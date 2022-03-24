THURSDAY
The Kentucky Headhunters — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band — With Zach Person, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Steven Briggs — 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6-$10; looneescc.com.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Disney on Ice Presents “Into the Magic” — 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $20-$85; worldarena.com.
FRIDAY
The Mitguards — 6 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road; 719-598-8667.
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Zero 9:36 — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Bruce Hayes — With Charlie Milo, 7-9 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $15; blackroseacoustic.org.
”Swan Lake” — Presented by the Russian Ballet Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $42 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Corb Lund — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25-$100; lulusdownstairs.com.
The Delta Bombers — With 40 Acre Mule, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.
Nico Colucci Quintet — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Roma Ransom — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Zarna Garg — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
SATURDAY
Gemini Syndrome — With Pushing Veronica, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Milo Hayes Meld — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Petty Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
Top Flite Empire — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Grimmly — With Lazarus Horse, The Short T.E.R.M, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $8; vulturesrocks.com.
Face Vocal Band — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $22 in advance, $27 day of show; stargazerstheatre.com.
Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Boys Sweeney and the Moldy Figs — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Jana Lee and the Powers That Be — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Destroyer of Light — With In the Company of Serpents, Worry, Kalakuta, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
David Manship — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
TUESDAY
Drowning Pool & Ill Nino — With Hed PE, Deathride, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $30 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Vibes on Vibes Tour — With Eric Bellinger & Sammie, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25-$150; blacksheeprocks.com.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY
”South Pacific” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $38-$83; pikespeakcenter.com.
WEDNESDAY
Doyle — With Salem’s Childe, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15; sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Gilmore Family Band — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
MARCH 31
Pierre Bensusan — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$25-; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Pot and My Own Summer — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $27-$34; bootbarnhall.com.
Habitual Offenders — Hosted by Tracy Kellett, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6; looneescc.com.
Dancefestopia: Yellow Brick Road Tour — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Covenhoven and the Still Tide — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15-$60; lulusdownstairs.com.
APRIL 1
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Interrobang — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazerstheatre.com.
Spring Jazz Night — With Colorado Springs Conservatory, 7 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Ariel View — With Clementine Was Right, Tiny Tomboy, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
Concert and Comedy Night — With Sandy Wells and Sam Adams to benefit Family of Christ Student Ministry and Mission Trips Program, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$55; bootbarnhall.com.
Pop Punk Night: Colorado Springs, CO! By: Van Full of Nuns — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
APRIL 1-2
Al Goodwin — 7 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
Dov Davidoff — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
APRIL 2
Mike Phirman — 2-4 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $5-$25; trilakesarts.org.
”Sleeping Beauty” — 4-6:45 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15 and up: tickets.entcenterforthearts.org/3207.
The Iron Maidens — With Cryptic Writings, Sabbatar, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Guttermouth — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
Locash — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$85; bootbarnhall.com.
Joe Johnson & the Wildfire — With Grant Sabin, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Nube Nueve — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Steve Langemo & Jennifer Dixon — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
APRIL 2-3
”Paganini and Cinderella” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m. April 2, 2:30 p.m. April 3, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29-$83; pikespeakcenter.com.
Zoso Led Zeppelin Tribute — 7 p.m. April 2, 6 p.m. April 3, Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
APRIL 3
Joe Uveges — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
APRIL 5
”Rent” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $43-$78; pikespeakcenter.com.
APRIL 6
Trever Keith — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $13; blacksheeprocks.com.
The Bobby Lees — With Colfax Speed Queen, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $8; vulturesrocks.com.
APRIL 7
Magic Giant — With Heavy Guns, The Orphan and the Poet, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Wheel of Doom — Hosted by John Rumery, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6; looneescc.com.
APRIL 7-9
”The Sound of Music” — 7 p.m. April 7-9, 2 p.m. April 9, Pine Creek High School, 10750 Thunder Mountain Ave., $8-$10; tinyurl.com/4ae2sbna.
APRIL 7-24
“Life Sucks” — Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15-$20; springsensembletheatre.org.
THROUGH FRIDAY
Sarah Wright: “Dreamlands” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Lisa Fabiano: “A Glimpse of Infinity” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
”Ember” — Works by Shannon Dunn, The Machine Shop, 4 S. Wahsatch Ave., Suite 120; jointhemachine.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”Metamorphosis” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
THROUGH MONDAY
”Creatures Great and Small” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
THROUGH APRIL 1
Multimedia Graphic Design & Photography Student Exhibition — Studio West Art Gallery, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/2p8z5jtv.
THROUGH APRIL 2
”Black Sound Series — Rodney McMillian, Preacher Man, 2015” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH APRIL 9
”Kukuli Velarde: CORPUS” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH APRIL 3
”Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10-$20; tinyurl.com/9s2uwvkv.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Chinn Wang: “Magical Personified Vulnerable” — Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH APRIL 30
The Gazette Exhibit — Celebrating 150 years, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; ppld.org/library-21c.
THROUGH JUNE 30
Tada Tava! Art Exhibit — A celebration of America’s Mountain, Ivywild School Gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; ivywildschool.com.
THROUGH JULY 2
”Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
