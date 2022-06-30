THURSDAY
Concerts in the Park — With the 101st Army Country Band, 6-8 p.m., Homestead Ranch Regional Park, 16444 Gollihar Road, Peyton; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022- park-concerts.
The Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With Craig Walter and Friends, 6-8 p.m., 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073.
The Unlikely Candidates — With Modern Suspects, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Suntitle — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Stan’s Band, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
New Horizons Band of Colorado Springs — 7-9 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10; entcenterforthearts.org.
Open Mic — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd.; looneescc.com.
Keb’ Mo’ — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
THURSDAY-JULY 14
”Deep in Land” — Opens 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Exhibit runs through July 14; entcenterforthearts.org.
FRIDAY
First & Main Summer Concert Series — With Kopesetic, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; 5-8 p.m., firstandmain towncenter.com/summer-concert-series.
”Invitation for Hope: Surviving and Thriving After Breast Cancer” — Exhibit and sale to benefit the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 5-8 p.m., Jana L. Bussanich Art, 218 W. Colorado Ave., Suite 111; tinyurl.com/yuzym72e.
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 6 p.m., parking lot at 112 E. Boulder St.; entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks/events/free-for-all-tempest.
Brute Fest 3 — Featuring Seven Days Lost with Second Horseman, No Amnesty, Burning the Fields, Procession of Harm, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, go online for prices; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Wildermiss — With Juno Rossa, Husbands, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Ben & Noel Haggard — The Black Rose Band will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$69; bootbarnhall.com.
University Village Colorado Concert Series — With Big Richard, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.
Van Full of Nuns — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15 and up; vulturesrocks.com.
Interrobang and Cami Maree — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Nat Baimel — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
FRIDAY-JULY 31
”Cheers 2022” — Clay drinking vessels exhibit, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
FRIDAY-AUG. 13
Steven Yazzie: “(Resource)” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
SATURDAY
Front Range Fables — Plays for young audiences, 10, 10:45 or 11:30 a.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
Music on the Labyrinth — With Sarah Groh Jazz Quartet, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave.; firstchristiancos.org.
Skeletal Remains — With Hammerhedd, Kalakuta, Phthisis, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
Dueling Pianos — Patriot Party — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $5; bootbarnhall.com.
The Sleights — With Letters from the Sun, Dirty Kings, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Top Flite Empire — With Flow Mane, Fozzy Stylez Frostty, Swaguy, Odd Prodigy, Comman Kitty, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Deryk Cunningham — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
SUNDAY
Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 1 and 5 p.m., Green Box Arts, 6990 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks/events/free-for-all-tempest.
Lilly — With Catcher, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $16; blacksheeprocks.com.
Vivian Gail — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
MONDAY
Colorado Springs Philharmonic July 4th Block Party and Star Spangled Symphony Concert — Block party, 3:30-7 p.m., adjacent to Pikes Peak Center; concert, 4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.; tinyurl.com/2p9r5cv3.
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Soul School, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432.
Summer Concert Series — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitou springs.org/summer-concert-series.
TUESDAY
Classic Tuesdays — Music in the Park — With Hot Boots Band, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/classic-tuesdays.
WEDNESDAY
Sunset Patio Sessions — With School of Rock, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Summer Concerts in the Glen — With Mississippi Mudders, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — With High Mountain Duet, 6-7:30 p.m., former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs manitousprings.org/event/library-lawn-concert-2.
Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With WireWood Station and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
The Hummdingers — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
JULY 7
Paint the Town Blue Series — With Two Faces West, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; pikespeakblues.org.
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Peak Big Band, 6 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; weareblackforest.com/summer-concert-series.
Classical Thursdays — With Festive Brass with Jeremy Van Hoy, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Shanghai Metro Temple, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
Comedy Night — With Big Al “Badgerine” Goodwin, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
Red Shahan — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.
JULY 8
Music Under the Mountains Summer Concert Series — With J.J. Murphy, 5-7 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, Pikes Peak Patio, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenadeshops atbriargate.com.
First & Main Summer Concert Series — With WireWood, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; firstandmaintown center.com/summer-concert-series.
Tron the Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Ben Roy — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Michael Martin Murphey — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
Kraig Kenning — 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
Jazz in the Garden — With Henrique de Almeida and the Truth Project Band, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
University Village Colorado Concert Series — With Paa Kow, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.
Mary Chapin Carpenter — With John Craigie, 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $40-$75; pikespeakcenter.com.
Dave Arvizu — 8 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Birds of Play — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
JULY 8-9
Ron Feingold — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
JULY 9
Front Range Fables — Plays for young audiences, 10, 10:45 or 11:30 a.m., Meadows Park, 1990 S. El Paso Ave.; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
Music on the Mesa — With The Hummdingers, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com/community-life/events.
Chris Webby & Friends — With Rittz, Ekoh, Stevie Stone, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $35 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Bus Band — A tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Appetite for Destruction — With Poison’d, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Atlanta Rhythm Section — Collective Groove will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Re-INFused — Featuring Bill Emery, Danny Kaminski, Bob Kujawski, Julian Genova and Chris Wojtecki, 7 p.m., The Pub, 4767 N. Carefree Drive; billemerymusic.com.
Cista Vinum — With Get the Axe, Marifiki, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
The Caludettes — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Dina Hollingsworth Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Starburn — 9 p.m., The Chicken Coop, 11627 Black Forest Road; starburnrocks.com.
JULY 10
Senegalse Music, Dance and Cuisine — With Colorado College dance instructor and Senegalese artist Dallo Goudiaby to benefit Yermande, 4-10 p.m., Red Crags Arts and Agriculture House, 302 El Paso Blvd., Manitou Springs, $35; tinyurl.com/ykpn88eb.
Zoltan Kaszas — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $20-$25 looneescc.com.
Kenny G — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
JULY 11
Musical Mondays Concerts — With Tribe, 6:30 p.m., Monument Valley Park, on lawn west of Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 170 W. Cache la Poudre St.; fmvp.net.
Summer Concert Series — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
JULY 12
Classic Tuesdays — Music in the Park — With Sarah Groh, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/classic-tuesdays.
Jarren Benton — With Oswin Benjamin, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
JULY 13
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Brandon Henderson, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Summer Concerts in the Glen — With Lila Mori Quartet, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.
The Browning & Young Medicine — With Glass Helix, yWOLFy, The Ocean Effect, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — With Snake and the Rabbit, 6-7:30 p.m., former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs manitousprings.org/event/library-lawn-concert-2.
Concerts in the Park — With Springs Contemporary Jazz Band, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With The Davenport Band and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
High Mountain Duet — With Jon Murphy, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Picturesque — With Outline in Color, Dead American, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Vultures Vixens Comedy Night — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $8; vulturesrocks.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With Missy and the Dirty Secrets, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
JULY 14
Paint the Town Blue Series — With West Side Rhythm Kings, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; pikespeakblues.org.
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Academy Jazz Ensemble, 6 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; weareblackforest.com/summer-concert-series.
Lilliac — With A Ronins Test, Burning the Fields, Silver Moon Riders, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $17; sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With KJ Braithwaite and Joe Uveges, 6-8 p.m., 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073.
Show Me the Body — With Soul Glo, WiFiGawd, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Tristan Marez — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Route 61, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
You Look Like — Comedy roast battle, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8.50-$60; looneescc.com.
THROUGH SUNDAY
”Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH MONDAY
Green Box Arts Festival — More than 50 performances, concerts, classes and more, Green Mountain Falls; greenboxarts.org.
THROUGH JULY 9
”Hearts and Minds” — Works from Floyd D. Tunson, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 14
”Deep in Land” — Featuring paintings of Australian artist Jo Bertini, with collaborative music, sound and video imagery of musician and composer Thomas Studer, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenter forthearts.org.
THROUGH JULY 27
Summer Mini Concert Series — 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Children’s Museum, 2565 Airport Road; www.pikespeakchildrens museum.org.
THROUGH JULY 30
”Reframing Birds of America: Conversations on Audubon” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH AUG. 5
UCCS Art Faculty Exhibit — Art Gallery, Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; ppcc.edu/art- gallery.
THROUGH AUG. 7
”Modern American Printmaking” — Works from Robert Blackburn, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH AUG. 28
Blue Frog & Friends Summer Sunday Series — 6-9:30 p.m. Sundays, Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 18
”Where the Saint Lives” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH NOV. 20
”Family Photos” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmos magictheater.com.
