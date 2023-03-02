THURSDAY
Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Underground Springhouse — With Charlie Milo Trio, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
The Guise of a Demon — With Tovenaar, When Darkness Falls, Beyond, Forgiveness, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
The Butterfly Place — A one-man show by Jesse Wilson, 5-6:30 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $85; communityculturalcollective.org.
THURSDAY-MARCH 11
"Expressions On Caring by Lupita Carrasco" — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; tinyurl.com/4zjuvycc.
THURSDAY-APRIL 2
"In the Heights" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20 and up; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
FRIDAY
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Token — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Colorado College Bluegrass Ensemble — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.
Wax Tailor — With Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
Nightwraith — With Matriarch, Lost Relics, Ob Nixilis, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Harry Chapin and John Prine - A Tribute to Their Music — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.
Jo Koy — 8 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $54 and up; worldarena.com.
The Lil Smokies — With Two Runner, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $22 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Drew Dunn — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Brian Simpson — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"Steel Magnolias" — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Palmer Lake Town Hall, 42 Valley Crescent St., $21; funkylittletheater.org.
SATURDAY
Sleep Signals — With Last Chance for First Place, Born in Ash, Violence in Violet, Aligned in Ruins, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $12; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Rafiel and the Roomshakers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Chrmng, Endie - 777 Tour — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
Soapdish Featuring Last Patrol — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.
RIP Improv — 7:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
Walter Salas-Humara of the Silos — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18; lulusdownstairs.com.
Saturday in March Disco — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Colorado Springs Youth Symphony Winter Concert — 2 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $28; entcenterforthearts.org.
Dvorak 8 — Presented by Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$84; pikespeakcenter.com.
SUNDAY
Nebula — With Never Kenezzard, Replica City, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
J Boog with Likkle Jordee — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.
MONDAY
Senior Recital: Natalie Jensen, Voice — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
TUESDAY
Student Recital: Teran Hays and Evelyn Curtis, Voice — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
Black Jacket Symphony presents Fleetwood Mac Rumours — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $25 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
WEDNESDAY
Hardwood Heart — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.
Adam Cayton-Holland — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
Young Dubliners — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $35 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
MARCH 9
Michael Reece — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Sunami — With 10 to the Chest, Sewerslife, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
Thursday Night Burlesque Tease — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
VAPA Music Faculty Recital — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.
Visiting Artists — With Lawrence Stomberg, cello, and Ketty Nez, piano, 7:30-9 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/287us4hz.
Last Revel — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
MARCH 10
Scott Bartlett, Rick Monroe — With Hickabee, Secorra, Tim Meegan Jr., 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Cleveland Experiment Duo — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Harlem Globetrotters — 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $28 and up; worldarena.com.
Spinphony — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Hirie — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
Cary Morin Duo — 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
MARCH 10-11
Dancing Dream: A Tribute to ABBA — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$99; bootbarnhall.com.
Beyond Imagination: The Music of John Williams — Presented by Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $50 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Cocao Brown — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$55; 3escomedy.com.
Nick Swardson — 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $35 and up; looneescc.com.
MARCH 10-12
"Steel Magnolias" — 7 p.m. March 10, 2 and 7 p.m. March 11, 1:59 p.m. March 12, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $21; funkylittletheater.org.
MARCH 11
Wayne Wilkinson & Andy Burtschi — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; waynewilkinson.com.
St. Patrick's Day Parade — Noon-2 p.m., Tejon Street; csstpats.com.
Desperate Electric — With Ozonic, Dream Fugitive, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
My Blue Sky — Honoring the Allman Brothers Family of Bands, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 7-10 p.m., Tokki, 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; waynewilkinson.com.
MARCH 11-12
"Flotsam" — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 11, 1 and 3 p.m. March 12, The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
"Hook" — Presented by DAC Performance aerialists, 2 and 7 p.m. March 11, 2 p.m. March 12, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$20; entcenterforthearts.org.
MARCH 12
Jake Blount — 1-3 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Bradley University Chorale — 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., donations accepted; fumc-cs.org.
World Ballet Series: "Cinderella" — 6:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $43 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
The Spill Canvas — With Arms Akimbo, Sending Skyward, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.
MARCH 13
Junior Recital: Sam Knopp, Guitar — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
MARCH 14
Psyclon Nine — 6 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $18; vulturesrocks.com.
Tanya Tucker — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39-$80; pikespeakcenter.com.
MARCH 15
Music at Midday — 12:15-1:15 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/28d3rbst.
That 1 Guy — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.
Boot Juice — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.
MARCH 16
The Barefoot Family Caravan — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
FLOCK Contemporary Dance & Guests — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $17-$49.75; entcenterforthearts.org.
MARCH 16-26
"Indecent" — Presented by Theatreworks, Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $17; entcenterforthearts.org.
MARCH 16-APRIL 2
"The Half Life of Marie Curie" — Ent Center for the Arts, Osborn Studio Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., go online for prices; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH MARCH 9
"Masters of Classical Painting" — Works by Mian Situ, Benjamin Wu and Zhaoming Wu, Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoorgalleries.com.
THROUGH MARCH 11
Works by Lisa Cush — Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; tinyurl.com/3c5ma4yh.
THROUGH MARCH 18
UCCS Visual Art Faculty Triennial Exhibition — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.
THROUGH MARCH 28
"Out of Ashes" — Pikes Peak State College, The Gallery at Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/3mr7kv44.
THROUGH APRIL 2
"Lucky 13" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
THROUGH JULY 30
"Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. II" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE