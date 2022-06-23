THURSDAY
CC Summer Music Festival Concert — Festival Artists Concert, 7:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $5-$30; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend-concerts.
FRIDAY
Music in the Park — With Colorado Springs Conservatory students, mentors and friends of the Conservatory, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Cottonwood Creek Park, 7040 Rangewood Drive; tinyurl.com/2p82rjdx.
CC Summer Music Festival Concert — Music at Midday, 12:15 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $5-$30; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend-concerts.
First & Main Summer Concert Series — With Morii, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; firstandmaintowncenter.com.
Tusk — Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $30; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Toasters — With Knock Blockers, Last Reel Hero, Skank Williams, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $13; blacksheeprocks.com.
Neal McCoy — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $72-$89; bootbarnhall.com.
Jazz in the Garden — With Hennessy 6, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
University Village Colorado Concert Series — With Soul School, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.
Erinn Peet Lukes and Noah G Fowler — 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
CC Summer Music Festival Orchestra Concert — 7:30 p.m., Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave.; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend-concerts.
Texas Hill — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Zac Maas — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.
Townies & Spells — With Cheap Perfume, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Dave Arvizu — 8 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
New Vintage Jazz — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
John Wynn — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50; looneescc.com.
Aristotle Atharis — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$65; 3escomedy.com.
SATURDAY
Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 2 p.m., George Fellows Park, 5711 Tuckerman Drive; entcenterforthearts.org.
The Pot — A Tribute to TOOL, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$30; bootbarnhall.com.
Tab Benoit — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $40-$45; stargazerstheatre.com.
Gleemer — With Milly, Bridges Will Break, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
David Rosales — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
RiP Improv — 7:30-9 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $15. Tickets: themat.org/rip-improv-2-2.
Jordan Rudess — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $30-$35; lulusdownstairs.com.
Boyd Sweeney Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Tribe — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Summer Music Series in the Beer Garden — With Conal Rosanbalm, 5-7 p.m., Goat Patch Brewing Co., 2727 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 123; goatpatchbrewing.com.
Hall of Fame Concert — Hosted by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum with Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 6-7 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St.; csphilharmonic.org.
Trapt — With He Kill 3, Sending Skyward, Hells Circus, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Flesh Digest — With Lungburn, Death Upon the Ignorant, The Guise of a Demon, Spirit in the Flesh, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Gloomy June — With Grimmly, Seeking the Sun, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
MONDAY
Open Mic — 6 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave.; vulturesrocks.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
TUESDAY
Classic Tuesdays — Music in the Park — With Dueling Satchmos, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/classic-tuesdays.
WEDNESDAY
The Almas, Ratchet Dolls — With Silver Moon Riders, Mindless, Vitality, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — With The Storys, 6-7:30 p.m., former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs manitousprings.org/event/library-lawn-concert-2.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Mitch Carter, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With Hickabee and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With Go Go Girlzilla & Eighty3, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
Grass it Up — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
JUNE 30
Concerts in the Park — With the 101st Army Country Band, 6-8 p.m., Homestead Ranch Regional Park, 16444 Gollihar Road, Peyton; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
The Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With Craig Walter and Friends, 6-8 p.m., 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073.
The Unlikely Candidates — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Suntitle — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Stan’s Band, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
New Horizons Band of Colorado Springs — 7-9 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10; entcenterforthearts.org.
Open Mic — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd.; looneescc.com.
Keb’ Mo’ — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
JULY 1
First & Main Summer Concert Series — With Kopesetic, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; 5-8 p.m., firstandmaintowncenter.com.
”Invitation for Hope: Surviving and Thriving After Breast Cancer” — Exhibit and sale to benefit the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 5-8 p.m., Jana L. Bussanich Art, 218 W. Colorado Ave., Suite 111; tinyurl.com/yuzym72e.
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 6 p.m., parking lot at 112 E. Boulder St.; entcenterforthearts.org.
Brute Fest 3 — Featuring Seven Days Lost with Second Horseman, No Amnesty, Burning the Fields, Procession of Harm, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, go online for prices; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Wildermiss — With Juno Rossa, Husbands, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Ben & Noel Haggard — The Black Rose Band will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$69; bootbarnhall.com.
University Village Colorado Concert Series — With Big Richard, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.
Van Full of Nuns — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15 and up; ] vulturesrocks.com.
Interrobang and Cami Maree — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
JULY 1-2
Nat Baimel — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
JULY 2
Front Range Fables — Plays for young audiences, 10, 10:45 or 11:30 a.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
Music on the Labyrinth — With Sarah Groh Jazz Quartet, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave.; firstchristiancos.org.
Skeletal Remains — With Hammerhedd, Kalakuta, Phthisis, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
Exile — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
The Sleights — With Letters from the Sun, Dirty Kings, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Deryk Cunningham — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
JULY 3
Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 1 and 5 p.m., Green Box Arts Festival, 6990 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; entcenterforthearts.org.
Lilly — With Catcher, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $16; blacksheeprocks.com.
Vivian Gail — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
JULY 4
Colorado Springs Philharmonic July 4th Block Party and Star Spangled Symphony Concert — Block party, 3:30-7 p.m., adjacent to Pikes Peak Center; concert, 4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.; tinyurl.com/2p9r5cv3.
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Soul School, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432.
Summer Concert Series — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
JULY 5
Classic Tuesdays — Music in the Park — With Hot Boots Band, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/classic-tuesdays.
JULY 6
Sunset Patio Sessions — With School of Rock, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Summer Concerts in the Glen — With Mississippi Mudders, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — With High Mountain Duet, 6-7:30 p.m., former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/event/library-lawn-concert-2.
Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With WireWood Station and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
THROUGH FRIDAY
PLAG’s Color Splash Show & 2022 Congressional Art Competition Show — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
Brett Fox: “Cuba in Dub” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Lori DiPasquale: “Introspection” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”Cottonwood Juneteenth Afro-Caribbean Celebration” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
”Passages” — Works by John Lawson, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055.
THROUGH SUNDAY
”The Wolves” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College Courtyard, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$40; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH MONDAY
”Heart of the Southwest” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
