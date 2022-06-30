The Unlikely Candidates

The Unlikely Candidates courtesy of Substream Magazine

THURSDAY

Concerts in the Park — With the 101st Army Country Band, 6-8 p.m., Homestead Ranch Regional Park, 16444 Gollihar Road, Peyton; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022- park-concerts.

The Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With Craig Walter and Friends, 6-8 p.m., 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073.

The Unlikely Candidates — With Modern Suspects, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

Suntitle — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Summer Concert Series — With Stan’s Band, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.

New Horizons Band of Colorado Springs — 7-9 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10; entcenterforthearts.org.

Open Mic — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd.; looneescc.com.

Keb’ Mo’ — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

THURSDAY-JULY 14

”Deep in Land” — Opens 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Exhibit runs through July 14; entcenterforthearts.org.

FRIDAY

First & Main Summer Concert Series — With Kopesetic, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; 5-8 p.m., firstandmain towncenter.com/summer-concert-series.

”Invitation for Hope: Surviving and Thriving After Breast Cancer” — Exhibit and sale to benefit the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 5-8 p.m., Jana L. Bussanich Art, 218 W. Colorado Ave., Suite 111; tinyurl.com/yuzym72e.

First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 6 p.m., parking lot at 112 E. Boulder St.; entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks/events/free-for-all-tempest.

Brute Fest 3 — Featuring Seven Days Lost with Second Horseman, No Amnesty, Burning the Fields, Procession of Harm, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, go online for prices; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Wildermiss — With Juno Rossa, Husbands, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Ben & Noel Haggard — The Black Rose Band will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$69; bootbarnhall.com.

University Village Colorado Concert Series — With Big Richard, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.

Van Full of Nuns — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15 and up; vulturesrocks.com.

Interrobang and Cami Maree — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Nat Baimel — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.

FRIDAY-JULY 31

”Cheers 2022” — Clay drinking vessels exhibit, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

FRIDAY-AUG. 13

Steven Yazzie: “(Resource)” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

SATURDAY

Front Range Fables — Plays for young audiences, 10, 10:45 or 11:30 a.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

Music on the Labyrinth — With Sarah Groh Jazz Quartet, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave.; firstchristiancos.org.

Skeletal Remains — With Hammerhedd, Kalakuta, Phthisis, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.

Dueling Pianos — Patriot Party — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $5; bootbarnhall.com.

The Sleights — With Letters from the Sun, Dirty Kings, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Top Flite Empire — With Flow Mane, Fozzy Stylez Frostty, Swaguy, Odd Prodigy, Comman Kitty, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Deryk Cunningham — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

SUNDAY

Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 1 and 5 p.m., Green Box Arts, 6990 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks/events/free-for-all-tempest.

Lilly — With Catcher, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $16; blacksheeprocks.com.

Vivian Gail — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

MONDAY

Colorado Springs Philharmonic July 4th Block Party and Star Spangled Symphony Concert — Block party, 3:30-7 p.m., adjacent to Pikes Peak Center; concert, 4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.; tinyurl.com/2p9r5cv3.

Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Soul School, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432.

Summer Concert Series — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitou springs.org/summer-concert-series.

TUESDAY

Classic Tuesdays — Music in the Park — With Hot Boots Band, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/classic-tuesdays.

WEDNESDAY

Sunset Patio Sessions — With School of Rock, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Summer Concerts in the Glen — With Mississippi Mudders, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.

Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — With High Mountain Duet, 6-7:30 p.m., former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs manitousprings.org/event/library-lawn-concert-2.

Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With WireWood Station and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.

The Hummdingers — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

JULY 7

Paint the Town Blue Series — With Two Faces West, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; pikespeakblues.org.

Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Peak Big Band, 6 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; weareblackforest.com/summer-concert-series.

Classical Thursdays — With Festive Brass with Jeremy Van Hoy, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.

Summer Concert Series — With Shanghai Metro Temple, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.

Comedy Night — With Big Al “Badgerine” Goodwin, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45; bootbarnhall.com.

Red Shahan — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.

JULY 8

Music Under the Mountains Summer Concert Series — With J.J. Murphy, 5-7 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, Pikes Peak Patio, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenadeshops atbriargate.com.

First & Main Summer Concert Series — With WireWood, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; firstandmaintown center.com/summer-concert-series.

Tron the Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Ben Roy — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Michael Martin Murphey — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

Kraig Kenning — 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

Jazz in the Garden — With Henrique de Almeida and the Truth Project Band, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.

University Village Colorado Concert Series — With Paa Kow, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.

Mary Chapin Carpenter — With John Craigie, 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $40-$75; pikespeakcenter.com.

Dave Arvizu — 8 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

Birds of Play — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.

JULY 8-9

Ron Feingold — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.

JULY 9

Front Range Fables — Plays for young audiences, 10, 10:45 or 11:30 a.m., Meadows Park, 1990 S. El Paso Ave.; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

Music on the Mesa — With The Hummdingers, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com/community-life/events.

Chris Webby & Friends — With Rittz, Ekoh, Stevie Stone, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $35 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

The Bus Band — A tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Appetite for Destruction — With Poison’d, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

Atlanta Rhythm Section — Collective Groove will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

Re-INFused — Featuring Bill Emery, Danny Kaminski, Bob Kujawski, Julian Genova and Chris Wojtecki, 7 p.m., The Pub, 4767 N. Carefree Drive; billemerymusic.com.

Cista Vinum — With Get the Axe, Marifiki, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

The Caludettes — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

Dina Hollingsworth Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

Starburn — 9 p.m., The Chicken Coop, 11627 Black Forest Road; starburnrocks.com.

JULY 10

Senegalse Music, Dance and Cuisine — With Colorado College dance instructor and Senegalese artist Dallo Goudiaby to benefit Yermande, 4-10 p.m., Red Crags Arts and Agriculture House, 302 El Paso Blvd., Manitou Springs, $35; tinyurl.com/ykpn88eb.

Zoltan Kaszas — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $20-$25 looneescc.com.

Kenny G — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

JULY 11

Musical Mondays Concerts — With Tribe, 6:30 p.m., Monument Valley Park, on lawn west of Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 170 W. Cache la Poudre St.; fmvp.net.

Summer Concert Series — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.

JULY 12

Classic Tuesdays — Music in the Park — With Sarah Groh, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/classic-tuesdays.

Jarren Benton — With Oswin Benjamin, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

JULY 13

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Brandon Henderson, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Summer Concerts in the Glen — With Lila Mori Quartet, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.

The Browning & Young Medicine — With Glass Helix, yWOLFy, The Ocean Effect, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — With Snake and the Rabbit, 6-7:30 p.m., former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs manitousprings.org/event/library-lawn-concert-2.

Concerts in the Park — With Springs Contemporary Jazz Band, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.

Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With The Davenport Band and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.

High Mountain Duet — With Jon Murphy, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

Picturesque — With Outline in Color, Dead American, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Vultures Vixens Comedy Night — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $8; vulturesrocks.com.

Concerts in Limbach Park — With Missy and the Dirty Secrets, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.

JULY 14

Paint the Town Blue Series — With West Side Rhythm Kings, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; pikespeakblues.org.

Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Academy Jazz Ensemble, 6 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; weareblackforest.com/summer-concert-series.

Lilliac — With A Ronins Test, Burning the Fields, Silver Moon Riders, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $17; sunshinestudioslive.com.

The Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With KJ Braithwaite and Joe Uveges, 6-8 p.m., 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073.

Show Me the Body — With Soul Glo, WiFiGawd, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

Tristan Marez — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.

Summer Concert Series — With Route 61, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.

You Look Like — Comedy roast battle, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8.50-$60; looneescc.com.

THROUGH SUNDAY

”Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH MONDAY

Green Box Arts Festival — More than 50 performances, concerts, classes and more, Green Mountain Falls; greenboxarts.org.

THROUGH JULY 9

”Hearts and Minds” — Works from Floyd D. Tunson, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JULY 14

”Deep in Land” — Featuring paintings of Australian artist Jo Bertini, with collaborative music, sound and video imagery of musician and composer Thomas Studer, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenter forthearts.org.

THROUGH JULY 27

Summer Mini Concert Series — 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Children’s Museum, 2565 Airport Road; www.pikespeakchildrens museum.org.

THROUGH JULY 30

”Reframing Birds of America: Conversations on Audubon” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH AUG. 5

UCCS Art Faculty Exhibit — Art Gallery, Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; ppcc.edu/art- gallery.

THROUGH AUG. 7

”Modern American Printmaking” — Works from Robert Blackburn, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH AUG. 28

Blue Frog & Friends Summer Sunday Series — 6-9:30 p.m. Sundays, Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 18

”Where the Saint Lives” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH NOV. 20

”Family Photos” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

ONGOING

Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmos magictheater.com.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

Tags

Load comments