THURSDAY
CANCELLED - Ms. Colorado Senior America Variety Show — 3-4 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: Laura Hale, 719-725-6060, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/events.
Lost Joe — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.
Dancefestopia — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Sports Team — With In the Teeth, Replica City, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10.39; vulturesrocks.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Bruce Bruce — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $30-$85; 3escomedy.com.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
"Disney on Ice" — 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $15-$65; worldarena.com.
FRIDAY
The Shadow River Band — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.
Jeff Leeson — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.
Turquoise — With Jellyfish Farm, Ovira, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
The Stick Horses Improv Comedy — 7 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, Lon Chaney Theater, 221 E. Kiowa St., $10-$45; thestickhorses.com.
Humbird — 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
Exit West — 7-11 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.
Army Brass Quintet — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.
Luke Gaston — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
City of the Sun — With Portair, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Pablo Francisco — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $25 and up; looneescc.com.
SATURDAY
Wayne Wilkinson & Andy Burtschi — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; waynewilkinson.com.
Jeremy Facknitz — With Birds of Play, 6 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Steve Stone — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Ruby Greenburg — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.
Jake Loggins Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Get Some — With Keep Flying Relate, Catch 86, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
Suitable Miss, Saints of Never After — With Get the Axe, Glass Human, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
The Long Run - A Tribute to the Eagles — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
Steve N' Seagulls — 9:30 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Staged Reading of "Sister Sailors" — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
SUNDAY
The Moldy Figs — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.
Our Favorite Things — Presented by Pikes Peak Philharmonic, 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$15; entcenterforthearts.org.
Moonshine Bandits — Hosted by Goat of Full Throttle with Charlie Farley, Bandon Hart, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
TUESDAY
Duel — With Worry, Hashtronaut, Tovenaar, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
The Heavy Heavy with Alpenglow — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
WEDNESDAY
Saliva — With Through Fire, Any Given Sin, Deathride, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Fred Huffman — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.
Frog & Fiddle — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.
Dina Hollingsworth — With Wayne Wilkinson, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Tokki, 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; waynewilkinson.com.
Teenage Bottlerocket — With Brendan Kelly, Redbush, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Scout Gillett — With Calamity, Nautiloid, ZookRaught, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
Springstown Shakers — 7-9 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.
MARCH 30
Tony Rosario — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.
MercyMe — With Taya and Micah Tyler, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $27 and up; worldarena.com.
Broth — With Bryse Taylor, Kam, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
MARCH 31
96.1: Beats Eats Sneaks Vol. 11 Producer Battle — 5 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Jahida Esperanza Trio — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.
Cody Qualls & the New Ancients — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Still the Same - A Tribute to Bob Seger — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
Reno Divorce — With Dial Drive, Disassembled, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
MARCH 31-APRIL 1
Steven Briggs — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Dov Davidoff — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
APRIL 1
Wayne Wilkinson — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.
Adelitas Way — With Otherwise, Moon Fever, Above Snakes, A Ronins Test, Sabbatar, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $22 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Rafiel and the Roomshakers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.
Flash Cadillac — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $35; stargazerstheatre.com.
Ten Years Gone - A Led Zeppelin Tribute — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
RIP Improv — 7:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
Broadway Rave — 9 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
APRIL 1-2
"Brahms & Beethoven" — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m. April 1, 2:30 p.m. April 2, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$84; pikespeakcenter.com.
APRIL 2
New Horizons Band of Colorado Springs Spring Concert — 4 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10; entcenterforthearts.org.
APRIL 4
Hed PE, CrazyTown x, Tantric, Adema — With Last Chance for First Place, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Junior Recital: Hope Tuin, Piano and Taeron Waring, Composition — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
APRIL 5
Springstown Shakers — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.
The Venomous Pinks — With Hell Burner, Diskount Vodka, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Summer Music Festival Intermezzo Season: The Art of Perseverance — 7:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/2p8mp58x.
Peak FreQuency Presents: Breath/Carries/Ritual — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.
APRIL 6
The Black Moods — With The Dead Deads, Honey and the Hive Mind, Our Stars Align, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $12 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Witch Ripper — With The Fool, Ice Troll, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
Gladys Knight — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
APRIL 6-22
"Eric Olson: Hiatus" — Ent Center for the Arts, GOCA Project Space, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.
APRIL 6-JULY 1
"Xi Zhang EXIT: Childtown" — Ent Center for the Arts, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.
THROUGH SUNDAY
"Once Upon a Musical" — 7-9:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2:30-5:45 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, First United Methodist Church Theatre, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$18 in advance, $10-$20 at door; go.fumc-cs.org/revue.
"Indecent" — Presented by Theatreworks, Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $17; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH TUESDAY
"Out of Ashes" — Pikes Peak State College, The Gallery at Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/3mr7kv44.
THROUGH MARCH 31
Shannon Dunn - "Water Rites" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.
"MINIMAX" — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
"Loom & Lathe" — Works by Jess Ritter and Jo Murto, Kreuser Gallery, East Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
"I Used to Cover My Mirrors" — Works by Sophia Hanna, Kreuser Gallery, West Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
"Line Break - The Space Between" — Celebrating art by Lori DiPasquale and Catherine Giglio, Kreuser Gallery, South Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
"...And the Seasons They Go Round and Round..." — Works by Deb Komitor, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.
Colorado Photography Learning Group Members Exhibit — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
THROUGH APRIL 1
"Clay" — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055.
THROUGH APRIL 2
"The Half Life of Marie Curie" — Ent Center for the Arts, Osborn Studio Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., go online for prices; entcenterforthearts.org.
"Signs of Spring" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
"In the Heights" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20 and up; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH APRIL 3
"Naturally Eclectic" — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
THROUGH APRIL 21
"Guatemala: Our Culture is Our Resistance" — Works by documentary photographer Jonathan Moller, Pikes Peak State College Art Gallery at Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/3mr7kv44.
THROUGH APRIL 25
"Sacred Art" Exhibition — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
THROUGH APRIL 28
THROUGH APRIL 30
"Lucky 13" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
THROUGH JUNE 18
"The Gift" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 30
"Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. II" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH DEC. 14
"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
