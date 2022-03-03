Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
THURSDAY
”An Officer and a Gentleman” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $43-$78; pikespeakcenter.com.
Wheel of Doom — Hosted by John Rumery, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6; looneescc.com.
Cleveland Experiment — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
2022 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships — 7 a.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $23-$38; worldarena.com.
FRIDAY
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Swallowtail World Music — 6 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road; 719-598-8667.
Tommy Castro & the Painkillers — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.
Virtual Riot — With Mother Lotus, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15-$20; blacksheeprocks.com.
New Vintage Jazz — 8-10:30 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Super Tone — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Vincent Oshana — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
Brian Scolaro — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
SATURDAY
Easton Corbin — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$99; bootbarnhall.com.
Edith Makes a Paper Chain — With Crystal & the Curious and Interroband, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazers theatre.com.
The Emo Night Tour — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $17; blacksheeprocks.com.
Curtis Boucher — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Lila Mori Quartet — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Kyle Cervantes — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
SATURDAY-APRIL 3
”Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10-$20; tinyurl.com/9s2uwvkv.
SUNDAY
Demun Jones — With Long Cut, Dusty Leigh, Chute Nine, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudios live.com.
Michael Reese — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
MONDAY
Rival Sons — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.
TUESDAY
Women of the World: A Multicultural Production — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $40 and up; epiphanycos.com.
Drain — With Pain of Truth, Ingrown, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
WEDNESDAY
”Dancing with the Stars” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39.95-$99.95; pikespeakcenter.com.
MARCH 10
Don Jones Wet Plate Collodion Photography Show Opening — 4-8 p.m., The Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.
You Look Like — Comedy roast with Jonny & Brian, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.
MARCH 10-12
National Coin & Money Show — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 10-11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 12, Broadmoor Hall, 1 Lake Ave., $10, free for ages 12 and younger and active military personnel with valid ID and up to three guests, March 10-11, free for everyone March 12; 719-632-2626, nationalmoneyshow.com.
MARCH 10-20
”A Flea in Her Ear” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., go online for prices; entcenterforthearts.org.
MARCH 11
Acme Bluegrass Band — 6 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road; 719-598-8667.
Wirewood Station — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Harlem Globetrotters — 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $27 and up; worldarena.com.
Dave Arvizu — 8 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
War Hippies — Featuring Scooter Brown & Donnie Reis with Rob O’Neill, 8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$99; bootbarnhall.com.
Hennessy 6 — 8-10:30 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Nico Colucci Quintet — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
MARCH 11-12
Gretchen Hess — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
Aida Rodriguez — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$50; 3escomedy.com.
MARCH 12
St. Patrick’s Day Parade — Noon, begins at Tejon and East St. Vrain streets, goes south on Tejon Street to Vermijo Avenue; csstpats.com.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6-9 p.m., Wayfinder Coffee, 6140 Austin Bluffs Parkway; wayfindercoffee.com.
Bernz from Mayday — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 in advance, $20 at door; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Rush Archives — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazers theatre.com.
Moors & McCumber — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10 and up; trilakesarts.org.
Ahortia Latin Dance Night — 7-11:59 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $10 in advance, $15 at door; epiphanycos.com.
Steve Poltz — 7:30 p.m., Friends House Concerts, 730 Polaris Drive; tinyurl.com/2p8pk6v9.
Joe Johnson — With Jesh Yancey, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
David Musante — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
MARCH 14
Red Hot Chilli Pipers — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $35; stargazerstheatre.com.
MARCH 15
Dr. Jordan B. Peterson — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $100 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
MARCH 16
Deep State: Project Unity — 6:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.
ODC/Dance — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.
MARCH 17
From Ashes to New — With Fire from the Gods, Blind Channel, Kingdome Collapse, Above Snakes, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $23; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Powerman 5000 — With The World Over, Glass Helix, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.
MARCH 17-19
Bruce Bruce — 7 p.m. March 17, 7 and 9:30 p.m. March 18-19, 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $30-$70; 3escomedy.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
Raphael Sassi: “A Retrospective” — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; entcenterforthearts.org/goca/exhibitions/raphael- sassi-retro.
THROUGH MARCH 12
”Honky Tonk Hissy Fit” — Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., $15-$19; funkylittletheater.org.
THROUGH MARCH 30
”By the Way, Meet Vera Stark” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$45; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH APRIL 9
”Kukuli Velarde: CORPUS” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Chinn Wang: “Magical Personified Vulnerable” — Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenter forthearts.org.
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 2
”Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM