THURSDAY

Michael Reece — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Sunami — With 10 to the Chest, Sewerslife, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Thursday Night Burlesque Tease — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

VAPA Music Faculty Recital — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.

Visiting Artists — With Lawrence Stomberg, cello, and Ketty Nez, piano, 7:30-9 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/287us4hz.

Last Revel — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

Glitter Porn and the Short-T.e.r.m — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.

FRIDAY

Scott Bartlett, Rick Monroe — With Hickabee, Secorra, Tim Meegan Jr., 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

The Cleveland Experiment Duo — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Harlem Globetrotters — 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $28 and up; worldarena.com.

Spinphony — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Hirie — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Team Nonexistent — With Tiny Humans, Glitter Porn, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Cary Morin Duo — 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

Boyd Sweeney & the Moldy Figs — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Dancing Dream: A Tribute to ABBA — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$99; bootbarnhall.com.

Beyond Imagination: The Music of John Williams — Presented by Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $50 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Cocao Brown — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$55; 3escomedy.com.

Nick Swardson — 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $35 and up; looneescc.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

"Steel Magnolias" — 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 1:59 p.m. Sunday, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $21; funkylittletheater.org.

SATURDAY

Wayne Wilkinson & Andy Burtschi — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; waynewilkinson.com.

St. Patrick's Day Parade — Noon-2 p.m., Tejon Street; csstpats.com/parade-information.

Desperate Electric — With Ozonic, Dream Fugitive, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

My Blue Sky — Honoring the Allman Brothers Family of Bands, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 7-10 p.m., Tokki, 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; waynewilkinson.com.

Nico Colucci Quintet — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

"Flotsam" — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

"Hook" — Presented by DAC Performance aerialists, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$20; entcenterforthearts.org.

SUNDAY

Jake Blount — 1-3 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

Bradley University Chorale — 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., donations accepted; fumc-cs.org/music--arts.

World Ballet Series: "Cinderella" — 6:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $43 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

The Spill Canvas — With Arms Akimbo, Sending Skyward, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.

Down Time — With Briffaut, Same Dude, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

MONDAY

Junior Recital: Sam Knopp, guitar — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

MONDAY-APRIL 21

"Guatemala: Our Culture is Our Resistance" — Works by documentary photographer Jonathan Moller, Pikes Peak State College Art Gallery at Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/3mr7kv44.

TUESDAY

Psyclon Nine — 6 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $18; vulturesrocks.com.

Tanya Tucker — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39-$80; pikespeakcenter.com.

WEDNESDAY

Music at Midday — 12:15-1:15 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/28d3rbst.

That 1 Guy — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

Boot Juice — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.

MARCH 16

The Barefoot Family Caravan — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

FLOCK Contemporary Dance & Guests — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $17-$49.75; entcenterforthearts.org.

MARCH 16-26

"Indecent" — Presented by Theatreworks, Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $17; entcenterforthearts.org.

MARCH 16-APRIL 2

"The Half Life of Marie Curie" — Ent Center for the Arts, Osborn Studio Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., go online for prices; entcenterforthearts.org.

MARCH 17

Hint of Lime Brass Concert — 4:30-6 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/mrxbyjbw.

Necropanther — With Suicide Cages, Chamber Mage, 6 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

The Mitguards — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

The Long Run - Alter Eagles — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.

St. Patrick's Day Celebration — Featuring Narrow Gauge & Jason Wulf, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Deep State: Bass Haven — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10-$25; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Gimme Gimme Disco - A Disco Dance Party Inspired by ABBA — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10-$12; blacksheeprocks.com.

Todd Williams Trio — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Antivirus — 8:30 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $13; lulusdownstairs.com.

MARCH 17-18

Phillip Kopczynski — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.

MARCH 17-19

"China Before Communism - Shen Yun" — 7:30 p.m. March 17-18, 2 p.m. March 18-19, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $84 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

MARCH 17-26

"Once Upon a Musical" — 7-9:15 p.m. March 17-18 and 24-25, 2:30-5:45 p.m. March 19, 25 and 26, First United Methodist Church Theatre, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$18 in advance, $10-$20 at door; go.fumc-cs.org/revue.

MARCH 18

Devildrive & Cradle of Filth — With Black Satellite, ONI, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $35 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Bell's Flowers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Mac Saturn — With Billy Tibbals, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Fire and Ice: A Pat Benatar Tribute — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Moors & McCumber — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.

Resonance — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.

Henrique De Almeida and the Truth Project Band — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

MARCH 19

Danú — 2 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$44.75; entcenterforthearts.org.

Zeta, Ceschi — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

MARCH 20

Future Crib — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Hint of Lime Brass Trio — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.

MARCH 21

Krooked Kings — With Mind's Eye, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Guest Composer Adam Greene — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.

Emily Nenni — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $16 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

MARCH 22

Interrobang — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

Plastic Picnic — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Junior Recital: Skye Maldonado and Christopher Swanson, Composition — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

MARCH 23

Dancefestopia — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Pony Bradshaw — With Grayson Jenkins, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

MARCH 23-25

Bruce Bruce — 7:30 p.m. March 23, 7 and 9:30 p.m. March 24-25, 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $30-$85; 3escomedy.com.

MARCH 23-26

"Disney on Ice" — 7 p.m. March 23-25, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. March 25-26, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $15-$65; worldarena.com.

THROUGH SATURDAY

Works by Lisa Cush — Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; tinyurl.com/3c5ma4yh.

"Expressions On Caring by Lupita Carrasco" — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; tinyurl.com/4zjuvycc.

THROUGH MARCH 18

UCCS Visual Art Faculty Triennial Exhibition — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.

THROUGH MARCH 28

"Out of Ashes" — Pikes Peak State College, The Gallery at Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/3mr7kv44.

THROUGH MARCH 31

Shannon Dunn - "Water Rites" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

"MINIMAX" — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

"Loom & Lathe" — Works by Jess Ritter and Jo Murto, Kreuser Gallery, East Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.

"I Used to Cover My Mirrors" — Works by Sophia Hanna, Kreuser Gallery, West Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.

"Line Break - The Space Between" — Celebrating art by Lori DiPasquale and Catherine Giglio, Kreuser Gallery, South Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.

"...And the Seasons They Go Round and Round..." — Works by Deb Komitor, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

THROUGH APRIL 1

"Clay" — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055.

THROUGH APRIL 2

"Signs of Spring" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

"In the Heights" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20 and up; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH APRIL 3

"Naturally Eclectic" — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

THROUGH APRIL 30

"Lucky 13" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

THROUGH JUNE 18

"The Gift" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JULY 30

"Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. II" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

