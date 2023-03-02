THURSDAY

Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Underground Springhouse — With Charlie Milo Trio, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

The Guise of a Demon — With Tovenaar, When Darkness Falls, Beyond, Forgiveness, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

The Butterfly Place — A one-man show by Jesse Wilson, 5-6:30 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $85; communityculturalcollective.org.

THURSDAY-MARCH 11

"Expressions On Caring by Lupita Carrasco" — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; tinyurl.com/4zjuvycc.

THURSDAY-APRIL 2

"In the Heights" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20 and up; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

FRIDAY

First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Token — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Colorado College Bluegrass Ensemble — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

Wax Tailor — With Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Nightwraith — With Matriarch, Lost Relics, Ob Nixilis, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Harry Chapin and John Prine - A Tribute to Their Music — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Jo Koy — 8 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $54 and up; worldarena.com.

The Lil Smokies — With Two Runner, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $22 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Drew Dunn — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.

Brian Simpson — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

"Steel Magnolias" — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Palmer Lake Town Hall, 42 Valley Crescent St., $21; funkylittletheater.org.

SATURDAY

Sleep Signals — With Last Chance for First Place, Born in Ash, Violence in Violet, Aligned in Ruins, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $12; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Rafiel and the Roomshakers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Chrmng, Endie - 777 Tour — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.

Soapdish Featuring Last Patrol — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

RIP Improv — 7:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

Walter Salas-Humara of the Silos — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18; lulusdownstairs.com.

Saturday in March Disco — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Colorado Springs Youth Symphony Winter Concert — 2 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $28; entcenterforthearts.org.

Dvorak 8 — Presented by Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$84; pikespeakcenter.com.

SUNDAY

Nebula — With Never Kenezzard, Replica City, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

J Boog with Likkle Jordee — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.

MONDAY

Senior Recital: Natalie Jensen, Voice — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

TUESDAY

Student Recital: Teran Hays and Evelyn Curtis, Voice — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

Black Jacket Symphony presents Fleetwood Mac Rumours — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $25 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

WEDNESDAY

Hardwood Heart — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

Adam Cayton-Holland — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

Young Dubliners — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $35 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

MARCH 9

Michael Reece — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Sunami — With 10 to the Chest, Sewerslife, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Thursday Night Burlesque Tease — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

VAPA Music Faculty Recital — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.

Visiting Artists — With Lawrence Stomberg, cello, and Ketty Nez, piano, 7:30-9 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/287us4hz.

Last Revel — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

MARCH 10

Scott Bartlett, Rick Monroe — With Hickabee, Secorra, Tim Meegan Jr., 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

The Cleveland Experiment Duo — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Harlem Globetrotters — 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $28 and up; worldarena.com.

Spinphony — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Hirie — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Cary Morin Duo — 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

MARCH 10-11

Dancing Dream: A Tribute to ABBA — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$99; bootbarnhall.com.

Beyond Imagination: The Music of John Williams — Presented by Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $50 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Cocao Brown — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$55; 3escomedy.com.

Nick Swardson — 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $35 and up; looneescc.com.

MARCH 10-12

"Steel Magnolias" — 7 p.m. March 10, 2 and 7 p.m. March 11, 1:59 p.m. March 12, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $21; funkylittletheater.org.

MARCH 11

Wayne Wilkinson & Andy Burtschi — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; waynewilkinson.com.

St. Patrick's Day Parade — Noon-2 p.m., Tejon Street; csstpats.com.

Desperate Electric — With Ozonic, Dream Fugitive, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

My Blue Sky — Honoring the Allman Brothers Family of Bands, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 7-10 p.m., Tokki, 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; waynewilkinson.com.

MARCH 11-12

"Flotsam" — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 11, 1 and 3 p.m. March 12, The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

"Hook" — Presented by DAC Performance aerialists, 2 and 7 p.m. March 11, 2 p.m. March 12, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$20; entcenterforthearts.org.

MARCH 12

Jake Blount — 1-3 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

Bradley University Chorale — 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., donations accepted; fumc-cs.org.

World Ballet Series: "Cinderella" — 6:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $43 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

The Spill Canvas — With Arms Akimbo, Sending Skyward, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.

MARCH 13

Junior Recital: Sam Knopp, Guitar — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

MARCH 14

Psyclon Nine — 6 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $18; vulturesrocks.com.

Tanya Tucker — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39-$80; pikespeakcenter.com.

MARCH 15

Music at Midday — 12:15-1:15 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/28d3rbst.

That 1 Guy — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

Boot Juice — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.

MARCH 16

The Barefoot Family Caravan — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

FLOCK Contemporary Dance & Guests — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $17-$49.75; entcenterforthearts.org.

MARCH 16-26

"Indecent" — Presented by Theatreworks, Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $17; entcenterforthearts.org.

MARCH 16-APRIL 2

"The Half Life of Marie Curie" — Ent Center for the Arts, Osborn Studio Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., go online for prices; entcenterforthearts.org.

THROUGH MARCH 9

"Masters of Classical Painting" — Works by Mian Situ, Benjamin Wu and Zhaoming Wu, Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoorgalleries.com.

THROUGH MARCH 11

Works by Lisa Cush — Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; tinyurl.com/3c5ma4yh.

THROUGH MARCH 18

UCCS Visual Art Faculty Triennial Exhibition — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.

THROUGH MARCH 28

"Out of Ashes" — Pikes Peak State College, The Gallery at Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/3mr7kv44.

THROUGH APRIL 2

"Lucky 13" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

THROUGH JULY 30

"Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. II" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

