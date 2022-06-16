Tracy Byrd

THURSDAY

CC Summer Music Festival Children’s Concert — Carnival of the Animals with Ormao Dance Co., 11 a.m., Colorado College, Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave.; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend- concerts.

Paint the Town Blue Series — With Joe Sciallo and the Deep End, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; pikespeakblues.org.

The Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With Flashback, 6-8 p.m., 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073.

CC Summer Music Festival — Festival artists pre-concert recital “Alla Breve,” 6:15 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusic festival/attend-concerts.

Glenn Miller Orchestra — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $50-$72; pikespeakcenter.com.

Sawyer Brown — WireWood Station will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $69-$89; bootbarnhall.com.

Summer Concert Series — With Bare Bones Trombone Choir, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer- concert-series.

The Dark Hour — With Charley McMullen and John Brown, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8.50; looneescc.com.

THURSDAY, MONDAY AND JUNE 23

CC Summer Music Festival Concerts — Festival Artists Concert, 7:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $5-$30; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend- concerts.

FRIDAY

Music in the Park — With Colorado Springs Conservatory students, mentors and friends of the Conservatory, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Venezia Park, 3555 Briargate Parkway; tinyurl.com/2p82rjdx.

”Gray Works” — Photography & paintings by Robert Lee and Emma Gray, Academy Art & Frame Co., 4-7 p.m., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.

First & Main Summer Concert Series — With 101st Army Hot Seven Jazz Band, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; firstandmaintowncenter.com/summer- concert-series.

Music Under the Mountains Summer Concert Series — With the Country Music Project, 5-7 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, Pikes Peak Patio, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com.

Tawnya Reynolds — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

Run with Scissors — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazerstheatre.com.

Worry — With SemiFiction, Cell 23, Between the Heart, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Dolls in the Attic — Tribute to Aerosmith, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

University Village Colorado Concert Series — With Martini Shot, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.

Boz Scaggs — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $89.95; pikespeakcenter.com.

The Arcadian Wild — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15-$20; lulusdownstairs.com.

Gimme Gimme Disco — Disco dance party inspired by ABBA, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

Michael Reese — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

”Endangered” live performances — 6 p.m. Friday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; 6 p.m. Saturday, Kathryn Mohrman Theatre, Colorado College, Armstrong Hall, 14 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15-$20; tinyurl.com/5y4ca7vx.

Curt Fletcher & Cesar Cervantes — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50; looneescc.com.

FRIDAY, MONDAY, WEDNESDAY AND JUNE 23-24

CC Summer Music Festival Concerts — Music at Midday, 12:15 p.m., Colorado College, Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $5-$30; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusic festival/attend-concerts.

SATURDAY

El Pomar Foundation’s Penrose Heritage Museum 80th Anniversary Open House — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Penrose Heritage Museum, 11 Lake Circle; tinyurl.com/yc644php.

CC Summer Music Fellow Festival Concerto Readings — 2 p.m., Colorado College, Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave.; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend- concerts.

Steven Crowder & Dave Landau — 3:30 and 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29.50-$150; pikespeakcenter.com.

Music on the Labyrinth — With Peak Big Band, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave.; firstchristiancos.org.

Tracy Byrd — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

Mizmor — With Hell, Velnias, Clarion Void, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Songwriters Showcase — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazers theatre.com.

Flora de La Luna — With The Nova Kicks, The Sum Beaches, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Champagne Cabaret Presents: Glitter and Gold — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

FlashBack — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

SATURDAY-JULY 4

Green Box Arts Festival — More than 50 performances, concerts, classes and more, Green Mountain Falls; greenboxarts.org.

SUNDAY

Summer Music Series in the Beer Garden — With Sapphires Garden, 5-7 p.m., Goat Patch Brewing Co.; goatpatchbrewing.com.

ZZ Top — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $69 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Ward Davis — With Hunter James & the Titanic, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $7.50-$82; lulusdownstairs.com.

MONDAY

Giovannie & the Hired Guns — With Huser Brother Band, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Summer Concert Series — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitou springs.org/summer-concert-series.

MONDAY AND JUNE 27

Open Mic — 6 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave.; vulturesrocks.com.

TUESDAY

CC Summer Music Festival Outreach Concert — 6-7:30 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend-concerts.

Classic Tuesdays — Music in the Park — With Springs Contemporary Band, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/classic-tuesdays.

Shaman’s Harvest, Crobot — With Any Given Sin, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.

WEDNESDAY

Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — With Xanthe Alexis, 6-7:30 p.m., former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/event/library-lawn-concert-2.

Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With Car Garage and The Mitguards, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.

Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

Concerts in Limbach Park — With WireWood Station, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.

Matt Heckler — With Julian Ray Sikes, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $13; vulturesrocks.com.

JUNE 23

Paint the Town Blue Series — With B.J. Estares and Route 61, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; pikespeakblues.org.

Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Raising Cain, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432.

CC Summer Music Festival — Festival artists pre-concert recital “Alla Breve,” 6:15 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusic festival/attend-concerts.

Turnover — With Healing Potpourri, Temple of Angels, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $24.50; blacksheeprocks.com.

Get the Axe — With Hellgrammites, False Report, Lava Gato, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Summer Concert Series — With Front Range Big Band, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.

JUNE 24

Music in the Park — With Colorado Springs Conservatory students, mentors and friends of the Conservatory, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Cottonwood Creek Park, 7040 Rangewood Drive; tinyurl.com/2p82rjdx.

First & Main Summer Concert Series — With Morii, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; firstandmaintowncenter.com/summer-concert-series.

Tusk — Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $30; stargazerstheatre.com.

The Toasters — With Knock Blockers, Last Reel Hero, Skank Williams, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $13; blacksheeprocks.com.

Neal McCoy — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $72-$89; bootbarnhall.com.

Jazz in the Garden — With Hennessy 6, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.

University Village Colorado Concert Series — With Soul School, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.

Erinn Peet Lukes and Noah G Fowler — 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackrose acoustic.org.

CC Summer Music Festival Orchestra Concert — 7:30 p.m., Colorado College, Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave.; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend- concerts.

Grimmly, The Sum Beaches and Cabin — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.

Townies & Spells — With Cheap Perfume, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Dave Arvizu — 8 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

JUNE 24-25

John Wynn — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50; looneescc.com.

Tone Bell — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$75; 3escomedy.com.

JUNE 25

Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 2 p.m., George Fellows Park, 5711 Tuckerman Drive; entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks/events/free-for-all-tempest.

The Pot — A Tribute to TOOL, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$30; bootbarnhall.com.

Tab Benoit — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $40-$45; stargazerstheatre.com.

Gleemer — With Milly, Bridges Will Break, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

David Rosales — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

RiP Improv — 7:30-9 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $15. Tickets: themat.org/rip-improv-2-2.

Jordan Rudess — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $30-$35; lulusdownstairs.com.

Boyd Sweeney Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

JUNE 26

Summer Music Series in the Beer Garden — With Conal Rosanbalm, 5-7 p.m., Goat Patch Brewing Co.; goatpatchbrewing.com.

Trapt — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Flesh Digest — With Lungburn, Death Upon the Ignorant, The Guise of a Demon, Spirit in the Flesh, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

Gloomy June — With Grimmly, Seeking the Sun, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

JUNE 27

Summer Concert Series — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.

JUNE 28

Classic Tuesdays — Music in the Park — With Dueling Satchmos, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/classic-tuesdays.

JUNE 29

The Almas, Ratchet Dolls — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — With The Storys, 6-7:30 p.m., former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs manitousprings.org/event/library-lawn-concert-2.

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Mitch Carter, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With Hickabee and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.

Concerts in Limbach Park — With Go Go Girlzilla & Eighty3, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.

Grass it Up — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

JUNE 30

Concerts in the Park — With the 101st Army Country Band, 6-8 p.m., Homestead Ranch Regional Park, 16444 Gollihar Road, Peyton; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.

The Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With Craig Walter and Friends, 6-8 p.m., 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073.

The Unlikely Candidates — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

Suntitle — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Summer Concert Series — With Stan’s Band, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.

New Horizons Band of Colorado Springs — 7-9 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10; entcenterforthearts.org.

Open Mic — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd.; looneescc.com.

Keb’ Mo’ — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 8 p.m., 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

THROUGH SATURDAY

”Black Sound Series — Camille Norment, Untitled (red flame), 2019” — Artist uses sound to investigate the construction of Black identity in the person, social and political spheres, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH SUNDAY

“The Revolutionists” — Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15-$20; springsensembletheatre.org.

THROUGH JUNE 24

PLAG’s Color Splash Show & 2022 Congressional Art Competition Show — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

Brett Fox: “Cuba in Dub” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.

Lori DiPasquale: “Introspection” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.

THROUGH JUNE 25

”Cottonwood Juneteenth Afro-Caribbean Celebration” — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

”Passages” — Works by John Lawson, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055.

THROUGH JUNE 26

”The Wolves” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College Courtyard, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$40; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JUNE 27

”Heart of the Southwest” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

THROUGH JUNE 30

Tada Tava! art exhibit — A celebration of America’s Mountain, Ivywild School Gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; ivywildschool.com.

THROUGH JULY 2

”Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JULY 9

”Hearts and Minds” — Works from Floyd D. Tunson, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JULY 14

”Deep in Land” — Featuring paintings of Australian artist Jo Bertini, with collaborative music, sound and video imagery of musician and composer Thomas Studer, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

THROUGH JULY 27

Summer Mini Concert Series — 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Children’s Museum, 2565 Airport Road; pikespeakchildrensmuseum.org.

”Reframing Birds of America: Conversations on Audubon” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH AUG. 5

UCCS art faculty exhibit — Art Gallery, Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; ppcc.edu/art-gallery.

THROUGH AUG. 7

”Modern American Printmaking” — Works from Robert Blackburn, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH AUG. 28

Blue Frog & Friends Summer Sunday Series — 6-9:30 p.m. Sundays, Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 18

”Where the Saint Lives” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH NOV. 20

”Family Photos” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

ONGOING

Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.

