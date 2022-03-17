go events

THURSDAY

From Ashes to New — With Fire from the Gods, Blind Channel, Kingdome Collapse, Above Snakes, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $23; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Powerman 5000 — With The World Over, Glass Helix, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

”A Flea in Her Ear” — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., go online for prices; entcenterforthearts.org.

FRIDAY

Colorado Photography Learning Group Member Exhibit — 4-7 p.m., Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; academyframesco.com.

The Sleeping Giants - 6 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road; 719-598-8667.

The Bus Band — A tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Circle Jerks — With 7 Seconds, Negative Approach, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $35; blacksheeprocks.com.

Lili Mori & Jana Lee — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

Ryan Flores — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.

Treo — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeeting house.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

The Long Run — Eagles Tribute Band — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$45; bootbarnhall.com.

David Testroet — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.

Ray Charles: Motown and Beyond — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29-$83; pikespeakcenter.com.

FRIDAY-APRIL 3

”The Secret Garden, the Musical” — 7-9:15 p.m. Fridays, 2:30-4:45 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$20; tinyurl.com/ 2p96bhc7.

SATURDAY

Sierra Ferrell — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

Smellblind — With Psychotic Reaction, Same Dude, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $8; vulturesrocks.com.

Dina Hollingsworth Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

Vivian Gail Quintet — Featuring Brad Eastin, 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

SUNDAY

Mike and the Moonpies — With The Barlow, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.

FlashBack — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

MONDAY

Indigo De Souza — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $16; blacksheeprocks.com.

TUESDAY

”The British Invasion — Live on Stage” — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $30-$50; pikespeakcenter.com.

Polyplastic — With No Swoon, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

WEDNESDAY

”Blippe the Musical” — 6 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $25-$65; pikespeakcenter.com.

Stillhouse Junkies — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

Balto — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $7; vulturesrocks.com.

MARCH 24

The Kentucky Headhunters — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band — With Zach Person, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

MARCH 24-26

David Testroet — 7 p.m. March 24, 7 and 9:30 p.m. March 25-26, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6-$10; looneescc.com.

MARCH 24-27

Disney on Ice Presents “Into the Magic” — 7 p.m. March 24-25, 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. March 26, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. March 27, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $20-$85; worldarena.com.

MARCH 25

The Mitguards — 6 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road; 719-598-8667.

Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

Zero 9:36 — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

Bruce Hayes — With Charlie Milo, 7-9 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $15; blackroseacoustic.org.

“Swan Lake” — Presented by the Russian Ballet Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $42 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Corb Lund — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25-$100; lulusdownstairs.com.

The Delta Bombers — With 40 Acre Mule, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.

Nico Colucci Quintet — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.

Roma Ransom — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

MARCH 25-26

Zarna Garg — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

MARCH 26

Gemini Syndrome — With Pushing Veronica, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Milo Hayes Meld — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

Petty Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

Top Flite Empire — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Grimmly — With Lazarus Horse, The Short T.E.R.M, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $8; vulturesrocks.com.

Face Vocal Band — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $22 in advance, $27 day of show; stargazerstheatre.com.

Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

Boys Sweeney and the Moldy Figs — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.

Jana Lee and the Powers That Be — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

MARCH 27

Stand Up Drag Brunch — Noon, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $25 and up; looneescc.com.

Destroyer of Light — With In the Company of Serpents, Worry, Kalakuta, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

David Manship — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

MARCH 29

Drowning Pool & Ill Nino — With Hed PE, Deathride, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $30 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Vibes on Vibes Tour — With Eric Bellinger & Sammie, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25-$150; blacksheeprocks.com.

MARCH 29-30

”South Pacific” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $38-$83; pikespeakcenter.com.

MARCH 30

Doyle — With Salem’s Childe, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15; sunshinestudioslive.com.

The Gilmore Family Band — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

MARCH 31

Pierre Bensusan — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20 in advance, $25 day of show; stargazerstheatre.com.

Habitual Offenders — Hosted by Tracy Kellett, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6; looneescc.com.

Dancefestopia: Yellow Brick Road Tour — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Covenhoven and the Still Tide — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15-$60; lulusdownstairs.com.

THROUGH MARCH 25

Sarah Wright: “Dreamlands” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.

Lisa Fabiano: “A Glimpse of Infinity” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.

”Ember” — Works by Shannon Dunn, The Machine Shop, 4 S. Wahsatch Ave., Suite 120; jointhemachine.com.

THROUGH MARCH 26

”Metamorphosis” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwood centerforthearts.com.

THROUGH MARCH 28

”Creatures Great and Small” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

THROUGH APRIL 1

Multimedia Graphic Design & Photography Student Exhibition — Studio West Art Gallery, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/2p8z5jtv.

THROUGH APRIL 2

”Black Sound Series — Rodney McMillian, Preacher Man, 2015” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH APRIL 9

”Kukuli Velarde: CORPUS” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH APRIL 3

”Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10-$20; tinyurl.com/9s2uwvkv.

THROUGH APRIL 17

Chinn Wang: “Magical Personified Vulnerable” — Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JULY 2

”Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

ONGOING

Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

