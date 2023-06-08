THURSDAY

Mike Coy — To benefit Mt. Carmel, 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive, donation accepted; notesbar.com/events.

Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With The Long Run, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432.

Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Barely Sky Frogs, 6:30 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 719-685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.

Red Moon Rounder — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye & Sammy Kershaw — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $55-$125; bootbarnhall.com.

"One Night Only - A Cabaret Experience Live" — Presented by Out Loud Men's Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25-$75; stargazerstheatre.com.

Ricky Sweum — With Wayne Wilkinson, 7:30-10 p.m., Dizzy Charlie's Pop Up Summa Upstairs Bar, 817 W. Colorado Ave.; waynewilkinson.com.

De'Wayne — With Not a Toy, Crooked Teeth, Strung Short, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $17; blacksheeprocks.com.

Matt Braunger — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25; lulusdownstairs.com.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

Taylor Tomlinson — 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $75 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

THURSDAY-JUNE 18

"Boys in the Band" — Pikes Peak State College, Studio West, 22 W. Sierra Madre St., $20; springsensembletheatre.org.

FRIDAY

First & Main Summer Concert Series — With The Runners Band, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; 719-955-6060, firstandmaintowncenter.com.

Music Under the Mountains Summer Concert Series — With Titonic, 5-7 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, on Pikes Peak Patio next to Ted's Montana Grill, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com.

Rhythm of Life — Presented by the Barbara Ellis Studio of Dance, 6 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $25; entcenterforthearts.org.

The Mitguards — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6-9:45 p.m., Wayfinder Coffee Co., 6140 Austin Bluffs Parkway; waynewilkinson.com.

Forever Man — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Nekrogoblikon - The Goblin Mode Tour — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Chad Teller — With Juno Rossa, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10.39-$12; vulturesrocks.com.

Soapdish — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Hooligan's Holiday — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$30; bootbarnhall.com.

Jazz in the Garden — With TRĒO, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; 719-328-1125, gssepiscopal.org/jazz-in-the-garden.

University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — With Incendio, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.

Goldpine — Gil Bierman, Spur will open, 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

Deadphish Orchestra — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

New Vintage Jazz — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

The Down Yonder Tour — Featuring Andrew Conn & Shelly Belly, 7 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $24 and up; looneescc.com.

Erica Rhodes — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

SATURDAY

Jazz Brunch with Steven Brooks — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Mike Van Arsdale — With Wayne Wilkinson, 1-3 p.m., Foothills Park, 853 Allegheny Drive; waynewilkinson.com.

Why We Sing — Presented by America the Beautiful Chorus with After Hours, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., $15 in advance, $20 at door; tickets@atbchorus.com.

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 5-8 p.m., The Well, 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100; waynewilkinson.com.

Bill Snyder — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Colorado Floyd — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $18; stargazerstheatre.com.

Sam Adams — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $19-$29; bootbarnhall.com.

Nico Colucci Quintet — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

SATURDAY-AUG. 26

"The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales" — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.

SUNDAY

Ted Newman — With Wayne Wilkinson, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; thepantryingreenmtnfallsco.com.

Jazz Brunch with Kerry Paige — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Summer Music Series in the Beer Garden — With Clay Cutter, 5-7 p.m., Goat Patch Brewing Co., 2727 N. Cascade Ave.; 719-471-4628, goatpatchbrewing.com.

Blue Frog — With Rob Fulton, 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

John Crist — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Uncle Lucius — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Psychotic Reaction — With The Short Term, Grimmly, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

MONDAY

Sundiver Ca — With Yungatita, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Academy Jazz Ensemble, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.

TUESDAY

Classic Tuesdays — With Combs, Milo and Blackmore, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/3rwee3ud.

Danielle Nicole Band — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.

WEDNESDAY

Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — With Jeremy Facknitz, 6-7:30 p.m., lawn of former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 719-685-5206, manitousprings.org/live-music.

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Jacob Christopher, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Cari Dell, John Wise & Tribe, The Barefoot Family Caravan, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 520-9463, hillsidecolorado.com.

Concerts in the Park — With The Mimic Rocks, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Limbach Park, 800 Eighth St., Monument; townofmonument.org.

Grits & Greens — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events/events.

Gus Clark & the Least of His Problems — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Mike Love & Full Circle — With Keilana, A-Mac & the Height, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.

JUNE 15

Live Music in the Amphitheater — With Spinphony, 6-8 p.m., Creekwalk, 100 E. Cheyenne Road, creekwalkcos.com.

Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With Melody Ranch, 6-8 p.m., Drive-In Tasty Freeze, 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073, driveintastyfreeze.com.

Michael Reece — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Crystal & the Curious, 6:30 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.

Koe Wetzel — With Pecos & the Rooftops, Dylan Wheeler, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $34 and up; worldarena.com.

Sun Dried Vibes — With Ghost.wav, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 7:30-10 p.m., Dizzy Charlie's Pop-Up Summa Upstairs Bar, 817 W. Colorado Ave.; waynewilkinson.com.

Robyn Hitchcock — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $30 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

JUNE 15-17

"Abandon: The Gladys Aylward Story" — 7-9 p.m. June 15-16, 2-4 p.m. June 17, Village 7 Presbyterian Church, 4040 Nonchalant Circle South, $10-$15; villageartscs.org.

JUNE 16

Dreamboat Annie & Project Foreigner — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

First & Main Summer Concert Series — With WireWood Station, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; 719-955-6060, firstandmaintowncenter.com.

Music Under the Mountains Summer Concert Series — With 17th Avenue Allstars, 5-7 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, on Pikes Peak Patio next to Ted's Montana Grill, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com.

Juneteenth Concert — With members of The Pikes Peak Musician's Association, 6 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; visitcos.com/events/juneteenth-classical.

Grapefruit Moon — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Tawnya Reynolds — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events/events.

My Blue Sky — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Stereo Ontario — With Los Toms, The Sum Beaches, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Kopesetic — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — With Dragondeer, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.

Boyd Sweeney & the Moldy Figs — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Zoo Party Presents Parrish, Sweet Spot '91, Dillagood — With live painting by Erick Saunders, 10 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.

JUNE 16-17

Tommy Ryman — 7 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12 and up; looneescc.com.

"Treasure of the Depths" — 7:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

Cocoa Brown — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

JUNE 16-18

Juneteenth Festival — Celebration, music and family fun, America the Beautiful Park, Colorado Springs; csjuneteenthfestival.com.

JUNE 16-AUG. 5

"Girl of the Golden West" — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.

JUNE 17

Jazz Brunch with Tony Szajowski Duo — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Cari Dell — Noon-3 p.m., Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-401-2301.

Bell's Flowers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Zeppelin Alive — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $18; stargazerstheatre.com.

Giovannie & the Hired Guns — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Smokin' — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.

Skin & Bones — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Black Opry Revue Tour — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $22; lulusdownstairs.com.

Henrique De Almeida & the Truth Project Band — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

THROUGH JUNE 18

Moore Family Show — Works by Robert, Robbie and Anna Moore, 4-8 p.m., Broadmoor Galleries, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Circle; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.

"The Gift" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JUNE 23

Summer Music Festival — Chamber and Orchestra Music, Colorado College, Colorado Springs; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival.

THROUGH JUNE 24

"John Venezia Retrospective: A Life in Color" — 5 p.m. Friday, noon-3 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment, 118 N. Nevada Ave.; kathleen@vintagedev.com.

THROUGH JUNE 28

"PLAG Color Splash 2023" — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH JUNE 30

"Pantone Color of the Year" — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

Becca Day - "Sites of Transformation" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

Brenda Stumpf - "Around Us Swirls Dust" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

"Walking in Wonder" — Works by Joseph Liberti and Tricia Soderberg, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

THROUGH JULY 1

"Xi Zhang EXIT: Childtown" — Ent Center for the Arts, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.

"Assemblage/Found Object" — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055, thebridgegallery@gmail.com.

K8E Orr's "Hiraeth" — Manitou Art Center, Hagnauer Gallery, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouartcenter.org.

THROUGH JULY 3

"Colorado Colors and Belonging" — Pikes Peak Pastel Society members art show, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

THROUGH JULY 15

"Inside—and Outside—the Lines" — Works by John and Sandy Goddard, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH JULY 30

"Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. II" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

"Celebrate Summer" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

THROUGH JULY 31

"Almost Maybe" — Work by Kurt Kieffer, Bosky Studio, 17B E. Bijou St.; boskystudio.com. Appointments required for viewing: 719-650-2381.

THROUGH AUG. 31

Coffee & Culture Art Walk — 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, downtown, 19.50-$24.50. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

"All Trains Lead to Home or Training Spaces" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $12-$25; ironspringschateau.com.

THROUGH NOV. 30

“Portraits of Manitou by Artist C. H. Rockey” — Manitou Heritage Center, 517 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouspringsheritagecenter.org.

THROUGH DEC. 14

"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

