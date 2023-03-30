THURSDAY

Tony Rosario — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

MercyMe — With Taya and Micah Tyler, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $27 and up; worldarena.com.

Broth — With Bryse Taylor, Kam, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

FRIDAY

96.1: Beats Eats Sneaks Vol. 11 Producer Battle — 5 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Jahida Esperanza Trio — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Cody Qualls & the New Ancients — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Still the Same - A Tribute to Bob Seger — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.

Westrock Music — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Reno Divorce — With Dial Drive, Disassembled, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Pump Up The Volume 80's Dance Night — With DJ Biff Tanner, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Look'ee Here — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Steven Briggs — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.

Dov Davidoff — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

SATURDAY

Wayne Wilkinson — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Adelitas Way — With Otherwise, Moon Fever, Above Snakes, A Ronins Test, Sabbatar, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $22 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Rafiel and the Roomshakers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Flash Cadillac — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $35; stargazerstheatre.com.

In the Teeth — With False Report, Total Cult, Noise Resort, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Ten Years Gone - A Led Zeppelin Tribute — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

RIP Improv — 7:30-10 p.m., The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., $15 themat.org.

Brendan Malloy Trio — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Broadway Rave — 9 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

"Brahms & Beethoven" — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$84; pikespeakcenter.com.

SATURDAY

New Horizons Band of Colorado Springs Spring Concert — 4 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10; entcenterforthearts.org.

TUESDAY

Hed PE, CrazyTown x, Tantric, Adema — With Last Chance for First Place, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Junior Recital: Hope Tuin, Piano, and Taeron Waring, Composition — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

WEDNESDAY

Mistura Bela — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Springstown Shakers — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

The Venomous Pinks — With Hell Burner, Diskount Vodka, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Summer Music Festival Intermezzo Season: The Art of Perseverance — 7:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/2p8mp58x.

Peak FreQuency Presents: Breath/Carries/Ritual — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.

APRIL 6

The Black Moods — With The Dead Deads, Honey and the Hive Mind, Our Stars Align, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $12 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Moonstruck Melodies — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Witch Ripper — With The Fool, Ice Troll, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

Gladys Knight — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Ronnie and the Redwoods — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.

APRIL 6-22

"Eric Olson: Hiatus" — Ent Center for the Arts, GOCA Project Space, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org.

APRIL 6-JULY 1

"Xi Zhang EXIT: Childtown" — Ent Center for the Arts, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org.

APRIL 7

First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Demun Jones — With Sam Grow, Kyle Chatham & the Road Shots, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Krew — With Catch 86, North by North, Interrobang, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Sofakillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Senior Recital: Aidan Rooney, Piano — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

Magic Beans — With Moon Veil, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Hot Buttered Rum — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Jake Xerxes Fussell — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

Ryan Flores — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

APRIL 7-8

Zoso - An Evening of Led Zeppelin — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.

Josh Blue — 7 and 9:30 p.m. April 7, 9:30 p.m. April 8, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $22 and up; looneescc.com.

APRIL 8

Bill Snyder — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Knoll — With God is War, Clarion Void, Motogrinder, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$49.75; entcenterforthearts.org.

Mindless Vitality — With Sponge Cake, Diskount Vodka, Strung Short, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

Despair Jordan — With Lawsuit Models, 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.

Champagne Cabaret Burlesque — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25; lulusdownstairs.com.

Third Eye Blind — 9 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

APRIL 8 AND 15

"Project 206: A Great Bones Adventure" — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

APRIL 9

Crunk Witch — With Mad Trees, Petey Pulsing, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Toto — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

APRIL 11

Volk — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

APRIL 12

Blaze Ya Dead Homie — With ABK, JDirty, Hex Rated, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

WireWood Station — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

Public Opinion — With Sponge Cake, Skull, Pressure Drop, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Symphony 21: UCCS Symphony Orchestra — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

APRIL 13

"Perspectives: Colorado Springs Artists Explore Their Voices through Photography and Painting" — 4-8 p.m., Broadmoor Galleries, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Circle; broadmoorgalleries.com.

Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Nattali Rize — With Kumar, Minori, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

Inthewhale — With The Short Term, Mindless Vitality, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

THROUGH FRIDAY

Shannon Dunn - "Water Rites" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

"MINIMAX" — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

"Loom & Lathe" — Works by Jess Ritter and Jo Murto, Kreuser Gallery, East Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.

"I Used to Cover My Mirrors" — Works by Sophia Hanna, Kreuser Gallery, West Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.

"Line Break - The Space Between" — Celebrating art by Lori DiPasquale and Catherine Giglio, Kreuser Gallery, South Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.

"... And the Seasons They Go Round and Round ..." — Works by Deb Komitor, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

Colorado Photography Learning Group Members Exhibit — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.

THROUGH SATURDAY

"Clay" — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055.

THROUGH SUNDAY

"The Half Life of Marie Curie" — Ent Center for the Arts, Osborn Studio Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., go online for prices; entcenterforthearts.org.

"Signs of Spring" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

"In the Heights" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20 and up; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH MONDAY

"Naturally Eclectic" — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

THROUGH APRIL 21

"Guatemala: Our Culture is Our Resistance" — Works by documentary photographer Jonathan Moller, Pikes Peak State College Art Gallery at Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/3mr7kv44.

THROUGH APRIL 25

"Sacred Art" — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH APRIL 30

"Lucky 13" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

THROUGH JUNE 18

"The Gift" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JULY 30

"Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. II" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH DEC. 14

"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

