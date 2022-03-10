THURSDAY
Don Jones Wet Plate Collodion Photography Show — 4-8 p.m., The Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.
You Look Like — Comedy roast with Jonny & Brian, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
National Coin & Money Show — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Broadmoor Hall, 1 Lake Ave., $10, free for ages 12 and younger and active military personnel with valid ID and up to three guests, Thursday-Friday free for everyone Saturday; 719-632-2626, nationalmoneyshow.com.
THURSDAY-MARCH 20
”A Flea in Her Ear” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., go online for prices; entcenterforthearts.org.
FRIDAY
Acme Bluegrass Band — 6 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road; 719-598-8667.
Wirewood Station — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Harlem Globetrotters — 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $27 and up; worldarena.com.
Dave Arvizu — 8 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Homeboy Sandman — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
Hennessy 6 — 8-10:30 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Nico Colucci Quintet — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Gretchen Hess — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
Aida Rodriguez — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$50; 3escomedy.com.
SATURDAY
St. Patrick’s Day Parade — Noon, begins at Tejon and East St. Vrain streets, goes south on Tejon Street to Vermijo Avenue; csstpats.com.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6-9 p.m., Wayfinder Coffee, 6140 Austin Bluffs Parkway; wayfindercoffee.com.
Bernz from Mayday — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 in advance, $20 at door; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Rush Archives — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Joey Cape — With The Flower Gospel, Sputnik Slovenia, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $16; vulturesrocks.com.
Moors & McCumber — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10 and up; trilakesarts.org.
Ahortia Latin Dance Night — 7-11:59 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $10 in advance, $15 at door; epiphanycos.com.
Steve Poltz — 7:30 p.m., Friends House Concerts, 730 Polaris Drive; tinyurl.com/2p8pk6v9.
Joe Johnson — With Jesh Yancey, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
David Musante — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Beethoven Piano Concertos 3,5 — Presented by Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $17.95-$79.75: tickets.entcenterforthearts.org/3207.
MONDAY
Open Mic Night — 6 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave.; vulturesrocks.com.
Red Hot Chilli Pipers — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $35; stargazerstheatre.com.
TUESDAY
Arcadia Grey — With Why They Fight, The Sum Beaches, Relate, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Dr. Jordan B. Peterson — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $100 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
WEDNESDAY
Deep State: Project Unity — 6:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.
St. Patrick’s Day Party — With Pretend Friend, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
ODC/Dance — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.
Glacier Veins — With Bridges Will Break, Old Soul Dies Young, These Hands, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
MARCH 17
From Ashes to New — With Fire from the Gods, Blind Channel, Kingdome Collapse, Above Snakes, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $23; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Powerman 5000 — With The World Over, Glass Helix, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.
MARCH 17-19
Bruce Bruce — 7 p.m. March 17, 7 and 9:30 p.m. March 18-19, 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $30-$70; 3escomedy.com.
MARCH 18
The Bus Band — A tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Circle Jerks — With 7 Seconds, Negative Approach, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $35; blacksheeprocks.com.
Lili Mori & Jana Lee — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Ryan Flores — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
