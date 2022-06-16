THURSDAY
CC Summer Music Festival Children’s Concert — Carnival of the Animals with Ormao Dance Co., 11 a.m., Colorado College, Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave.; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend- concerts.
Paint the Town Blue Series — With Joe Sciallo and the Deep End, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; pikespeakblues.org.
The Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With Flashback, 6-8 p.m., 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073.
CC Summer Music Festival — Festival artists pre-concert recital “Alla Breve,” 6:15 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusic festival/attend-concerts.
Glenn Miller Orchestra — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $50-$72; pikespeakcenter.com.
Sawyer Brown — WireWood Station will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $69-$89; bootbarnhall.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Bare Bones Trombone Choir, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer- concert-series.
The Dark Hour — With Charley McMullen and John Brown, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8.50; looneescc.com.
THURSDAY, MONDAY AND JUNE 23
CC Summer Music Festival Concerts — Festival Artists Concert, 7:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $5-$30; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend- concerts.
FRIDAY
Music in the Park — With Colorado Springs Conservatory students, mentors and friends of the Conservatory, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Venezia Park, 3555 Briargate Parkway; tinyurl.com/2p82rjdx.
”Gray Works” — Photography & paintings by Robert Lee and Emma Gray, Academy Art & Frame Co., 4-7 p.m., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
First & Main Summer Concert Series — With 101st Army Hot Seven Jazz Band, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; firstandmaintowncenter.com/summer- concert-series.
Music Under the Mountains Summer Concert Series — With the Country Music Project, 5-7 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, Pikes Peak Patio, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com.
Tawnya Reynolds — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Run with Scissors — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazerstheatre.com.
Worry — With SemiFiction, Cell 23, Between the Heart, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Dolls in the Attic — Tribute to Aerosmith, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
University Village Colorado Concert Series — With Martini Shot, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.
Boz Scaggs — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $89.95; pikespeakcenter.com.
The Arcadian Wild — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15-$20; lulusdownstairs.com.
Gimme Gimme Disco — Disco dance party inspired by ABBA, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Michael Reese — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
”Endangered” live performances — 6 p.m. Friday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; 6 p.m. Saturday, Kathryn Mohrman Theatre, Colorado College, Armstrong Hall, 14 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15-$20; tinyurl.com/5y4ca7vx.
Curt Fletcher & Cesar Cervantes — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50; looneescc.com.
FRIDAY, MONDAY, WEDNESDAY AND JUNE 23-24
CC Summer Music Festival Concerts — Music at Midday, 12:15 p.m., Colorado College, Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $5-$30; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusic festival/attend-concerts.
SATURDAY
El Pomar Foundation’s Penrose Heritage Museum 80th Anniversary Open House — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Penrose Heritage Museum, 11 Lake Circle; tinyurl.com/yc644php.
CC Summer Music Fellow Festival Concerto Readings — 2 p.m., Colorado College, Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave.; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend- concerts.
Steven Crowder & Dave Landau — 3:30 and 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29.50-$150; pikespeakcenter.com.
Music on the Labyrinth — With Peak Big Band, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave.; firstchristiancos.org.
Tracy Byrd — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Mizmor — With Hell, Velnias, Clarion Void, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
Songwriters Showcase — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazers theatre.com.
Flora de La Luna — With The Nova Kicks, The Sum Beaches, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Champagne Cabaret Presents: Glitter and Gold — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
FlashBack — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
SATURDAY-JULY 4
Green Box Arts Festival — More than 50 performances, concerts, classes and more, Green Mountain Falls; greenboxarts.org.
SUNDAY
Summer Music Series in the Beer Garden — With Sapphires Garden, 5-7 p.m., Goat Patch Brewing Co.; goatpatchbrewing.com.
ZZ Top — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $69 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Ward Davis — With Hunter James & the Titanic, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $7.50-$82; lulusdownstairs.com.
MONDAY
Giovannie & the Hired Guns — With Huser Brother Band, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitou springs.org/summer-concert-series.
MONDAY AND JUNE 27
Open Mic — 6 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave.; vulturesrocks.com.
TUESDAY
CC Summer Music Festival Outreach Concert — 6-7:30 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend-concerts.
Classic Tuesdays — Music in the Park — With Springs Contemporary Band, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/classic-tuesdays.
Shaman’s Harvest, Crobot — With Any Given Sin, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.
WEDNESDAY
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — With Xanthe Alexis, 6-7:30 p.m., former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/event/library-lawn-concert-2.
Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With Car Garage and The Mitguards, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With WireWood Station, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
Matt Heckler — With Julian Ray Sikes, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $13; vulturesrocks.com.
JUNE 23
Paint the Town Blue Series — With B.J. Estares and Route 61, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; pikespeakblues.org.
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Raising Cain, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432.
CC Summer Music Festival — Festival artists pre-concert recital “Alla Breve,” 6:15 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusic festival/attend-concerts.
Turnover — With Healing Potpourri, Temple of Angels, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $24.50; blacksheeprocks.com.
Get the Axe — With Hellgrammites, False Report, Lava Gato, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Front Range Big Band, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
JUNE 24
Music in the Park — With Colorado Springs Conservatory students, mentors and friends of the Conservatory, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Cottonwood Creek Park, 7040 Rangewood Drive; tinyurl.com/2p82rjdx.
First & Main Summer Concert Series — With Morii, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; firstandmaintowncenter.com/summer-concert-series.
Tusk — Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $30; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Toasters — With Knock Blockers, Last Reel Hero, Skank Williams, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $13; blacksheeprocks.com.
Neal McCoy — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $72-$89; bootbarnhall.com.
Jazz in the Garden — With Hennessy 6, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
University Village Colorado Concert Series — With Soul School, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.
Erinn Peet Lukes and Noah G Fowler — 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackrose acoustic.org.
CC Summer Music Festival Orchestra Concert — 7:30 p.m., Colorado College, Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave.; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend- concerts.
Grimmly, The Sum Beaches and Cabin — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
Townies & Spells — With Cheap Perfume, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Dave Arvizu — 8 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
JUNE 24-25
John Wynn — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50; looneescc.com.
Tone Bell — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$75; 3escomedy.com.
JUNE 25
Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 2 p.m., George Fellows Park, 5711 Tuckerman Drive; entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks/events/free-for-all-tempest.
The Pot — A Tribute to TOOL, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$30; bootbarnhall.com.
Tab Benoit — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $40-$45; stargazerstheatre.com.
Gleemer — With Milly, Bridges Will Break, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
David Rosales — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
RiP Improv — 7:30-9 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $15. Tickets: themat.org/rip-improv-2-2.
Jordan Rudess — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $30-$35; lulusdownstairs.com.
Boyd Sweeney Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
JUNE 26
Summer Music Series in the Beer Garden — With Conal Rosanbalm, 5-7 p.m., Goat Patch Brewing Co.; goatpatchbrewing.com.
Trapt — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Flesh Digest — With Lungburn, Death Upon the Ignorant, The Guise of a Demon, Spirit in the Flesh, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Gloomy June — With Grimmly, Seeking the Sun, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
JUNE 27
Summer Concert Series — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
JUNE 28
Classic Tuesdays — Music in the Park — With Dueling Satchmos, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/classic-tuesdays.
JUNE 29
The Almas, Ratchet Dolls — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — With The Storys, 6-7:30 p.m., former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs manitousprings.org/event/library-lawn-concert-2.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Mitch Carter, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With Hickabee and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With Go Go Girlzilla & Eighty3, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
Grass it Up — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
JUNE 30
Concerts in the Park — With the 101st Army Country Band, 6-8 p.m., Homestead Ranch Regional Park, 16444 Gollihar Road, Peyton; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
The Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With Craig Walter and Friends, 6-8 p.m., 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073.
The Unlikely Candidates — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Suntitle — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Stan’s Band, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
New Horizons Band of Colorado Springs — 7-9 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10; entcenterforthearts.org.
Open Mic — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd.; looneescc.com.
Keb’ Mo’ — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 8 p.m., 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”Black Sound Series — Camille Norment, Untitled (red flame), 2019” — Artist uses sound to investigate the construction of Black identity in the person, social and political spheres, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH SUNDAY
“The Revolutionists” — Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15-$20; springsensembletheatre.org.
THROUGH JUNE 24
PLAG’s Color Splash Show & 2022 Congressional Art Competition Show — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
Brett Fox: “Cuba in Dub” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Lori DiPasquale: “Introspection” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH JUNE 25
”Cottonwood Juneteenth Afro-Caribbean Celebration” — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
”Passages” — Works by John Lawson, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055.
THROUGH JUNE 26
”The Wolves” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College Courtyard, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$40; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JUNE 27
”Heart of the Southwest” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
THROUGH JUNE 30
Tada Tava! art exhibit — A celebration of America’s Mountain, Ivywild School Gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; ivywildschool.com.
THROUGH JULY 2
”Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 9
”Hearts and Minds” — Works from Floyd D. Tunson, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 14
”Deep in Land” — Featuring paintings of Australian artist Jo Bertini, with collaborative music, sound and video imagery of musician and composer Thomas Studer, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH JULY 27
Summer Mini Concert Series — 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Children’s Museum, 2565 Airport Road; pikespeakchildrensmuseum.org.
”Reframing Birds of America: Conversations on Audubon” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH AUG. 5
UCCS art faculty exhibit — Art Gallery, Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; ppcc.edu/art-gallery.
THROUGH AUG. 7
”Modern American Printmaking” — Works from Robert Blackburn, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH AUG. 28
Blue Frog & Friends Summer Sunday Series — 6-9:30 p.m. Sundays, Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 18
”Where the Saint Lives” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH NOV. 20
”Family Photos” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
