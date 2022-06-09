THURSDAY
Paint the Town Blue Series — With Stevie P and the Hard Road, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; pikespeakblues.org.
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With The Long Run, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432.
Slipknot — With Cypress Hill and Ho99o9, 6:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $59.50-$115; worldarena.com.
Vanessa Collier — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Comedy Night — With Robert Mac, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
Venue has closed - The Mike Sunjka Trio — 7 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $5; epiphanycos.com.
You Look Like — Comedy roast, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8.50; looneescc.com.
The Wilder Blue — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
THURSDAY, SUNDAY, JUNE 16, 20 AND 23
CC Summer Music Festival Concerts — Festival Artists Concert, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 20 and 23, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $5-$30; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend- concerts.
FRIDAY
Music in the Park — With Colorado Springs Conservatory students, mentors and friends of the conservatory, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/ 2p82rjdx.
Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 2 p.m., Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks/events/free-for-all-tempest.
First & Main Summer Concert Series — With Sofakillers, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; firstandmaintown center.com/summer-concert-series.
Music Under the Mountain Summer Concert Series — With The Guardians Band, 5-7 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com.
Ted Vigil — Tribute to John Denver, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25-$45; stargazerstheatre.com.
Zipteye — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Jazz in the Garden — With Mango fan Django, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
Dawn & Hawkes — 7-9 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
University Village Colorado Concert Series — With Charlie Fox, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.
Parker McCollum — With Ian Munsick, 8 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $17 and up; worldarena.com.
Eptic — With Leotrix, Veltiri, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $24.50; blacksheep rocks.com.
Interrobang and Carie Maree — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
Town Mountain — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $22-$100; lulusdownstairs.com.
BJ Estares — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Sara Groh Correa — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Jason Cheny — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50; looneescc.com.
T.J. Miller — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $30-$80; 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY-JUNE 24
PLAG Summer Exhibition — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
SATURDAY
Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 10:30 a.m., Meadows Park Community Center, 1943 El Paso Ave.; 2 p.m., Remington Park, 2750 Pony Tracks Drive; entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks/events/free-for-all-tempest.
Happy Together — Presented by America the Beautiful Chorus, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., $15-$18, free for 12 and younger; atbchorus.com.
Music on the Mesa — With Tejon Street Corner Thieves and ZEPP 11, 2-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com/community-life/events.
Everclear — With Fastball, The Nixons, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $36 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.
Orleans — The Gilmore Family Band will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Flatfoot 56 — With The Sleights, Art Snow, Big Dill, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $13; blacksheeprocks.com.
Outdoor Festival Celebration — With Colorado College CC Summer Music Festival Orchestra, 7 p.m., Colorado College, Tava Quad; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend-concerts.
Tommy Emmanuel — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $34 and up; pikespeak center.com.
Stereo Ontario — With Anime Club & No Clue, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $8; vulturesrocks.com.
Mike Clark and the Sugar Sounds and Heavy Diamond Ring — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17; lulusdownstairs.com.
Susan Rissman — With KJ Braithwaite, 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
SUNDAY
Venue has closed - Sunday Brunch with Roma Ransom — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphanycos.com.
Summer Music Series in the Beer Garden — With Grapefruit Moon, 5-7 p.m., Goat Patch Brewing Co.; goatpatchbrewing.com.
Frankie Valli & the Fours Seasons — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $53 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Thelma and the Sleaze — With Seeking the Sun, Same Dude, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Tony Szajowski — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
El Perro — With Dirty Streets, Los Toms, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
David Musante — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
MONDAY-JUNE 27
Open Mic — 6 p.m. Mondays, Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave.; vulturesrocks.com.
MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17, 20 AND 22-24
CC Summer Music Festival Intermezzo Concerts — Music at Midday, 12:15 p.m., Colorado College, Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $5-$30; coloradocollege.edu/other/summer musicfestival/attend-concerts.
TUESDAY
Hazing Over — With Runn Off, Writheinfear, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
CC Summer Music Festival Orchestra Concert — 7:30 p.m., Colorado College, Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave.; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend- concerts.
WEDNESDAY
Andrew W Boss, Scream at the Sky — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Heller Center Poetry Reading Night — Highlighting Juneteenth, 6-7:30 p.m., Heller Center for Arts and Humanities, 1250 N. Campus Heights; heller.uccs.edu/events.
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — With Academy Jazz Ensemble, 6-7:30 p.m., former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs manitousprings.org/event/library-lawn-concert-2.
Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With Cari Dell Trio and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
Saint Dewey’s Good Time Revival — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With Mosquito Pass, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
Moms Unhinged — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $15; looneescc.com.
JUNE 16
CC Summer Music Festival Children’s Concert — Carnival of the Animals with Ormao Dance Co., 11 a.m., Colorado College, Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave.; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend- concerts.
The Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With Flashback, 6-8 p.m., 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073.
CC Summer Music Festival — Festival artists pre-concert recital “Alla Breve,” 6:15-7:17 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend-concerts.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $50-$72; pikespeakcenter.com.
Sawyer Brown — Wirewood Station will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $69-$89; bootbarnhall.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Bare Bones Trombone Choir, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer- concert-series.
Venue has closed - Rafiel and the Roomshakers — 7-9 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $5; epiphanycos.com.
The Dark Hour — With Charley McMullen and John Brown, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8.50; looneescc.com.
JUNE 17
Music in the Park — With Colorado Springs Conservatory students, mentors and friends of the Conservatory, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Venezia Park, 3555 Briargate Parkway; tinyurl.com/2p82rjdx.
First & Main Summer Concert Series — With 101st Army Hot Seven Jazz Band, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; firstandmaintowncenter.com/summer-concert-series.
Music Under the Mountain Summer Concert Series — With The Country Music Project, 5-7 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com.
Tawnya Reynolds — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Run with Scissors — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazerstheatre.com.
Dolls in the Attic — Tribute to Aerosmith, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
University Village Colorado Concert Series — With Martini Shot, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.
Boz Scaggs — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $89.95; pikespeakcenter.com.
The Arcadian Wild — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15-$20; lulusdownstairs.com.
Gimme Gimme Disco — Disco dance party inspired by ABBA, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Michael Reese — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Venue has closed - Jeff Pifher and Steve Langemo Quintet — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphanycos.com.
JUNE 17-18
”Endangered” Live Performances — 6 p.m. June 17, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; 6 p.m. June 18, Kathryn Mohrman Theatre, Colorado College, Armstrong Hall, 14 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15-$20; tinyurl.com/5y4ca7vx.
Curt Fletcher & Cesar Cervantes — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50; looneescc.com.
JUNE 18
CC Summer Music Fellow Festival Concerto Readings — 2 p.m., Colorado College, Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave.; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend-concerts.
Steven Crowder & Dave Landau — 3:30 and 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29.50-$150; pikespeakcenter.com.
Music on the Labyrinth — With Peak Big Band, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave.; firstchristiancos.org.
Tracy Byrd — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Mizmor — With Hell, Velnias, Clarion Void, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
Songwriters Showcase — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazerstheatre.com.
TRON the Band — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.
Flora de La Luna — With The Nova Kicks, The Sum Beaches, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Ward Davis — With Hunter James & the Titanic, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18-$82; lulusdownstairs.com.
FlashBack — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
JUNE 18-JULY 4
Green Box Arts Festival — More than 50 performances, concerts, classes and more, Green Mountain Falls; greenboxarts.org.
JUNE 19
Venue has closed - Sunday Brunch with Lila Mori — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphanycos.com.
Summer Music Series in the Beer Garden — With Sapphires Garden, 5-7 p.m., Goat Patch Brewing Co.; goatpatchbrewing.com.
ZZ Top — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $69 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
JUNE 20
Giovannie & the Hired Guns — With Huser Brother Band, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
JUNE 21
CC Summer Music Festival Outreach Concert — 6-7:30 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend-concerts.
Shaman’s Harvest, Crobot — With Any Given Sin, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.
JUNE 22
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — With Xanthe Alexis, 6-7:30 p.m., former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs manitousprings.org/event/library-lawn-concert-2.
Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With Car Garage and The Mitguards, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With WireWood Station, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
Matt Heckler — With Julian Ray Sikes, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $13; vulturesrocks.com.
JUNE 23
Paint the Town Blue Series — With B.J. Estares and Route 61, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; pikespeakblues.org.
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Raising Cain, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432.
CC Summer Music Festival — Festival artists pre-concert recital “Alla Breve,” 6:15-7:17 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend-concerts.
Turnover — With Healing Potpourri, Temple of Angels, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $24.50; blacksheeprocks.com.
Get the Axe — With Hellgrammites, False Report, Lava Gato, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Front Range Big Band, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
Venue has closed - Ricky Sweum — 7-9 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $5; epiphanycos.com.
THROUGH JUNE 18
”Black Sound Series — Camille Norment, Untitled (red flame), 2019” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JUNE 19
“The Revolutionists” — Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15-$20, pay what you can on June 13; springs ensembletheatre.org.
THROUGH JUNE 24
Brett Fox: “Cuba in Dub” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Lori DiPasquale: “Introspection” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH JUNE 25
”Cottonwood Juneteenth Afro-Caribbean Celebration” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.
”Passages” — Works by John Lawson, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055.
THROUGH JUNE 26
”The Wolves” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College Courtyard, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$40; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JUNE 27
”Heart of the Southwest” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
THROUGH JUNE 30
Tada Tava! Art Exhibit — A celebration of America’s Mountain, Ivywild School Gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; ivywildschool.com.
THROUGH JULY 2
”Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 9
”Hearts and Minds” — Works from Floyd D. Tunson, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 14
”Deep in Land” — Featuring paintings of Australian artist Jo Bertini, with collaborative music, sound and video imagery of musician and composer Thomas Studer, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH JULY 27
Summer Mini Concert Series — 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Children’s Museum, 2565 Airport Road; www.pikespeakchildrensmuseum.org.
THROUGH JULY 30
”Reframing Birds of America: Conversations on Audubon” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH AUG. 5
UCCS Art Faculty Exhibit — Art Gallery, Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; ppcc.edu/art-gallery.
THROUGH AUG. 7
”Modern American Printmaking” — Works from Robert Blackburn, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH AUG. 28
Blue Frog & Friends Summer Sunday Series — 6-9:30 p.m. Sundays, Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 18
”Where the Saint Lives” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH NOV. 20
”Family Photos” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM