THURSDAY

The Barefoot Family Caravan — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

FLOCK Contemporary Dance & Guests — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $17-$49.75; entcenterforthearts.org.

THURSDAY-MARCH 26

"Indecent" — Presented by Theatreworks, Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $17; entcenterforthearts.org.

THURSDAY-APRIL 2

"The Half Life of Marie Curie" — Ent Center for the Arts, Osborn Studio Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., go online for prices; entcenterforthearts.org.

FRIDAY

Hint of Lime Brass Concert — 4:30-6 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/mrxbyjbw.

Brewster's St. Patrick's Day Bash — With Cask and Chisel, 5:30-10 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing Co., 2117 Templeton Gap Road, Suite 130; fb.me/e/IhfNj8hm.

Necropanther — With Suicide Cages, Chamber Mage, 6 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

The Mitguards — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

The Long Run - Alter Eagles — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.

St. Patrick's Day Celebration — Featuring Narrow Gauge & Jason Wulf, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Deep State: Bass Haven — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10-$25; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Soapdish — 7-11 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Gimme Gimme Disco - A Disco Dance Party Inspired by ABBA — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10-$12; blacksheeprocks.com.

Todd Williams Trio — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Antivirus — 8:30 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $13; lulusdownstairs.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Phillip Kopczynski — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

"China Before Communism - Shen Yun" — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $84 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

FRIDAY-MARCH 26

"Once Upon a Musical" — 7-9:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday and March 24-25, 2:30-5:45 p.m. Sunday, March 25-26, First United Methodist Church Theatre, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$18 in advance, $10-$20 at door; go.fumc-cs.org/revue.

SATURDAY

The Moldy Figs — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Devildrive & Cradle of Filth — With Black Satellite, ONI, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $35 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Bell's Flowers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Mac Saturn — With Billy Tibbals, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Fire and Ice: A Pat Benatar Tribute — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Moors & McCumber — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.

Resonance — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.

Henrique De Almeida and the Truth Project Band — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Gallery of Living Art — Junior Gallery of Living Art for families with young children, 11 a.m. Saturday; Gallery of Art, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave.; 719-632-8836, flccs.net.

Chamber Orchestra of the Springs — "Dialogue in Eloquence" featuring André Previn's Honey & Rue song cycle performed by Stephanie Ann Ball, 7 p.m. Saturday, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., 2:30 p.m. Sunday, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., $11.25-$31.25; chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.

SUNDAY

Tidal Breeze — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Danú — 2 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$44.75; entcenterforthearts.org.

Zeta, Ceschi — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Coral Grief and Tiny Tomboy — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.

MONDAY

Future Crib — With Puzzle Theory, Coral Grief, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Hint of Lime Brass Trio — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.

TUESDAY

Krooked Kings — With Mind's Eye, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Guest Composer Adam Greene — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.

Emily Nenni — With Snake and the Rabbit, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $16 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

WEDNESDAY

Interrobang — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

Plastic Picnic — With Briffaut, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Mitch Carter — 7-11 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Junior Recital: Skye Maldonado and Christopher Swanson, Composition — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

MARCH 23

Ms. Colorado Senior America Variety Show — 3-4 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: Laura Hale, 719-725-6060, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/events.

Lost Joe — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Dancefestopia — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Sports Team — With In the Teeth, Replica City, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10.39; vulturesrocks.com.

Pony Bradshaw — With Grayson Jenkins, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

MARCH 23-25

Bruce Bruce — 7:30 p.m. March 23, 7 and 9:30 p.m. March 24-25, 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $30-$85; 3escomedy.com.

MARCH 23-26

"Disney on Ice" — 7 p.m. March 23-25, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. March 25-26, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $15-$65; worldarena.com.

MARCH 24

The Shadow River Band — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.

Jeff Leeson — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.

Turquoise — With Jellyfish Farm, Ovira, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

The Stick Horses Improv Comedy — 7 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, Lon Chaney Theater, 221 E. Kiowa St., $10-$45; thestickhorses.com.

Humbird — 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

Exit West — 7-11 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Army Brass Quintet — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.

Luke Gaston — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

City of the Sun — With Portair, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

MARCH 24-25

Pablo Francisco — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $25 and up; looneescc.com.

MARCH 25

Wayne Wilkinson & Andy Burtschi — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; waynewilkinson.com.

Jeremy Facknitz — With Birds of Play, 6 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Steve Stone — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Jake Loggins Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Get Some — With Keep Flying Relate, Catch 86, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.

Suitable Miss, Saintes of Never After — With Get the Axe, Glass Human, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

The Long Run - A Tribute to the Eagles — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

MARCH 25-26

Staged Reading of "Sister Sailors" — 7:30 p.m. March 25, 2 p.m. March 26, The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

MARCH 26

The Moldy Figs — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Our Favorite Things — Presented by Pikes Peak Philharmonic, 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$15; entcenterforthearts.org.

Moonshine Bandits — Hosted by Goat of Full Throttle with Charlie Farley, Bandon Hart, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

MARCH 28

Duel — With Worry, Hashtronaut, Tovenaar, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

The Heavy Heavy with Alpenglow — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

MARCH 29

Saliva — With Through Fire, Any Given Sin, Deathride, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Frog & Fiddle — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

Dina Hollingsworth — With Wayne Wilkinson, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Tokki, 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; waynewilkinson.com.

Teenage Bottlerocket — With Brendan Kelly, Redbush, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

Scout Gillett — With Calamity, Nautiloid, ZookRaught, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

Springstown Shakers — 7-9 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

MARCH 30

MercyMe — With Taya and Micah Tyler, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $27 and up; worldarena.com.

Broth — With Bryse Taylor, Kam, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

THROUGH SATURDAY

UCCS Visual Art Faculty Triennial Exhibition — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.

THROUGH MARCH 28

"Out of Ashes" — Pikes Peak State College, The Gallery at Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/3mr7kv44.

THROUGH MARCH 31

Shannon Dunn - "Water Rites" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

"MINIMAX" — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

"Loom & Lathe" — Works by Jess Ritter and Jo Murto, Kreuser Gallery, East Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.

"I Used to Cover My Mirrors" — Works by Sophia Hanna, Kreuser Gallery, West Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.

"Line Break - The Space Between" — Celebrating art by Lori DiPasquale and Catherine Giglio, Kreuser Gallery, South Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.

"...And the Seasons They Go Round and Round..." — Works by Deb Komitor, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

Colorado Photography Learning Group Members Exhibit — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.

THROUGH APRIL 1

"Clay" — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055.

THROUGH APRIL 2

"Signs of Spring" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

"In the Heights" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20 and up; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH APRIL 3

"Naturally Eclectic" — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

THROUGH APRIL 21

"Guatemala: Our Culture is Our Resistance" — Works by documentary photographer Jonathan Moller, Pikes Peak State College Art Gallery at Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/3mr7kv44.

THROUGH APRIL 25

"Sacred Art" Exhibition — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH APRIL 30

"Lucky 13" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

THROUGH JUNE 18

"The Gift" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JULY 30

"Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. II" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH DEC. 14

"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM