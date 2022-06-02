THURSDAY
The Many Dimensions of Greg Ragland Art Show — 4-8 p.m., Broadmoor Galleries, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.
Read Southall Band — With Benjamin Morse & the Sensations, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Edie Carey — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15-$17; stargazerstheatre.com.
Ricky Sweum — 7-9 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $5; epiphanycos.com.
Polyrhythmics — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.
THURSDAY-JUNE 19
“The Revolutionists” — Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15-$20, pay what you can on June 13; springsensembletheatre.org.
FRIDAY
Music in the Park — With Colorado Springs Conservatory students, mentors and friends of the conservatory, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave.; tinyurl.com/2p82rjdx.
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 6 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org/ theatreworks/events/free-for-all-tempest.
Forever Man — Tribute to Eric Clapton, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Teenage Wrist — With Lowfaith, Tigerwine, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Years Down — 7 p.m., Triple Nickel, 26 S. Wahsatch Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Colorado Springs Conservatory Jazz Night — 7-9:30 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Xanthe Alexis, Claire Kelly, Racyne Parker — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17; lulusdownstairs.com.
Joe Uvegas — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Ryan Flores — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Busker & Me — A Children’s Show — 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50; themat.org/buskerandme-2.
Tommy Ryman — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50; looneescc.com.
Monty Franklin — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
SATURDAY
Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 10 a.m., Carnegie Garden, Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks/events/free-for-all-tempest.
King Iso — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudios live.com.
All Aboard — With High Mountain Duet, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazerstheatre.com.
Firefall — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Jungle Rot — With Internal Bleeding, Crotalus, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $17; blacksheeprocks.com.
Suitable Miss — With City of Auburn, Ovira, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
Maia Sharp & May Erlewine — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $35-$40; trilakesarts.org.
Hennessy 6 — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Gus Meza — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Super Tone — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Sunday Brunch with Look’ee-Here — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphanycos.com.
Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 2 p.m., Limbach Park, Second and Front streets, Monument; entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks/events/free-for-all-tempest.
Legacy Concert — With the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 3 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $18-$28; pikespeakcenter.com.
A Moveable Feast — An evening of dance, music, drinks, and local food while exploring the grounds of the Smokebrush Farm and its gardens, 5-8 p.m., Rockledge Lodge at Smokebrush Farm, 328 El Paso Blvd., Manitou Springs, $65. Tickets: tinyurl.com/mus44wx3.
Tidal Breeze — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
MONDAY
Andy Grammer — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $38 and up; pikespeak center.com.
TUESDAY
Adelitas Way — With Kingdom Collapse, Taking Dawn, Sabbatar, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Summer Music Festival Intermezzo Concerts — With Brian Major in honor of Peggy Shivers, 7:30 p.m., Colorado College, Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $5-$30; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend- concerts.
WEDNESDAY
Harry Mo & the Cru — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Entry — With Public Opinion, Pressure Drop, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
JUNE 9
Slipknot — With Cypress Hill and Ho99o9, 6:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $59.50-$115; worldarena.com.
Vanessa Collier — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Comedy Night — With Robert Mac, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
The Mike Sunjka Trio — 7 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $5; epiphanycos.com.
You Look Like — Comedy roast, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8.50; looneescc.com.
The Wilder Blue — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
JUNE 9, 12, 16, 20 and 23
Summer Music Festival Concerts — Festival Artists Concert, 7:30 p.m. June 9, 16, 20 and 23, 2:30 p.m. June 12, Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $5-$30; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend-concerts.
JUNE 10
Music in the Park — With Colorado Springs Conservatory students, mentors and friends of the conservatory, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/ 2p82rjdx.
Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 2 p.m., Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks/events/free-for-all-tempest.
Stunna 4 Vegas — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, go online for prices; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Ted Vigil — Tribute to John Denver, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25-$45; stargazerstheatre.com.
Zipteye — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Dawn & Hawkes — 7-9 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $15; blackroseacoustic.org.
Parker McCollum — With Ian Munsick, 8 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $17 and up; worldarena.com.
Eptic — With Leotrix, Veltiri, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $24.50; blacksheep rocks.com.
Interrobang — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
Town Mountain — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $22-$100; lulusdownstairs.com.
BJ Estares — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Sara Groh Correa — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
JUNE 10-11
Jason Cheny — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50; looneescc.com.
T.J. Miller — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $30-$80; 3escomedy.com.
JUNE 10-24
PLAG Summer Exhibition — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
JUNE 11
Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 10:30 a.m., Meadows Park Community Center, 1943 El Paso Ave.; 2 p.m., Remington Park, 2750 Pony Tracks Drive; entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks/events/free-for-all-tempest.
Happy Together — Presented by America the Beautiful Chorus, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., $15-$18, free for 12 and younger; atbchorus.com.
Music on the Mesa — With Tejon Street Corner Thieves and ZEPP 11, 2-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com/community-life/events.
Everclear — With Fastball, The Nixons, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $36 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.
Orleans — The Gilmore Family Band will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Flatfoot 56 — With The Sleights, Art Snow, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $13; blacksheeprocks.com.
Tommy Emmanuel — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $34 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Outdoor Festival Celebration — With Colorado College Summer Music Festival Orchestra, 7 p.m., Colorado College, Tava Quad; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend-concerts.
Stereo Ontario — With Anime Club & No Clue, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $8; vulturesrocks.com.
Mike Clark and the Sugar Sounds and Heavy Diamond Ring — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17; lulusdownstairs.com.
Susan Rissman — With KJ Braithwaite, 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
JUNE 12
Sunday Brunch with Roma Ransom — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphanycos.com.
Frankie Valli & the Fours Seasons — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $53 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Thelma and the Sleaze — With Seeking the Sun, Same Dude, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Tony Szajowski — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
El Perro — With Dirty Streets, Los Toms, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
David Musante — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
JUNE 13, 15, 17, 20, 22-24
Summer Music Festival — Music at Midday, 12:15 p.m., Colorado College, Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $5-$30; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend-concerts.
JUNE 14
Hazing Over — With Runn Off, Writheinfear, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
Summer Music Festival Orchestra Concert — 7:30 p.m., Colorado College, Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave.; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend-concerts.
JUNE 15
Andrew W Boss, Scream at the Sky — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Saint Dewey’s Good Time Revival — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Moms Unhinged — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $15; looneescc.com.
JUNE 16
Summer Music Festival Children’s Concert — Carnival of the Animals with Ormao Dance Co., 11 a.m., Colorado College, Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave.; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend-concerts.
Paint the Town Blue — With Joe Sciallo featuring Al Chesis and Jo Anne Taylor, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; pikespeakblues.org.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $50-$72; pikespeakcenter.com.
Sawyer Brown — Wirewood Station will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $69-$89; bootbarnhall.com.
Rafiel and the Roomshakers — 7-9 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $5; epiphanycos.com.
The Dark Hour — With Charley McMullen and John Brown, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8.50; looneescc.com.
TROUGH JUNE 18
”Black Sound Series — Camille Norment, Untitled (red flame), 2019” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JUNE 26
”The Wolves” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College Courtyard, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$40; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JUNE 30
Tada Tava! Art Exhibit — A celebration of America’s Mountain, Ivywild School Gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; ivywildschool.com.
THROUGH JULY 2
”Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 9
”Hearts and Minds” — Works from Floyd D. Tunson, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 14
”Deep in Land” — Featuring paintings of Australian artist Jo Bertini, with collaborative music, sound and video imagery of musician and composer Thomas Studer, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcente rforthearts.org.
THROUGH JULY 27
Summer Mini Concert Series — 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Children’s Museum, 2565 Airport Road; www.pikespeakchildrens museum.org.
THROUGH JULY 30
”Reframing Birds of America: Conversations on Audubon” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH AUG. 7
”Modern American Printmaking” — Works from Robert Blackburn, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH AUG. 28
Blue Frog & Friends Summer Sunday Series — 6-9:30 p.m. Sundays, Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
THROUGH NOV. 20
”Family Photos” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM