THURSDAY
From Ashes to New — With Fire from the Gods, Blind Channel, Kingdome Collapse, Above Snakes, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $23; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Powerman 5000 — With The World Over, Glass Helix, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
”A Flea in Her Ear” — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., go online for prices; entcenterforthearts.org.
FRIDAY
Colorado Photography Learning Group Member Exhibit — 4-7 p.m., Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; academyframesco.com.
The Sleeping Giants - 6 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road; 719-598-8667.
The Bus Band — A tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Circle Jerks — With 7 Seconds, Negative Approach, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $35; blacksheeprocks.com.
Lili Mori & Jana Lee — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Ryan Flores — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Treo — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeeting house.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The Long Run — Eagles Tribute Band — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
David Testroet — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
Ray Charles: Motown and Beyond — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29-$83; pikespeakcenter.com.
FRIDAY-APRIL 3
”The Secret Garden, the Musical” — 7-9:15 p.m. Fridays, 2:30-4:45 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$20; tinyurl.com/ 2p96bhc7.
SATURDAY
Sierra Ferrell — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Smellblind — With Psychotic Reaction, Same Dude, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $8; vulturesrocks.com.
Dina Hollingsworth Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Vivian Gail Quintet — Featuring Brad Eastin, 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Mike and the Moonpies — With The Barlow, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.
FlashBack — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
MONDAY
Indigo De Souza — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $16; blacksheeprocks.com.
TUESDAY
”The British Invasion — Live on Stage” — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $30-$50; pikespeakcenter.com.
Polyplastic — With No Swoon, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
WEDNESDAY
”Blippe the Musical” — 6 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $25-$65; pikespeakcenter.com.
Stillhouse Junkies — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Balto — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $7; vulturesrocks.com.
MARCH 24
The Kentucky Headhunters — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band — With Zach Person, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
MARCH 24-26
David Testroet — 7 p.m. March 24, 7 and 9:30 p.m. March 25-26, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6-$10; looneescc.com.
MARCH 24-27
Disney on Ice Presents “Into the Magic” — 7 p.m. March 24-25, 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. March 26, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. March 27, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $20-$85; worldarena.com.
MARCH 25
The Mitguards — 6 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road; 719-598-8667.
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Zero 9:36 — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Bruce Hayes — With Charlie Milo, 7-9 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $15; blackroseacoustic.org.
“Swan Lake” — Presented by the Russian Ballet Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $42 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Corb Lund — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25-$100; lulusdownstairs.com.
The Delta Bombers — With 40 Acre Mule, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.
Nico Colucci Quintet — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Roma Ransom — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
MARCH 25-26
Zarna Garg — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
MARCH 26
Gemini Syndrome — With Pushing Veronica, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Milo Hayes Meld — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Petty Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
Top Flite Empire — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Grimmly — With Lazarus Horse, The Short T.E.R.M, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $8; vulturesrocks.com.
Face Vocal Band — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $22 in advance, $27 day of show; stargazerstheatre.com.
Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Boys Sweeney and the Moldy Figs — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Jana Lee and the Powers That Be — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
MARCH 27
Stand Up Drag Brunch — Noon, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $25 and up; looneescc.com.
Destroyer of Light — With In the Company of Serpents, Worry, Kalakuta, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
David Manship — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
MARCH 29
Drowning Pool & Ill Nino — With Hed PE, Deathride, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $30 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Vibes on Vibes Tour — With Eric Bellinger & Sammie, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25-$150; blacksheeprocks.com.
MARCH 29-30
”South Pacific” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $38-$83; pikespeakcenter.com.
MARCH 30
Doyle — With Salem’s Childe, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15; sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Gilmore Family Band — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
MARCH 31
Pierre Bensusan — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20 in advance, $25 day of show; stargazerstheatre.com.
Habitual Offenders — Hosted by Tracy Kellett, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6; looneescc.com.
Dancefestopia: Yellow Brick Road Tour — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Covenhoven and the Still Tide — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15-$60; lulusdownstairs.com.
THROUGH MARCH 25
Sarah Wright: “Dreamlands” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Lisa Fabiano: “A Glimpse of Infinity” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
”Ember” — Works by Shannon Dunn, The Machine Shop, 4 S. Wahsatch Ave., Suite 120; jointhemachine.com.
THROUGH MARCH 26
”Metamorphosis” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwood centerforthearts.com.
THROUGH MARCH 28
”Creatures Great and Small” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
THROUGH APRIL 1
Multimedia Graphic Design & Photography Student Exhibition — Studio West Art Gallery, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/2p8z5jtv.
THROUGH APRIL 2
”Black Sound Series — Rodney McMillian, Preacher Man, 2015” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH APRIL 9
”Kukuli Velarde: CORPUS” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH APRIL 3
”Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10-$20; tinyurl.com/9s2uwvkv.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Chinn Wang: “Magical Personified Vulnerable” — Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 2
”Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM