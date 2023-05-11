THURSDAY

Framing the Red — With Michael Morrow and the Culprits, The Big Blind, Back Stage People, Kobra Thighs, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Woody Wiley, Double Barrell — To benefit The Salvation Army, 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive, donations accepted; notesbar.com.

Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Midnight River Choir — With Austin Gilliam, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Cameron Sacky Band — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Summer Music Festival Intermezzo Season: Imani Winds — 7:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St., $5-$30; tinyurl.com/2p8mp58x.

THURSDAY-MAY 21

Venardos Circus — 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday and May 17-19, 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and May 20, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday and May 21, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $16.95-$49.95; venardoscircus.com.

FRIDAY

Sam Robbins and Jeremy Facknitz — 6 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

The Mitguards — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Starburn — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Cheap Perfume — With Spells, John Snodgrass, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Thompson Square — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $69-$89; bootbarnhall.com.

Jason Wulf Band — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Countywyde — 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

PhaseOne — With Chocolate Drop, Mvrtivl Lvw, Oreoku, Broken Inglish B2B Ywolfy, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Alvin Williams — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12 and up; looneescc.com.

Mariachi Los Camperos — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $40-$84; pikespeakcenter.com.

Gina Brillon — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $23-$65; 3escomedy.com.

The Motet — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $30 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Incredible Circus Millibo — 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

SATURDAY

Silver Jubilee — Celebrating Colorado Ballet Society’s 25th anniversary, 1 and 6 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $22-$36.75; entcenterforthearts.org.

CC Collegium Concert — Celebrating memory of Nancy Ekberg, 3 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/uuknpnr3.

Bill Snyder — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Joseph Hall — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$45; stargazerstheatre.com.

Belltower — With Ob Nixilis, Lacerated, Boor, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Cash’d Out — Tribute to Johnny Cash — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 7-10 p.m., Tokki, 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; 719-375-0185.

Milestones: CVAE at 30 — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$30; entcenterforthearts.org.

Same Dude Album Release Show — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.

SUNDAY

CC Mariachi Tigre Ensemble — 3 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/4bdvstzw.

Stephen Brooks Trio — 5-8 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

David Nihill — 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.

Blue Frog — 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

MONDAY

Spooky Mansion — With Ozonic, Chauncy Crandell, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

TUESDAY

Otep — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

CC Chamber Orchestra — 7:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/ycy5upaa.

WEDNESDAY

Music at Midday — 12:15-1:15 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/28d3rbst.

Cold — With The Ocean Effect, Awake for Days, Sygnal to Noise, Divide the Fall, Mindless Vitality, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Dean Man’s Raybans — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Sunset Patio Sessions — With The Moldy Figs, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

Thelma and the Sleaze — With Grimmly, The Short T.E.R.M., 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

MAY 18

Full Throttle — 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Michael Reece — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

CC Tiger Jazz Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/bdab2b8x.

Dead Floyd — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Brendan Abernathy — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.

Pop Punk Prom — With Strung Short, Keep Me Speechless & Series Break, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

MAY 18-JUNE 8

Moore Family Show — Works by Robert, Robbie and Anna Moore, 4-8 p.m., Broadmoor Galleries, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Circle; broadmoorgalleries.com.

MAY 19

The Cleveland Experiment — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

The Long Run — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.

Brick & Mortar — With Jhariah, Pollyanna, Krew, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Messiahvore — With Cobranoid, Worry, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Amanda VS Material Girl — Tribute to Madonna — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Claude Bourbon — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$30; trilakesarts.org.

Dallas Alley — 7-10 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Student Voice Recital: Hunter Merriman, Baritone — 7:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/yp7dx3jd.

MAY 19-20

Daniel Eachus — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12 and up; looneescc.com.

Tony Roberts — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$70; 3escomedy.com.

MAY 19-21

Manitou Comedy Fest — 4 p.m. May 19, noon May 20, 11 a.m. May 21, Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

THROUGH SATURDAY

Senior Visual Art Majors exhibition — Ent Center for the Arts, GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; gocadigital.org.

THROUGH MAY 21

”King Hedley II” — Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

THROUGH MAY 24

”Sacred Art” — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$35; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH MAY 26

Meghan Wilbar — “Trinity” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

Annaliese Allen — “Redemption” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

”SWIPE: Abstract Adventures with Dating Apps” — Works by Laurel Justice, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

Works by Marisa S. White — Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

”Bright Things is a Dark World” — Works by Luka Carter, Manitou Art Center, Hagnauer Gallery, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouartcenter.org.

Spring Student Exhibition — Art Gallery at Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; 719-502-3282, benjy.davies@pikespeak.edu.

THROUGH MAY 27

”Old Friends” — Works by Don Green, Bill Burgess and Michael Cellan, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055.

THROUGH MAY 28

”Anticipation” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

THROUGH MAY 29

”You’re My Cuppa Tea” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

THROUGH MAY 31

”Eat Me Drink Me” — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwood centerforthearts.com.

”Through Our Eyes” — Art from the front lines of the foster care system, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; kidscrossing.com.

Artwork from Students at Saint Mary’s High School — UCCS Downtown, 102 S. Tejon St., Suite 105; Zak Kroger, 719-255-3994, zkroger@uccs.edu.

THROUGH JUNE 18

”The Gift” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JULY 1

”Xi Zhang EXIT: Childtown” — Ent Center for the Arts, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org.

THROUGH JULY 30

”Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. II” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JULY 31

”Almost Maybe” — Work by Kurt Kieffer, Bosky Studio, 17B E. Bijou St.; boskystudio.com. Appointments required for viewing: 719-650-2381.

THROUGH DEC. 14

”Contested Terrains” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE