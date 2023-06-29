THURSDAY

Sack Lunch Serenade — Presented by the Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society, noon-1 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; communityculturalcollective.org.

SICPP Music Festival - Iditarod — 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.

Ms. Colorado Senior America Variety Show — 3-4 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument; jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/events.

Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With Joe and Katie Uveges, 6-8 p.m., Drive-In Tasty Freeze, 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073, driveintastyfreeze.com.

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Rafiel & the Roomshakers, 6:30 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.

Dina Hollingsworth — With Wayne Wilkinson, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Tokki, 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; 719-375-0185.

One of These Nights — With Lucky by Choice, Blanket Slut, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

New Horizons Band of Colorado Springs' Concert Band and Symphonic Band — 7-8:30 p.m., James Irwin Charter Schools, 5525 Astrozon Blvd.; [email protected]l.com.

FRIDAY

First & Main Summer Concert Series — With The Black Rose Band, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; 719-955-6060, firstandmaintowncenter.com.

Music Under the Mountains Summer Concert Series — With The Country Music Project, 5-7 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, on Pikes Peak Patio next to Ted's Montana Grill, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com.

Faster Pussycat — With Burning the Feildz, Backstage People, Jason Charles Miller, The Bites, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Jahida Esperanza Trio — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Cement Stage Series Film & Music Fest — Highlighting local music and film, 6-10 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., go online for prices; communityculturalcollective.org.

The Bandulus — With Last Reel Hero, Knock Blockers, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

Summer Dean — With Joe Johnson, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Still They Ride — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

GOYA — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — With Rocket 88, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.

Thunder and Rain — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

Magic Beans — With Moon Veil, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Todd Williams Trio — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Dustin Chafin — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

CJ Starr — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12 and up; looneescc.com.

FRIDAY-JULY 15

Green Box Arts Festival — More than 50 performances, concerts, classes and more, Green Mountain Falls; greenboxarts.org.

SATURDAY

Itzkc — With Top Flite Empire, Ha$h, Swizzy B, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Rafiel and the Roomshakers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Samvega — With Briffaut, Glass Parade, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Dueling Pianos — Celebrates Independence Day early, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 7-10 p.m., Tokki, 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; 719-375-0185.

The Arcadia Wild — With The Canary Initiative, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

The Dreaded Laramie, Shadow Work and the Sum Beaches — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.

SUNDAY

Of Thee I Sing — Presented by First Presbyterian Church, 2 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $29.75; entcenterforthearts.org.

Summer Music Series in the Beer Garden — With A Carpenter's Daughter, 5-7 p.m., Goat Patch Brewing Co., 2727 N. Cascade Ave.; 719-471-4628, goatpatchbrewing.com.

Blue Frog Summer Sunday Series — With Caleb Powell, 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

New Horizons Band of Colorado Springs' Concert Band and Symphonic Band — 6:30-8 p.m., Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; [email protected].

MONDAY

Zero 9:36 — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $23; blacksheeprocks.com.

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — Ice cream social with the Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.

TUESDAY

Star Spangled Symphony 2023 — 4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ycmmbwz9.

Classic Tuesdays — With The Moldy Figs, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/3rwee3ud.

Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Soul School, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432, banninglewisranch.com/news-events.

WEDNESDAY

Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — With The Mitguards, 6-7:30 p.m., lawn of former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 719-685-5206, manitousprings.org/live-music.

Summer Concerts in the Glen — With Mississippi Mudders, 6-7:30 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., concerts move indoors during inclement weather; broadmoorchurch.org/music-ministry.

Sunset Patio Sessions — With School of Rock, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Look'ee Here, John Wise & Tribe, Trevor Michael, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 520-9463, hillsidecolorado.com.

Red Mountain Boys — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events/events.

JULY 6

Sack Lunch Serenade — Presented by the Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society, noon-1 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; communityculturalcollective.org.

Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Peak Big Band, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, concerts move inside Black Forest Community Center in case of inclement weather; facebook.com/peakbigband.

The Barefoot Family Caravan — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Kurt Russell — 6-9 p.m., Trainwreck, 812 S. Sierra Madre St.; trainwreckco.com/events-calendar.

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Grass it up, 6:30 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.

Ozomatli — With Ryan Flores, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $28; blacksheeprocks.com.

Jimmy's Buffet — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$54; bootbarnhall.com.

JULY 6-30

"Taming of the Shrew" — 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Friday performances are indoors, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$36.75; entcenterforthearts.org.

JULY 7

First & Main Summer Concert Series — With Jason Wulf Band, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; 719-955-6060, firstandmaintowncenter.com.

Leon Patillo — 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$40; trilakesarts.org.

Music Under the Mountains Summer Concert Series — With SofaKillers, 5-7 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, on Pikes Peak Patio next to Ted's Montana Grill, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com.

First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Spinphony — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Jazz in the Garden — With Gregory Goodloe and the Light Years Ahead Band, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St., concerts move indoors during inclement weather; 719-328-1125, gssepiscopal.org/jazz-in-the-garden.

University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — With Dotsero, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters & Blues Traveler — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $59 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

DR NO — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

JULY 7-8

Adam Ray — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $23-$70; 3escomedy.com.

Claude Stuart — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12 and up; looneescc.com.

JULY 7-16

"Dexter Lake Club" — An original show, written and directed by Joshua White, Ent Center for the Arts, Osborne Studio Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $53.75-$105; entcenterforthearts.org.

JULY 8

Pikes Peak or Bust Parade — 11 a.m., downtown Colorado Springs; pikespeakorbust.org.

Bill Snyder — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Cari Dell Trio — 6-9 p.m., Trainwreck, 812 S. Sierra Madre St.; trainwreckco.com/events-calendar.

Front Line Benefit Concert — With Isaac Hoskins, Brendan O’Hara, Last Patrol Band and the Glass Mountain Orchestra, 6:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $55; bootbarnhall.com.

Tovenaar — With Ob Nixilis, Sonic Vomit, Get the Axe, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

Gravehuffer — With Cleanse the Destroyers, The Fool, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Red Mountain Boys — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

JULY 8-9

"C.S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up & Further In" — 4 p.m. July 8, 3 p.m. July 9, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $53.75-$105; entcenterforthearts.org.

THROUGH FRIDAY

"A Love of Sports" Art Show — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.

"Pantone Color of the Year" — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

Becca Day - "Sites of Transformation" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

Brenda Stumpf - "Around Us Swirls Dust" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

"Walking in Wonder" — Works by Joseph Liberti and Tricia Soderberg, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

THROUGH SATURDAY

"Xi Zhang EXIT: Childtown" — Ent Center for the Arts, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.

"Assemblage/Found Object" — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055, [email protected].

K8E Orr's "Hiraeth" — Manitou Art Center, Hagnauer Gallery, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouartcenter.org.

THROUGH MONDAY

"Colorado Colors and Belonging" — Pikes Peak Pastel Society members art show, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

THROUGH JULY 15

"Inside—and Outside—the Lines" — Works by John and Sandy Goddard, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH JULY 29

"Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. II" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JULY 30

"Celebrate Summer" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

THROUGH JULY 31

"Almost Maybe" — Works by Kurt Kieffer, Bosky Studio, 17B E. Bijou St.; boskystudio.com. Appointments required for viewing: 719-650-2381.

THROUGH AUG. 6

"Girl of the Golden West" — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.

THROUGH AUG. 12

"We Will Rock You" — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.

THROUGH AUG. 26

"The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales" — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.

THROUGH AUG. 31

Coffee & Culture Art Walk — 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, downtown, 19.50-$24.50. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

"All Trains Lead to Home or Training Spaces" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $12-$25; ironspringschateau.com.

THROUGH NOV. 30

“Portraits of Manitou by Artist C. H. Rockey” — Manitou Heritage Center, 517 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouspringsheritagecenter.org.

THROUGH DEC. 20

"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

