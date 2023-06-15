THURSDAY

Sack Lunch Serenade — Presented by Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society, noon-1 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; communityculturalcollective.org.

Live Music in the Amphitheater — With Spinphony, 6-8 p.m., Creekwalk, 100 E. Cheyenne Road, creekwalkcos.com.

Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With Melody Ranch, 6-8 p.m., Drive-In Tasty Freeze, 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073, driveintastyfreeze.com.

Michael Reece — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Crystal & the Curious, 6:30 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org.

Koe Wetzel — With Pecos & the Rooftops, Dylan Wheeler, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $34 and up; worldarena.com.

Sun Dried Vibes — With Ghost.wav, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 7:30-10 p.m., Dizzy Charlie's Pop-Up Summa Upstairs Bar, 817 W. Colorado Ave.; waynewilkinson.com.

Robyn Hitchcock — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $30 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

"Abandon: The Gladys Aylward Story" — 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Village 7 Presbyterian Church, 4040 Nonchalant Circle South, $10-$15; villageartscs.org.

FRIDAY

Music in the Park — Music and poetry, 11:30 a.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsconservatory.org.

Dreamboat Annie & Project Foreigner — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

First & Main Summer Concert Series — With WireWood Station, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; 719-955-6060, firstandmaintowncenter.com.

Music Under the Mountains Summer Concert Series — With 17th Avenue Allstars, 5-7 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, on Pikes Peak Patio next to Ted's Montana Grill, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com.

Juneteenth Concert — With members of Pikes Peak Musicians Association, 6 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; visitcos.com/events.

Grapefruit Moon — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Tawnya Reynolds — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

My Blue Sky — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Stereo Ontario — With Los Toms, The Sum Beaches, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Kopesetic — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — With Dragondeer, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.

Boyd Sweeney & the Moldy Figs — 8 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Zoo Party Presents Parrish, Sweet Spot '91, Dillagood — With live painting by Erick Saunders, 10 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Tommy Ryman — 7 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12 and up; looneescc.com.

"Treasure of the Depths" — 7:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., $25; themat.org.

Cocoa Brown — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Juneteenth Festival — Celebration, music and family fun, America the Beautiful Park, Colorado Springs; csjuneteenthfestival.com.

FRIDAY-AUG. 5

"Girl of the Golden West" — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.

SATURDAY

Jazz Brunch with Ziegler & Abbott — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Cari Dell — Noon-3 p.m., Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-401-2301.

Bell's Flowers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Zeppelin Alive — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $18; stargazerstheatre.com.

Giovannie & the Hired Guns — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Smokin' — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.

Skin & Bones — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Black Opry Revue Tour — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $22; lulusdownstairs.com.

Henrique De Almeida & the Truth Project Band — 8 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

SUNDAY

Father's Day Jazz Brunch with Tidal Breeze — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Ted Newman — With Wayne Wilkinson, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; thepantryingreenmtnfallsco.com.

Summer Music Series in the Beer Garden — With Tawnya Reynolds, 5-7 p.m., Goat Patch Brewing Co., 2727 N. Cascade Ave.; 719-471-4628, goatpatchbrewing.com.

Juneteenth Concert — With members of Pikes Peak Musicians Association, 6 p.m., Panorama Park, 4540 Fenton Road; visitcos.com.

Blue Frog — With Lewis Mock, 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

To Keep the Wolves Away — With Ob Nixilis, Aligned in Ruins, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

MONDAY

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org.

TUESDAY

Classic Tuesdays — With Tidal Breeze Hot Club Trio, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/3rwee3ud.

WEDNESDAY

Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — With Academy Jazz Ensemble, 6-7:30 p.m., lawn of former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 719-685-5206, manitousprings.org.

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Double Barrel, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Starburn, John Wise & Tribe, Roma Ransom, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 520-9463, hillsidecolorado.com.

Concerts in the Park — With Ashlee and the Longshot Revival, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Limbach Park, 800 Eighth St., Monument; townofmonument.org.

Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

Bestial Mouths — With Witchhands, Ehph, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

JUNE 22

Sack Lunch Serenade — Presented by Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society, noon-1 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; communityculturalcollective.org.

Tripping Billy — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Colorado College Bluegrass Ensemble, 6:30 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org.

Keep — With Cherished, Nautiloid, Strainer, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Jaguar Stevens — With Same Dude & Joe Johnson, 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

Cody Johnson — Featuring Riley Green and Ned Ledoux, 5 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St., go online for prices; switchbacksfc.com.

JUNE 23

Music in the Park — Music and poetry, 11:30 a.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsconservatory.org.

First & Main Summer Concert Series — With Hickabee, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; 719-955-6060, firstandmaintowncenter.com.

Music Under the Mountains Summer Concert Series — With Guardians Quartet, 5-7 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, on Pikes Peak Patio next to Ted's Montana Grill, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com.

The Cleveland Experiment Duo — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Capaciti & Professor Fresh — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Eddie Montgomery — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$125; bootbarnhall.com.

The Stick Horses Improv Comedy — 7 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, Lon Chaney Theater, 221 E. Kiowa St., $10-$45; thestickhorses.com.

University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — With Paa Kow, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.

Birds of Play — With Mike Holweger, 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

Hell's Belles — With The Blackouts, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

Steely Dead — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18; lulusdownstairs.com.

Ricky Sweum — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

JUNE 23-24

Slade Ham — 7 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12 and up; looneescc.com.

JUNE 23-AUG. 12

"We Will Rock You" — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.

JUNE 24

AJR — With Jeremy Zucker, Em Beihold and Almost Monday, 5 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St., go online for prices; switchbacksfc.com.

The Shadow River Band — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Music on the Labyrinth — With Peak Big Band, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., concerts move inside in case of inclement weather, 633-8888, firstchristiancos.org.

Chris D'Elia — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $30 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $18; stargazerstheatre.com.

Fighting the Phoenix — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

The Guise of a Demon — With When Darkness Falls, Koryos, Violence in Violet, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Paizley Park — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

Paul Wall — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $40-$75; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Aaron Lacombe — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.

Nube Nueve — 8 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

THROUGH SUNDAY

Moore Family Show — Works by Robert, Robbie and Anna Moore, 4-8 p.m., Broadmoor Galleries, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Circle; broadmoorgalleries.com.

"The Gift" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

"Boys in the Band" — Pikes Peak State College, Studio West, 22 W. Sierra Madre St., $20; springsensembletheatre.org.

THROUGH JUNE 23

Summer Music Festival — Chamber and Orchestra Music, Colorado College, Colorado Springs; coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JUNE 24

"John Venezia Retrospective: A Life in Color" — 5 p.m. June 9, noon-3 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment, 118 N. Nevada Ave.; kathleen@vintagedev.com.

THROUGH JUNE 28

"PLAG Color Splash 2023" — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH JUNE 30

"A Love of Sports" Art Show — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.

"Pantone Color of the Year" — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

Becca Day - "Sites of Transformation" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

Brenda Stumpf - "Around Us Swirls Dust" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

"Walking in Wonder" — Works by Joseph Liberti and Tricia Soderberg, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

THROUGH JULY 1

"Xi Zhang EXIT: Childtown" — Ent Center for the Arts, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org.

"Assemblage/Found Object" — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055, thebridgegallery@gmail.com.

K8E Orr's "Hiraeth" — Manitou Art Center, Hagnauer Gallery, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouartcenter.org.

THROUGH JULY 3

"Colorado Colors and Belonging" — Pikes Peak Pastel Society members art show, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

THROUGH JULY 15

"Inside—and Outside—the Lines" — Works by John and Sandy Goddard, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH JULY 30

"Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. II" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

"Celebrate Summer" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

THROUGH JULY 31

"Almost Maybe" — Work by Kurt Kieffer, Bosky Studio, 17B E. Bijou St.; boskystudio.com. Appointments required for viewing: 719-650-2381.

THROUGH AUG. 26

"The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales" — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.

THROUGH AUG. 31

Coffee & Culture Art Walk — 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, downtown, 19.50-$24.50. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

"All Trains Lead to Home or Training Spaces" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $12-$25; ironspringschateau.com.

THROUGH NOV. 30

“Portraits of Manitou by Artist C. H. Rockey” — Manitou Heritage Center, 517 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouspringsheritagecenter.org.

THROUGH DEC. 14

"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.