibo — 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2-3:30 p.m. Sundays, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50, $44 family four pack; themat.org.
FRIDAY-JUNE 18
”Black Sound Series — Camille Norment, Untitled (red flame), 2019” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
SATURDAY
Starburn — 4-6 p.m., Soda Springs Park, 1016 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; starburnrocks.com.
Affliction Music — With DJ Shevy, Flow Mane, Sheed Dicaprio, Box Cya #6, Swagyu, Reflecshaun & Frank G., Ransteez Rolos, Calvin Mack, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Elton Dan & the Rocket Band — A tribute to Elton John, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $18-$22; stargazerstheatre.com.
Aaron Kamm and the One Drops — With Cas Haley, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Ahorita Salsa and Bachata Dance Night — 7-11:59 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $10-$15; epiphanycos.com.
Horse Feathers — With Maita, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
John Wise — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
David Musante — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
SATURDAY-AUG. 7
”Modern American Printmaking” — Works from Robert Blackburn, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
SUNDAY
Sunday Brunch with The Julian Genova Trio — 10 a.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphanycos.com.
Indonesian Music and Dance — 3-4:30 p.m., Colorado College, Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/4pha3nrt.
Gypsies, Dove & Dreams/Robb Stewart — A tribute to Stevie Nicks and Rod Stewart, 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $18-$22; stargazerstheatre.com.
D.R.I. — With Paralysis, Night of the Living Shred, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
MONDAY
Heroes Past and Present — With the Air Force Academy Band and 4th Infantry Division Band, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.; pikespeakcenter.com.
Weeed — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
WEDNESDAY
Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Bruce Cockburn — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $35-$40; stargazerstheatre.com.
MAY 19
Rhythm and the Rose — 7-9 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $5; epiphanycos.com.
The Palmer Squares — With Def One & MC IQ, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Etana — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
MAY 20
Texas Hippie Coalition — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Reminiscent Souls — Featuring Lady Shay, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Carcass — With Immolation, Creeping Death, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $30; blacksheeprocks.com.
The Dead End — With Dead at Midnite, Suicide Watch, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Flash Cadillac — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $35 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Ryan Flores — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Bill Snyder — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Jana Lee and the Powers that Be — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
MAY 20-21
Brandt Tobler — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
Luenell — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $35-$85; 3escomedy.com.
MAY 21
El Pomar Foundation’s Penrose Heritage Museum 80th Anniversary Open House – 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Penrose Heritage Museum, 11 Lake Circle; tinyurl.com/pt943dar.
Mirth and Memory — Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 3 and 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $12-$30; entcenterforthearts.org.
Last Men on Earth — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Bastardane — With Saints of Never After, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
Stand with Ukraine — An evening of song, circus and variety to benefit the refugees of Ukraine, 7:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices: themat.org.
Dave Arvizu — 8 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.
Henrique De Almeida & the Truth Project Band — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
MAY 21-22
Appalachian Springs — With the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29-$83; pikespeakcenter.com.
MAY 22
Sunday Brunch with Roma Ransom — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphanycos.com.
Aidan Gould & Jason Crowe — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
MAY 23
GWAR — With Goatwhore, Nekrogoblikon, The Native Howl, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $35; blacksheeprocks.com.
MAY 25
Ragin’ Cajun Frog Legs — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
MAY 26
The Veer Union — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Matt Costa — With Lee Dewyze, Andy Tanner, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.
Habitual Offenders — Hosted by Tracy Kellett, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.
THROUGH FRIDAY
”Retrospective of Small Works” — Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; 719-520-1899, curation@cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
PPCC Art Student Exhibition — Studio West Gallery, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; karen.kovaly@ppcc.edu.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”Elevate” UCCS Senior Visual Art Majors Exhibition — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; tinyurl.com/2p8fx4ce.
THROUGH SUNDAY
”The Legend of Georgia McBride” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$45; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
”The Bluest Eye” — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$44; entcenter forthearts.org.
THROUGH MAY 21
”Project Space” — Works by Jessica Langley, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH MAY 27
Karen Mosbacher: “The Alchemy of Gesture” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH MAY 28
”I See You” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.
”PHO 263” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.
”6 Point Perspective” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwood centerforthearts.com.
”Clay II” — Work using different types of clay and techniques, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgegallery@gmail.com.
THROUGH MAY 31
”Wild Flowers, Wild Mountains” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
THROUGH JUNE 30
Tada Tava! Art Exhibit — A celebration of America’s Mountain, Ivywild School Gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; ivywildschool.com.
THROUGH JULY 2
”Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 9
”Hearts and Minds” — Works from Floyd D. Tunson, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 14
”Deep in Land” — Featuring paintings of Australian artist Jo Bertini, with collaborative music, sound and video imagery of musician and composer Thomas Studer, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH JULY 30
”Reframing Birds of America: Conversations on Audubon” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH AUG. 28
Blue Frog & Friends Summer Sunday Series — 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sundays, Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
THROUGH NOV. 20
”Family Photos” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
