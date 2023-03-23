THURSDAY

CANCELLED - Ms. Colorado Senior America Variety Show — 3-4 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: Laura Hale, 719-725-6060, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/events.

Lost Joe — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Dancefestopia — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Sports Team — With In the Teeth, Replica City, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10.39; vulturesrocks.com.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Bruce Bruce — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $30-$85; 3escomedy.com.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

"Disney on Ice" — 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $15-$65; worldarena.com.

FRIDAY

The Shadow River Band — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.

Jeff Leeson — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.

Turquoise — With Jellyfish Farm, Ovira, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

The Stick Horses Improv Comedy — 7 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, Lon Chaney Theater, 221 E. Kiowa St., $10-$45; thestickhorses.com.

Humbird — 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

Exit West — 7-11 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Army Brass Quintet — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.

Luke Gaston — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

City of the Sun — With Portair, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Pablo Francisco — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $25 and up; looneescc.com.

SATURDAY

Wayne Wilkinson & Andy Burtschi — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; waynewilkinson.com.

Jeremy Facknitz — With Birds of Play, 6 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Steve Stone — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Ruby Greenburg — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Jake Loggins Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Get Some — With Keep Flying Relate, Catch 86, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.

Suitable Miss, Saints of Never After — With Get the Axe, Glass Human, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

The Long Run - A Tribute to the Eagles — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

Steve N' Seagulls — 9:30 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Staged Reading of "Sister Sailors" — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

SUNDAY

The Moldy Figs — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Our Favorite Things — Presented by Pikes Peak Philharmonic, 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$15; entcenterforthearts.org.

Moonshine Bandits — Hosted by Goat of Full Throttle with Charlie Farley, Bandon Hart, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

TUESDAY

Duel — With Worry, Hashtronaut, Tovenaar, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

The Heavy Heavy with Alpenglow — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

WEDNESDAY

Saliva — With Through Fire, Any Given Sin, Deathride, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Fred Huffman — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Frog & Fiddle — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

Dina Hollingsworth — With Wayne Wilkinson, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Tokki, 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; waynewilkinson.com.

Teenage Bottlerocket — With Brendan Kelly, Redbush, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

Scout Gillett — With Calamity, Nautiloid, ZookRaught, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

Springstown Shakers — 7-9 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

MARCH 30

Tony Rosario — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

MercyMe — With Taya and Micah Tyler, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $27 and up; worldarena.com.

Broth — With Bryse Taylor, Kam, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

MARCH 31

96.1: Beats Eats Sneaks Vol. 11 Producer Battle — 5 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Jahida Esperanza Trio — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Cody Qualls & the New Ancients — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Still the Same - A Tribute to Bob Seger — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.

Reno Divorce — With Dial Drive, Disassembled, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

MARCH 31-APRIL 1

Steven Briggs — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.

Dov Davidoff — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

APRIL 1

Wayne Wilkinson — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Adelitas Way — With Otherwise, Moon Fever, Above Snakes, A Ronins Test, Sabbatar, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $22 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Rafiel and the Roomshakers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Flash Cadillac — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $35; stargazerstheatre.com.

Ten Years Gone - A Led Zeppelin Tribute — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

RIP Improv — 7:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

Broadway Rave — 9 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

APRIL 1-2

"Brahms & Beethoven" — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m. April 1, 2:30 p.m. April 2, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$84; pikespeakcenter.com.

APRIL 2

New Horizons Band of Colorado Springs Spring Concert — 4 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10; entcenterforthearts.org.

APRIL 4

Hed PE, CrazyTown x, Tantric, Adema — With Last Chance for First Place, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Junior Recital: Hope Tuin, Piano and Taeron Waring, Composition — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

APRIL 5

Springstown Shakers — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

The Venomous Pinks — With Hell Burner, Diskount Vodka, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Summer Music Festival Intermezzo Season: The Art of Perseverance — 7:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/2p8mp58x.

Peak FreQuency Presents: Breath/Carries/Ritual — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.

APRIL 6

The Black Moods — With The Dead Deads, Honey and the Hive Mind, Our Stars Align, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $12 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Witch Ripper — With The Fool, Ice Troll, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

Gladys Knight — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

APRIL 6-22

"Eric Olson: Hiatus" — Ent Center for the Arts, GOCA Project Space, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.

APRIL 6-JULY 1

"Xi Zhang EXIT: Childtown" — Ent Center for the Arts, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.

THROUGH SUNDAY

"Once Upon a Musical" — 7-9:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2:30-5:45 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, First United Methodist Church Theatre, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$18 in advance, $10-$20 at door; go.fumc-cs.org/revue.

"Indecent" — Presented by Theatreworks, Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $17; entcenterforthearts.org.

THROUGH TUESDAY

"Out of Ashes" — Pikes Peak State College, The Gallery at Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/3mr7kv44.

THROUGH MARCH 31

Shannon Dunn - "Water Rites" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

"MINIMAX" — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

"Loom & Lathe" — Works by Jess Ritter and Jo Murto, Kreuser Gallery, East Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.

"I Used to Cover My Mirrors" — Works by Sophia Hanna, Kreuser Gallery, West Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.

"Line Break - The Space Between" — Celebrating art by Lori DiPasquale and Catherine Giglio, Kreuser Gallery, South Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.

"...And the Seasons They Go Round and Round..." — Works by Deb Komitor, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

Colorado Photography Learning Group Members Exhibit — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.

THROUGH APRIL 1

"Clay" — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055.

THROUGH APRIL 2

"The Half Life of Marie Curie" — Ent Center for the Arts, Osborn Studio Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., go online for prices; entcenterforthearts.org.

"Signs of Spring" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

"In the Heights" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20 and up; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH APRIL 3

"Naturally Eclectic" — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

THROUGH APRIL 21

"Guatemala: Our Culture is Our Resistance" — Works by documentary photographer Jonathan Moller, Pikes Peak State College Art Gallery at Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/3mr7kv44.

THROUGH APRIL 25

"Sacred Art" Exhibition — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH APRIL 28

THROUGH APRIL 30

"Lucky 13" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

THROUGH JUNE 18

"The Gift" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JULY 30

"Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. II" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH DEC. 14

"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM